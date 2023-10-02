Pop Culture Fix: Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett Marry in “The Royal Wedding of Lesbian TikTok”

Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett’s Lesbian Wedding

This past weekend, an apparently quite famous 26-year-old lesbian couple, Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett, tied the knot at their sun-dappled, tree-sparked and generally resplendent wedding venue in Roswell, Georgia. TikTok user @jcubedhax referred to this widely acclaimed event as “the royal wedding of lesbian TikTok,” a sentiment that has been echoed in social media comments across the web as well as ideas like “this is my Roman Empire.” Said wedding also garnered a People Magazine exclusive. The wedding peaked when the entire wedding party participated in a Taylor Swift singalong, as the lord intended.

Who are Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett? If you, like me, hadn’t heard of them until last night, here’s the story: they are social media stars and conventionally attractive white lesbians from the South who are beloved by the straights as well as the gays. Lunden and Olivia met in the summer of 2020 when Olivia, seeking a golden retriever, reached out to Lunden to ask where she’d procured her own Golden Retriever. When Lunden’s job transferred her to Atlanta, where Olivia lived, they met up for the first time, talked all night long over their mutual favorite soda pop (Doctor Pepper) and allegedly have spent every day since together! They then both planned to surprise propose to each other on the same day.

On TikTok, Lunden and Olivia share Outfits of the Day, beauty routines and Days in the Life, interspersed with wedding planning content (they did it themselves with the help of their mother) and sponcon for brands like Taco Bell and Sephora. They live in a very fancy house and their faces are radiant, like two women in their mid-twenties who did not spend the early 2000s inside a tanning bed but in fact were born in the late 90s and already have responsible skincare routines.

“It’s so much bigger than us, and if, just by us showing our life and being in love with each other we can share that with other people, and make people feel an ounce more comfortable about themselves, or change the way they think about people because of us, that means more than any sort of brand deal,” Lunden told People. “And I think that by showing two feminine women in a relationship in the south, I think that it breaks a barrier.”

Lunden & Olivia’s ceremony included 150 friends and family members, as the couple prioritized having everybody they loved present at the ceremony. Lunden wore a Safiyaa dress, Sarah Flint shoes, an Ann-Marie Faulkner birdcage veil and a long veil borrowed from her sister. Olivia wore a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown and Stuart Weitzman kitten heels.

Other queer pop culture news for your day:

+ I thought this piece about gay men finding Heartstopper painful was gonna be more like how Trixie and Katya found Heartstopper painful but it’s actually not that kind of article at all: Heartstopper makes some gay men very sad for their younger selves. (also, Season Three is now offficially in production!)

+ ‘Home Economics’ Co-Creator “Hopeful” For New Network Home After Series’ ABC Cancellation

+ Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour Concert Film: Watch the Trailer!

+ After having to work really hard to track down a way to watch the UK’s Naked Attraction in order to write this post about queer-inclusive reality television dating shows, I was pleased last week to see that the UK dating show was added to the Max catalog. This week, the Naked Attraction boss spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the casting process and the public reception of their program.

+ Queer actors Chrishell Stause and Diora Baird are playing expecting Mommis in a new Lifetime Thriller

+ How Queer is Frankenstein?

+ Here is your guide to everything new, gay and streaming On Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Disney+ and Paramount+

+ An essay for you: Alice Wu’s “Saving Face” Told a Queer Asian Story When It Was Far From the Mainstream

+ A new Kew Gardens show in London “celebrates the astonishing diversity of plants – and looks at how they have inspired LGBTQ+ groups”