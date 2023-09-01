September 2023: What’s New, Gay and Streaming On Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime, Max and Starz!

As the school bells ring on the street corner and leaves drift from the branches of trees onto the ground (or not, depending on where you live), we are served a fresh bounty of television programs and films with lesbian and bisexual characters, from networks that overpay their executives and underpay their actors and writers, such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Starz, Max and Paramount Plus With Showtime! We are definitely reaching the part of the year where everyone has run out of pre-strike-taped press for upcoming productions and therefore information on what to expect is slender. This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors who are currently on strike, these series would not be possible, and Autostraddle is grateful for the artists who do this work.

Netlix’s September 2023 Content For Girls, Gay and Theys

Disenchantment (Part 5) Netflix Original – September 1

In its final season, Queen Bean (voiced by queer actor Abbi Jacobson), her elf companion and her personal demon are competing in an epic battle for Dreamland, hoping to save the land from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule. Wishing them all the best on their journey!

Happy Ending (2023) – September 1

This Dutch film finds Luna and Mink one year into their relationship and Mink unaware that his girlfriend has been faking orgasms this whole entire time. Luna’s friends, appalled by the revelation, propose an innovative solution: a threesome with climate activist Eve (Joy Delima) — but one evening with Eve throws Luna’s whole life upside-down.

Top Boy: Season 3 – September 7

This gritty crime drama produced by noted rapper Drake is about drug gangs operating in the housing estates of East London and it features Jasmine Johnson as Jaq (a role for which she has been nominated for BAFTAs) and British model Adwoa Aboah is Becks, Jaq’s girlfriend.

Sex Education: Season 4 – September 21

Otis and friends have moved forward in life to Cavendish Six Form College, and in the trailer Otis is explaining his work as a sex therapist to a moderately occupied auditorium. Maeve walks by two girls kissing on the street but I don’t know if they will have any lines. Queer character Ola (Patricia Allison) and girlfriend Lily (Tanya Reynolds), aren’t returning, but non-binary character Cal (Dua Saleh) is indeed returning, bless us all! Our beloved Dan Levy is joining the cast to play a writer/professor.

Full seasons of queer-inclusive shows from other networks dropping on Netflix:

S.W.A.T. (Season 6) – September 1

Call the Midwife (Season 12) – September 4

New Amsterdam (Season Five) – September 20

Prime Video’s August 2023 For The Queers

The Wheel of Time: Season 2 – September 1

I am personally unable to understand the precise parameters of this program but this is what Prime Video has to say about Season Two: “threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.”

Wilderness: Season One – September 15

British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) appear to have it all — a glamorous life in New York far away from their provincial home town, a widely envied marriage — but it all comes crashing down when Liv learns of Will’s affair with Cara (queer actor Ashley Benson). After coping with heartbreak, Liv moves on to revenge, and plans to execute it on a couples road trip to all the National Parks. Liv is sexually fluid and her best friend, Ash, is a lesbian. The vibes are very much “based on a bestselling thriller.”

Neighbours: A New Chapter (Freevee) – September 18

The long-running Australian soap, following the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in a fictional Mebourne suburb, picks up with a reboot after its 2022 finale. New neighbors include lesbian couple Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and their two sons. Georgie Stone is returning as transgender woman Mackenzie Hargreaves, a character launched in 2019 after Georgie pitched it directly to the original show’s producer. Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), a lesbian character from the original series, is also returning.

The Victoria’s Secret World Tour – September 25

This new take on the Victoria’s Secret fashion show is a feature-length documentary film bringing together women creators from Bogotá, Lagos, London, and Tokyo for “a global fashion event, film, and celebration.” This group of creators is overflowing with queer people: queer Nigerian stylist and social media influencer Ashley Okoli, queer musician Wavy The Creator, trans Italian dancer & choreographer Piscis, trans artist & writer Ebun Sodipo and queer artist Phoebe Collings; as well as Eloghosa Osunde, the Nigerian author of the queer novel Vagabounds!,

Gen V: Season One – September 29

Set within the world of The Boys, Gen V is set at prestigious superhero-only college Godolkin University of Crimefighting, where students train to become superheroes with big brand deals. As the students compete for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that super powers have a tendency to raise the stakes. Derek Luh and London Thor play “gender-shifting” character Jordan Li, and I am certain from vibes that there is another queer woman in this story.

Hulu’s LGBTQ+ TV and Film for September 2023

Special Forces: The Worlds Toughest Test (Fox) – September 25

Premiering on Fox on the 25th and landing on Hulu the next day, this reality competition with no prize at all invites willing adults to complete “the harshest most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.” Not loving the military tie-in here, but, this season takes place in brutally cold conditions in New Zealand and contestants include David Silver from Beverly Hills 90210, Tara Reid, and America’s lesbian sweetheart, JoJo Siwa.

Paramount+ / Showtime’s September 2023 Gay Shows

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 4 – September 7

Heather Hogan’s favorite Star Trek, the quirky comedic animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, is focused on the support crew of the USS Cerritos, one of Starfleet’s least important ships, in the year 2380. Tawny Newsome voices pansexual Ensign Beckett Mariner, as she and her crew attempt to keep up with life itself while being attacked by all manner of sci-fi anomalies.

Max’s Lesbian Shows of September 2023

Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me – September 23

Lesbian comic Sam Jay’s first HBO stand-up special, filmed at Brooklyn Steel, features the newly-engaged comic taking the stage for “a hilariously frank discussion on embracing our differences, the stresses of long-term relationships, and the power of empathy.”

Apple TV’s Lesbian September 2023 Fare

The Morning Show: Season 3 Premiere – September 15

After a sort of bad but also delightful season two that found Reese Witherspoon and Juliana Marguiles bumping boots, we come to Season Three in which we are all pleased to report that Juliana Marguiles is returning! Therefore, we can anticipate more sexual situations between her character and Bradley, I believe. In the trailer, UBA is the subject of a cyber-attack, and Gina Torres is sighing in the shower, and Jennifer Aniston wants a seat at the table!!!!

Starz’s September 2023 Lesbian Action

Power Book IV: Force: Season 2 Premiere – September 1

Well, it sounds like Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge Liliana’s death and take over the Chicago drug world but with CBI split up, first Tommy and Diamond have to maintain their edge on Jenard as the factions feud in the streets. Lili Simmons plays Claudia Flynn, who is in fact a lesbian, and in the first season was working to get her new luxury drug onto the streets.