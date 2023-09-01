We’re in that weird in-between TV season where summer television is over and fall television hasn’t really started — and it’s worse than usual this year because studios are being so greedy and forcing these strikes! But it’s not completely silent out there. This week, Drew wondered if And Just Like That even needed Che Diaz and she started a new series called Watchlist, where she’ll be sharing all her findings from her personal TV and film viewing projects. Valerie Anne wrote about Sigourney Weaver’s turn as a lesbian matriarch in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Natalie watched Special Ops: Lioness and wondered if Taylor Sheridan has ever met a woman. I had a hoot meeting Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s daughter.

Notes from the TV Team:

+ It was a slow week for the gays on The Chi as the focus fell to the kids enjoying their prom night. Still a few things caught my attention: 1. Karen is BIG MAD at Dre for continuing to text her ex, Monica (hypocrisy, much?); 2. Tierra reaffirms her bisexuality in a conversation with Jemma (no mention, though, if she’s still sleeping with Roselyn); and 3. after getting plenty of pre-prom pics, Fatima and Victor are settling in at home when the FBI shows up at their door. — Natalie

Only Murders in the Building Episode 305: “Ah, Love!”

Written by Valerie Anne

This week, the trio are split up on their own side quests. Charles has to find out why Joy’s lipstick was in Ben’s dressing room, Mabel is going on a fancy stakeout with Tobert, and Oliver has his first date with Loretta.

We’ll start with Charles. He tries to ask Joy gently about the lipstick, but when she realizes he’s asking her if she had something to do with Ben’s death, she starts to deflect and be offended without ever answering the question. She storms out to do cake tasting for their impending wedding on her own, leaving Charles with his visitor: stunt double Sazz. That’s right, Jane Lynch is back! Sazz is still dating Charles’ ex Jan, despite being in prison, and despite her being a murder. Everyone has flaws, right?

Sazz eventually helps Charles see that he wasn’t actually afraid Joy was a murderer, he was actually just afraid that he didn’t deserve literal joy. Alas, this realization comes a little too late. Joy tells Charles her makeup was in his dressing room because she had to cover a red mark on his face, Charles admits to causing that red mark when he punched Ben that night, and Joy breaks off the engagement.

Mabel’s night went significantly better, because even though Tobert lied to her to get her to go on a date with him, she did end up finding clues when they spot Jonathan exchanging envelopes with Ben’s private doctor, Dr. C. To reward him for a job well done, Mabel shows Tobert her murder board, and they kiss about it. The way to a girl’s heart is through her murderboard.

Oliver’s date is somewhere between the two. It starts off awkward with overcooked pork chop, a lost tooth, and a conversation about how Loretta thinks Ben was “a fucking pig” and the rest of the cast agrees. But then they go on a romantic ferry ride and back to Loretta’s apartment for a little “dessert” on the Murphy bed. When Loretta gets up to draw them a post-coital bath, Oliver pokes around the apartment and finds a scrapbook full of pictures of and news clippings about Ben. Dozens and dozens of them. Dun dun dun!