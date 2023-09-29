Chrishell Stause Will Star As Gay Mommi-To-Be in Lifetime Thriller

Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause — who came out in spring 2022 when announcing she was dating nonbinary musician G Flip — will soon play gay in a Lifetime original movie, according to The Wrap. Set to air on November 4, You’re Not Suppose To Be Here is a cabin in the woods-style thriller about a lesbian couple, played by Stause and Diora Baird.

Baird will play Kennedy, and Stause will play her pregnant partner Zoe. Kennedy’s boss gifts the couple a cabin getaway in a remote mountain town for the two to have a babymoon, but things go sideways of course. Zoe assumes the unwelcoming townspeople are homophobic, but it’s possible something even more sinister is happening here. Kennedy blames Zoe’s paranoia on her pregnancy hormones, which seems rude! According to the official description: “Just as the two let their guards down, their nightmare begins. They realize they are completely unprepared for what is in store, and that the townspeople want something the two have.”

If I had to guess based on Lifetime tropes and patterns, I’d bet that “something” is the unborn baby. Queer actress Heather Matarazzo — of Stacey Merkin fame — also stars in the movie, so it’s a gay party!

Listen, coming out isn’t a competition buuuuut Chrishell might be winning coming out? She met G Flip at a Halloween party (gay), and a year after their relationship was made public during a Selling Sunset reunion episode, they got married in Las Vegas. G Flip intermittently appeared in the latest season of Selling Sunset, and Chrishell has starred in their music videos. Starring in a lesbian Lifetime movie seems like the natural next step.

Obviously, I WILL be watching the movie and likely writing about it for this very website. “Lesbian pregnancy thriller” is so extremely my cup of tea that I feel like Lifetime might be making this specifically for me? Can’t wait!