The Best Lesbian Movies According to 78 Queer Writers, Actors, and Filmmakers

When I first took on the task of revamping Autostraddle’s best lesbian films list in 2019, I thought I could see every lesbian movie ever made. How many could really exist in the world? 200? 300? But as I continued my research I discovered more and more, each year more and more being made. (I’ve now seen over 600.) The question of what constitutes a lesbian film also came into question. What was subtext and what was text? What if subtext sometimes is text?

The 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 editions of the list were voted on by our team of writers with my voice being the most prominent since I had seen the most films. But this year that felt insufficient. Canon-making cannot be the work of one individual, nor even a handful of individuals. Even with its recent number one pick, the famed Sight & Sound list is never as cool to me as the individual ballots that determine its ranking. There is value in the aggregate — there’s even more value in the specificity of each individual’s knowledge and taste.

That’s why this year’s update was decided beyond our team. At first, I wanted to just expand to anyone with an Autostraddle byline. Then, to anyone Autostraddle has ever interviewed. But as I chatted with queer artist and critic friends about this project, the enthusiasm from people to share their own picks of the best lesbian movies was impossible to resist.

Every list has its limits. There are so many more queer critics and queer artists who I’m sure we’ll add in future versions. But what a gift to get the input from these 75+ queer people each with their own perspectives. I decided early on not to provide any guidelines and you’ll see that reflected in the ballots below. There are shorts and features, documentary and narrative, lesbian classics and movies that will have you asking, “Wait how is that a lesbian film??” It’s all part of the fun!

If you want to see how these ballots came together for the top 100, check out Autostraddle’s The 100 Best Lesbian Movies of All Time. And if you want even more lesbian films check out our ever-evolving lesbian film encyclopedia.

Anna Margarita Albelo

Director, writer, actor [Hooters: The Making of Older, Wiser Lesbian Cinema, Who’s Afraid of Vagina Woolfe?]

Fiction:

Born In Flames

Go Fish

Je Tu Il Elle

Mosquita y Mari

Wild Nights with Emily (and also Madeleine Olnek’s other films)

Yentl

Docs:

Dykes, Camera, Action!

Hooters! The Making of Older, Wiser, Lesbian Cinema

Last Call at Maude’s

Lavender Limelight: Spotlight on Lesbian Filmmakers

Paris Was a Woman

More Documentary Shout Outs (All on Kanopy):

The Aggressives

Female Misbehavior

Framing Lesbian Fashion

Krudas

The Same Difference: Gender Roles in the Black Lesbian Community

Shinjuku Boys

Venus Boyz

Personal Bonus:

A Lez in Wonderland: Dinah Shore

Valerie Anne

Autostraddle team writer

All Cheerleaders Die

Bit

Booksmart

Crush

D.E.B.S.

The Fear Street Trilogy

The Half of It

I Can’t Think Straight

Imagine Me & You

Jennifer’s Body

Kristen Arnett

Author [Mostly Dead Things, With Teeth], Autostraddle writer

1. Bound

2. But I’m a Cheerleader

3. The Handmaiden

4. Bring It On

5. Charlie’s Angels (2000)

6. Drop Dead Gorgeous

7. D.E.B.S.

8. Foxfire

9. Friday the 13th

10. The Virgin Suicides

Jamie Babbit

Director, producer [But I’m a Cheerleader, A League of Their Own (2022)]

Born in Flames

Bottoms

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader (to keep the streak going)

Carol

Fucking Åmål

Go Fish

Heavenly Creatures

High Art

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Michelle Badillo

Writer, actor [One Day at a Time, A League of Their Own (2022)]

1. But I’m a Cheerleader

2. Heavenly Creatures

3. Jennifer’s Body

4. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

5. Black Swan

6. Gia

7. Bound

8. The Runaways

9. The Watermelon Woman

10. Mosquita y Mari

Juan Barquin

Critic, Autostraddle writer

The Adolescence of Utena

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant

Blue is the Warmest Color

Bound

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Carol

The Duke of Burgundy

The Handmaiden

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Nitrate Kisses

Elise Bauman

Actor [Under the Christmas Tree, One More Time]

Aftersun

Alice Júnior

Appropriate Behavior

Cruel Intentions

Dirty Computer

Foxfire

House of Hummingbird

I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing

The Novice

The Queen of My Dreams

Tomboy

Riese Bernard

Autostraddle co-founder, senior editor

All Over Me

Blockers

Bottoms

But I’m a Cheerleader

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Handmaiden

Happiest Season

Love Lies Bleeding

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

Saving Face

Drew Burnett Gregory

Filmmaker, Autostraddle senior editor

1. The Watermelon Woman/Dyketactics

2. Desert Hearts/Saving Face

3. Persona/Mulholland Drive

4. Multiple Maniacs/Bound

5. House of Hummingbird/Aftersun

6. Carol/Portrait of a Lady on Fire

7. Glen or Glenda/MURDER and murder

8. Born in Flames/In Between

9. Princess Cyd/Alice Júnior

10. Je Tu Il Elle/The Joy of Life

11. All About My Mother/Mars One

12. Mädchen in Uniform/Olivia

I get to cheat as my reward for putting this project together. :)

Ruth Caudeli

Director, writer [Second Star on the Right, Petit Mal]

1. Appropriate Behavior

2. Carmen y Lola

3. Carol

4. Imagine Me & You

5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

6. The Kids Are All Right

7. The Miseducation of Cameron Post

8. D.E.B.S.

9. But I’m a Cheerleader

10. Certain Women

K-Ming Chang

Author [Bestiary, Organ Meats]

Aquamarine (dir. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum)

Bottoms (dir. Emma Seligman)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (dir. Francis Ford Coppola)

Bride Wars (dir. Gary Winick)

But I’m a Cheerleader (dir. Jamie Babbit)

Carol (dir. Todd Haynes)

The Handmaiden (dir. Park Chan-Wook)

The Other Woman (dir. Nick Cassavetes)

Spider Lilies (dir. Zero Chou)

Who’ll Stop the Rain (dir. Su I-Hsuan)

Nea Ching

Filmmaker, Autostraddle writer

But I’m a Cheerleader

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The Favourite

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Knife + Heart

The Lure

Mulholland Drive

Showgirls

Tár

The Watermelon Woman

Margaret Cho

Comedian, actor [All-American Girl, Fire Island]

All About Eve

Basic Instinct

Bound

Carol

The Hunger

The Killing of Sister George

The Matrix

Monster

Personal Best

Showgirls

Peaches Christ

Drag performer, filmmaker [All About Evil]

1. Bound

2. But I’m a Cheerleader

3. Heavenly Creatures

4. Mulholland Drive

5. The Color Purple (1985)

6. Desperate Living

7. Love Lies Bleeding

8. The Watermelon Woman

9. Bottoms

10. Monster

Daemonum X

BDSM educator, Autostraddle writer

Benedetta

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Daughters of Darkness

Desert Hearts

The Duke of Burgundy

The Favourite

The Handmaiden

School of the Holy Beast

The Watermelon Woman

Davey Davis

Author [the earthquake room, X]

1. Kamikaze Hearts

2. Desperate Living

3. Set It Off

4. But I’m a Cheerleader

5. Mulholland Drive

6. BloodSisters

7. Showgirls

8. The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant

9. The Watermelon Woman

10. The Bride Wore Red

Lea DeLaria

Comedian, actor [Edge of Seventeen (1998), Orange is the New Black]

But I’m a Cheerleader

Carol

Desert Hearts

Gia

Go Fish

The Hunger

I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing

Lianna

Rebecca

The Watermelon Woman

Zackary Drucker

Filmmaker, multimedia artist [The Lady and the Dale, Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl]

All Over Me

Born in Flames

Bound

D.E.B.S.

Desert Hearts

The Girl (2000)

Fucking Åmål

High Art

The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love

Saving Face

Natalie Duggins

Autostraddle team writer

1. Pariah

2. Saving Face

3. Rafiki

4. The Watermelon Woman

5. The Handmaiden

6. The Half of It

7. Mosquita y Mari

8. Imagine Me & You

9. Blockers

10. Set It Off

Gabe Dunn

Filmmaker, author, podcaster, Autostraddle writer

1. Set It Off

2. Desert Hearts

3. The Handmaiden

4. Disobedience

5. The Watermelon Woman

6. Appropriate Behavior

7. Good Manners

8. Bound

9. But I’m a Cheerleader

10. Being John Malkovich

Ayo Edebiri

Actor, writer, director [Bottoms, The Bear]

Desert Hearts

Orlando

Pariah

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rafiki

Saving Face

Saint Maud

Tár

The Watermelon Woman

Working Girls

Honorary Picks: White Chicks, ep. 3 of Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Rhys Ernst

Director, writer [She Gone Rogue, Adam]

1. Mulholland Drive

2. Kamikaze Hearts

3. Fucking Åmål

4. But I’m a Cheerleader

5. The Watermelon Woman

6. Bound

7. Born in Flames

8. The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant

9. Pariah

10. Go Fish

Honorable Mentions:

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Carol

Dyketactics (and many other Barbara Hammer films)

Liquid Sky

Young & Wild

Gretchen Felker-Martin

Author [Manhunt, Cuckoo]

1. Showgirls

2. The Handmaiden

3. Knife + Heart

4. Heavenly Creatures

5. Rebecca

6. Ammonite

7. Shiva Baby

8. The Neon Demon

9. Carmilla (2019)

10. The Hunger

Sarah Fonseca

Researcher, Autostraddle writer

Anaïs in Love (dir. Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet, 2021, France)

Circumstance (dir. Miriam Keshavarz, 2011, France/Iran/USA)

Clouds of Sils Maria (dir. Olivier Assayas, 2014, France/Germany/Switzerland)

Duet for Cannibals* (dir. Susan Sontag, 1969, Sweden)

Greta (dir. Neil Jordan, 2018, USA/Ireland)

The Heiresses (dir. Marcelo Martinessi, 2018, Paraguay)

The Ladies Almanack (dir. Daviel Shy, 2017, USA)

Love Lies Bleeding (dir. Rose Glass, 2022, UK/USA)

Prodigal Sons (dir. Kimberly Reed, 2008, USA)

Shakedown (dir. Leilah Weinraub, 2018, USA)

Marya E. Gates

Critic, Autostraddle writer

Antonia’s Line

Appropriate Behavior

Blue Jean

Desert Hearts

Je Tu Il Elle

Mädchen in Uniform

Pariah

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Summer of Sangaile

The Watermelon Woman

Nico Hall

Autostraddle team writer

All About Eve

Arsenic and Old Lace

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

The Handmaiden

Heavenly Creatures

Mulholland Drive

Multiple Maniacs

The Watermelon Woman

Bonus: Twilight

Natalie Jasmine Harris

Writer, director [Pure, Grace]

1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

2. Pariah

3. Saving Face

4. But I’m a Cheerleader

5. The Miseducation of Cameron Post

6. Carol

7. Hearts Beat Loud

8. Shakedown

9. The Color Purple (1985)

10. Desert Hearts

Annette Haywood-Carter

Writer, director [Foxfire]

Aimee & Jaguar

Ammonite

Boy Meets Girl

Breakfast on Pluto

Carol

The Danish Girl

Elisa and Marcela

The Favourite

Girl (2018)

Orlando

Gabrielle Grace Hogan

Autostraddle team writer

Bloodsisters

Bottoms

But I’m a Cheerleader

Carol

Cloudburst

D.E.B.S.

The Handmaiden

The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love

Pumping Iron II: The Women

The Watermelon Woman

Heather Hogan

Former Autostraddle editor

1. The Half of It

2. Nimona

3. D.E.B.S.

4. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

5. Pariah

6. Carol

7. Wild Nights With Emily

8. Saving Face

9. Rafiki

10. Desert Hearts

Devery Jacobs

Actor, writer, director [Reservation Dogs, Backspot]

1. The Watermelon Woman

2. Saving Face

3. But I’m a Cheerleader

4. Thelma and Louise

5. Shiva Baby

6. Thelma

7. Bottoms

8. Kajillionaire

9. Blue is the Warmest Color

10. Jennifer’s Body

Chase Joynt

Director, writer [No Ordinary Man, Framing Agnes]

Born in Flames

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Carol

A League of Their Own (1992)

Lost and Delirious

The Queen of My Dreams

Rafiki

Regarding Susan Sontag

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

The Watermelon Woman

Ingrid Jungermann

Director, writer, actor [The Slope, Women Who Kill]

1. Mulholland Drive

2. The Favourite

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

4. Desert Hearts

5. High Art

6. Benedetta

7. The Kids Are All Right

8. Disobedience

9. Thelma

10. Bound

Aamina Inayat Khan

Autostraddle team writer

Bend It Like Beckham

Black Swan

Bottoms

But I’m a Cheerleader

Jennifer’s Body

Juno

The Kids Are Alright

Little Women (2019)

Mean Girls (2004)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Kirsten King

Writer [Crush (2022), The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy]

Aftersun

Bottoms

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Desperate Living

The Favourite

Jennifer’s Body

Mulholland Drive

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Princess Cyd

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Author [Helen House], Autostraddle managing editor

1. The Watermelon Woman

2. Bound

3. Multiple Maniacs

4. Good Manners

5. Appropriate Behavior

6. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

7. The Handmaiden

8. Olivia

9. Mommy Is Coming

10. The Hours

11. Love Lies Bleeding

Grace Lavery

Author [Please Miss: A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Penis]

The Aggressives, dir. Daniel Peddle (2005)

Baise-moi, dir. Virginie Despentes (2000)

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, dir. Rainer Werner Fassbinder (1972)

A Bit of Scarlet, dir. Andrea Weiss (1997)

Carol, dir. Todd Haynes (2015)

아가씨 [The Handmaiden], dir. Park Chan-Wook (2016)

Raw, dir. Julia Ducournau (2016)

The Skin I Live In, dir. Pedro Almodóvar (2011)

The Favourite, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos (2018)

Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, dir. Céline Sciamma (2019)

Andrea Lawlor

Author [Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl]

All Over Me

Born in Flames

Bound

Heavenly Creatures

High Art

Saving Face

Set It Off

She Must Be Seeing Things

Show Me Love

Stranger Inside

Analyssa Lopez

Autostraddle writer

1. Saving Face

2. Bound

3. Pariah

4. Desert Hearts

5. The Handmaiden

6. Imagine Me & You

7. The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love

8. Jennifer’s Body

9. Foxfire

10. Black Swan

T Kira Madden

Author [Long Live the Tribe of the Fatherless Girls]

Appropriate Behavior

Bottoms

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Fried Green Tomatoes

Kajiliionaire

Now and Then

Water Lilies

The Watermelon Woman

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Carmen Maria Machado

Author [Her Body and Other Parties, In the Dream House]

1. Desert Hearts

2. Fried Green Tomatoes

3. Heavenly Creatures

4. Bound

5. But I’m a Cheerleader

6. Mulholland Drive

7. Carol

8. The Handmaiden

9. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

10. Love Lies Bleeding

Shayna Maci

Filmmaker, programmer, Autostraddle writer

1. Desert Hearts (1985)

2. Bloodsisters: Leather, Dykes, and Sadomasochism (1995)

3. Born in Flames (1983)

4. The Watermelon Woman (1996)

5. The Joy of Life (2005)

6. Bound (1996)

7. Simone Barbes or Virtue (1980)

8. D.E.B.S. (2004)

9. Welcome to the U.S.A. (2019)

10. A Comedy in Six Unnatural Acts (1975)

Shorts: Janine (1990)/If Every Girl Had a Diary (1990)/Dyketactics (1974)

Annie Rose Malamet

Writer, lesbian vampire expert

1. Je Tu Il Elle

2. Working Girls

3. The Watermelon Woman

4. The Handmaiden

5. Bound

6. Water Lilies

7. Mädchen in Uniform

8. Daughters of Darkness

9. Kamikaze Hearts

10. Gia

Miss Malice

Drag performer

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant

Born in Flames

Bound

Bloodsisters

Cat People (1942)

Daughters of Darkness

Flaming Ears

Mulholland Drive

Multiple Maniacs

Olivia

HM: If These Walls Could Talk 2 (second vignette only)

April Maxey

Director, writer [Work]

1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

2. Pariah

3. Mosquita y Mari

4. Desert Hearts

5. Bound

6. Set It Off

7. Saving Face

8. The Watermelon Woman

9. Water Lilies

10. Circumstance

Ashni Mehta

Autostraddle team writer

Bend It Like Beckham

Bottoms

But I’m a Cheerleader

Crush

D.E.B.S.

The Favourite

I Can’t Think Straight

Jennifer’s Body

Love Lies Bleeding

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Fawzia Mirza

Director, writer, actor [Signature Move, The Queen of My Dreams]

Appropriate Behavior

But I’m a Cheerleader

Carol

Chutney Popcorn

Circumstance

Love Lies Bleeding

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Saving Face

Set it Off

Shiva Baby

Motti

Comedian, For Them community manager, Autostraddle writer

Bound

Below Her Mouth

Best in Show

Booksmart

But I’m a Cheerleader

D.E.B.S.

The Favourite

Love Lies Bleeding

This is Where I Leave You

The Watermelon Woman

Sari Navarro

Film programmer

1. Love Lies Bleeding

2. But I’m a Cheerleader

3. Mosquita y Mari

4. The Watermelon Woman

5. Desert Hearts

6. Bound

7. Bottoms

8. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

9. Mulholland Drive

10. Certain Women

Jenni Olson

Filmmaker [The Joy of Life, The Royal Road], film historian

Bottoms

Bound

By Hook or By Crook

Carol

Circumstance

D.E.B.S.

Desert Hearts

The Half of It

Fucking Åmål

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

She Don’t Fade

Olivia Peace

Artist, filmmaker [Tahara]

1. The Watermelon Woman

2. Dirty Computer

3. D.E.B.S.

4. Nope

5. Rafiki

6. Jewel’s Catch One

7. Set It Off

8. The Color Purple (1985)

9. Saving Face

10. The Handmaiden

Carmen Phillips

Former Autostraddle editor-in-chief, Autostraddle writer

1. Pariah

2. How to Blow Up a Pipeline

3. The Watermelon Woman

4. Set It Off

5. Mars One

6. Bessie

7. Saving Face

8. But I’m a Cheerleader

9. Passing

10. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Honorable Mentions: A Simple Favor, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Jennifer Reeder

Artist, director, writer [Knives and Skin, Perpetrator]

Daughters of Darkness

Fire

Heavenly Creatures

High Art

The Hunger

Morvern Callar

Pariah

Personal Best

Rebecca

Silkwood

Eva Reign

Actor [Anything’s Possible], Autostraddle team writer

Appropriate Behavior (dir. Desiree Akhavan, 2014)

Bessie (dir. Dee Rees, 2015)

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (dir. Halina Reijn, 2022)

High Art (dir. Lisa Cholodenko, 1998)

The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love (dir. Maria Maggenti, 1995)

Love Lies Bleeding (dir. Rose Glass, 2024)

Pariah (dir. Dee Rees, 2011)

Set It Off (dir. F. Gary Grey, 1996)

Thelma and Louise (dir. Ridley Scott, 1991)

The Watermelon Woman (dir. Cheryl Dunye, 1996)

Jen Richards

Writer, actor, producer [Her Story, The Acolyte]

Better Than Chocolate

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Carol

The Handmaiden

Imagine Me & You

Love Lies Bleeding

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Saving Face

Signature Move

Stef Rubino

Autostraddle team writer

All About My Mother

Born In Flames

Bound

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Desert Hearts

High Art

Kajillionaire

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Princess Cyd

The Watermelon Woman

Mey Rude

Journalist, critic, Autostraddle writer

1. Love Lies Bleeding

2. Pariah

3. But I’m a Cheerleader

4. Saving Face

5. The Watermelon Woman

6. Bound

7. Bottoms

8. Black Swan

9. The Handmaiden

10. Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Dua Saleh

Musician, actor [Sex Education]

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Carol

Chutney Popcorn

Fingersmith

Love Lies Bleeding

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rafiki

The Watermelon Woman

Nic Sam

Autostraddle team writer

Blockers

But I’m a Cheerleader

Carol

Crush

Dirty Computer

The Half Of It

Imagine Me & You

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

Tanya Saracho

Playwright, screenwriter, producer [Looking, Vida]

Ammonite

Blue is the Warmest Color

Bottoms

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Gia

Go Fish

The Incredible True Adventure of Two Girls in Love

Love Lies Bleeding

Mosquita y Mari

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Daniel Sea

Artist, musician, actor [The L Word]

Born in Flames

Circumstance

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

Heavenly Creatures

A Litany for Survival

Mädchen in Uniform

Persona

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Times Square

The Watermelon Woman

Jourdain Searles

Critic, programmer, comedian, Autostraddle writer

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Desert Hearts

Go Fish

The Handmaiden

Loving Highsmith

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Shirley (2020)

The Watermelon Woman

When Night is Falling

Sa’iyda Shabazz

Autostraddle team writer

1. Imagine Me & You

2. Fucking Åmål

3. Ellie and Abbie (And Abbie’s Dead Aunt)

4. D.E.B.S.

5. Gia

6. Kissing Jessica Stein

7. Under the Christmas Tree

8. Crush

9. The Half of It

10. But I’m a Cheerleader

Sarah Schulman

Author, screenwriter [Mommy Is Coming, Let the Record Show]

Blue Jean (Georgia Oakley)

Bound (Lily and Lana Wachowski)

Gently Down the Stream (Su Friedrich)

Je Tu Il Elle, Les Rendez-vous d’Anna, and Sloth (Chantal Akerman)

Nellie and Nadine (Magnus Gertten)

Persona (Ingmar Bergman)

Lesbian films I worked on: The Watermelon Woman, Mommy Is Coming, The Owls (Cheryl Dunye)

Special award for my personal sentimental favorites: Hooters: The Making of the Owls, Who’s Afraid of Vagina Woolfe? (Anna Margarita Albelo)

Special Big European Budget Award: Joan of Arc in Mongolia (Ulrike Ottinger)

Vivek Shraya

Artist, author [The Subtweet], screenwriter, actor [How to Fail as a Popstar]

Bound

Carol

Disobedience

Fire

Love Lies Bleeding

Passing

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Tár

V for Vendetta

“Telephone” music video

Lauren Ashley Smith

Writer, comedian [A Black Lady Sketch Show]

Carol

The Color Purple (1985)

The Favourite

Happiest Season

The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love

The Kids Are Alright

Pariah

She Hate Me

Suicide Kale

The Watermelon Woman

Quiniva Smith

Attorney, Autostraddle writer

1. Desert Hearts

2. The Favourite

3. Pariah

4. The Handmaiden

5. Mulholland Drive

6. Notes on a Scandal

7. The Watermelon Woman

8. Doubt

9. All About Eve

10. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Erin Sullivan

Screenwriter, Autostraddle writer

Bottoms

But I’m a Cheerleader

Carol

D.E.B.S.

The Handmaiden

I Can’t Think Straight

Jennifer’s Body

A League of Their Own (1992)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Water Lilies

Stewart Thorndike

Director, writer [Lyle, Bad Things]

Bound

Desert Hearts

The Favourite

High Art

The Kids Are All Right

Mulholland Drive

Shiva Baby

Thelma

The Watermelon Woman

Working Girls

Jes Tom

Comedian, writer, actor [Crush, Our Flag Means Death]

1. Bound

Black Swan

The Children’s Hour

Disobedience

The Favourite

Fingersmith

Imagine Me & You

Pariah

Saving Face

V for Vendetta

Andrea Torres

Film programmer

At Land

Blue is the Warmest Color

Fucking Åmål

Je Tu Il Elle

Mädchen in Uniform

MURDER and murder

Nathalie Granger

Simone Barbès, ou la Vertu

Spacked Out

With Beauty and Sorrow

Christina Tucker

Autostraddle team writer

1. Desert Hearts

2. High Art

3. The Watermelon Woman

4. Bound

5. The Handmaiden

6. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

7. Imagine Me & You

8. But I’m a Cheerleader

9. Saving Face

10. Set It Off

Carly Usdin

Director, writer, author [Suicide Kale, Monét’s Slumber Party]

All Over Me

Bottoms

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

D.E.B.S.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Love Lies Bleeding

Pariah

Set It Off

Suicide Kale

Lena Waithe

Writer, actor, producer [Twenties, The Chi]

1. The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love

2. The Color Purple (1985)

3. Set It Off

4. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

5. The Watermelon Woman

6. Blue is the Warmest Color

7. Saving Face

8. The Women of Brewster Place

9. Imagine Me & You

10. Heavenly Creatures

D.W. Waterson

Director [Backspot]

1. Saving Face

2. Bend It Like Beckham

3. Blue is the Warmest Color

4. Bottoms

5. The Runaways

6. The Watermelon Woman

7. Coyote Ugly

8. Circumstance

9. Kiss Me

10. Imagine Me & You

Em Win

Autostraddle team writer

1. Raya and the Last Dragon

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once

3. Carol

4. The Half of It

5. Mean Girls (2024) (not because it’s a good movie but because it made me more gay for more people)

6. Dumplin’

7. Little Women (2019)

8. Black Widow

9. Desert Hearts

10. Frozen 2

Alice Wu

Director, writer [Saving Face, The Half of It]

Top Ten Lesbian Films formative to my becoming a lesbian (and a filmmaker):

All Over Me

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

D.E.B.S.

Fucking Åmål

Go Fish

The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love

The Joy of Life

Tank Girl

The Watermelon Woman

Laura Zak

Writer, actor, producer [Her Story, Twelve Forever]

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Carol

Desert Hearts

Disobedience

The Handmaiden

High Art

Imagine Me & You

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Signature Move

Jess Zeidman

Writer, producer [Tahara, Summer Solstice]

1. But I’m a Cheerleader

2. The Watermelon Woman

3. Bound

4. Water Lilies

5. Carol

6. Desert Hearts

7. Fucking Åmål

8. Jennifer’s Body

9. Princess Cyd

10. She’s the Man