The Best Lesbian Movies According to 78 Queer Writers, Actors, and Filmmakers

When I first took on the task of revamping Autostraddle’s best lesbian films list in 2019, I thought I could see every lesbian movie ever made. How many could really exist in the world? 200? 300? But as I continued my research I discovered more and more, each year more and more being made. (I’ve now seen over 600.) The question of what constitutes a lesbian film also came into question. What was subtext and what was text? What if subtext sometimes is text?
The 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 editions of the list were voted on by our team of writers with my voice being the most prominent since I had seen the most films. But this year that felt insufficient. Canon-making cannot be the work of one individual, nor even a handful of individuals. Even with its recent number one pick, the famed Sight & Sound list is never as cool to me as the individual ballots that determine its ranking. There is value in the aggregate — there’s even more value in the specificity of each individual’s knowledge and taste.
That’s why this year’s update was decided beyond our team. At first, I wanted to just expand to anyone with an Autostraddle byline. Then, to anyone Autostraddle has ever interviewed. But as I chatted with queer artist and critic friends about this project, the enthusiasm from people to share their own picks of the best lesbian movies was impossible to resist.
Every list has its limits. There are so many more queer critics and queer artists who I’m sure we’ll add in future versions. But what a gift to get the input from these 75+ queer people each with their own perspectives. I decided early on not to provide any guidelines and you’ll see that reflected in the ballots below. There are shorts and features, documentary and narrative, lesbian classics and movies that will have you asking, “Wait how is that a lesbian film??” It’s all part of the fun!
Anna Margarita Albelo
Director, writer, actor [Hooters: The Making of Older, Wiser Lesbian Cinema, Who’s Afraid of Vagina Woolfe?]
Fiction:
Born In Flames
Go Fish
Je Tu Il Elle
Mosquita y Mari
Wild Nights with Emily (and also Madeleine Olnek’s other films)
Yentl
Docs:
Dykes, Camera, Action!
Hooters! The Making of Older, Wiser, Lesbian Cinema
Last Call at Maude’s
Lavender Limelight: Spotlight on Lesbian Filmmakers
Paris Was a Woman
More Documentary Shout Outs (All on Kanopy):
The Aggressives
Female Misbehavior
Framing Lesbian Fashion
Krudas
The Same Difference: Gender Roles in the Black Lesbian Community
Shinjuku Boys
Venus Boyz
Personal Bonus:
A Lez in Wonderland: Dinah Shore
Valerie Anne
Autostraddle team writer
All Cheerleaders Die
Bit
Booksmart
Crush
D.E.B.S.
The Fear Street Trilogy
The Half of It
I Can’t Think Straight
Imagine Me & You
Jennifer’s Body
Kristen Arnett
Author [Mostly Dead Things, With Teeth], Autostraddle writer
1. Bound
2. But I’m a Cheerleader
3. The Handmaiden
4. Bring It On
5. Charlie’s Angels (2000)
6. Drop Dead Gorgeous
7. D.E.B.S.
8. Foxfire
9. Friday the 13th
10. The Virgin Suicides
Jamie Babbit
Director, producer [But I’m a Cheerleader, A League of Their Own (2022)]
Born in Flames
Bottoms
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader (to keep the streak going)
Carol
Fucking Åmål
Go Fish
Heavenly Creatures
High Art
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Michelle Badillo
Writer, actor [One Day at a Time, A League of Their Own (2022)]
1. But I’m a Cheerleader
2. Heavenly Creatures
3. Jennifer’s Body
4. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
5. Black Swan
6. Gia
7. Bound
8. The Runaways
9. The Watermelon Woman
10. Mosquita y Mari
Juan Barquin
Critic, Autostraddle writer
The Adolescence of Utena
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant
Blue is the Warmest Color
Bound
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Carol
The Duke of Burgundy
The Handmaiden
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Nitrate Kisses
Elise Bauman
Actor [Under the Christmas Tree, One More Time]
Aftersun
Alice Júnior
Appropriate Behavior
Cruel Intentions
Dirty Computer
Foxfire
House of Hummingbird
I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing
The Novice
The Queen of My Dreams
Tomboy
Riese Bernard
Autostraddle co-founder, senior editor
All Over Me
Blockers
Bottoms
But I’m a Cheerleader
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Handmaiden
Happiest Season
Love Lies Bleeding
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Saving Face
Drew Burnett Gregory
Filmmaker, Autostraddle senior editor
1. The Watermelon Woman/Dyketactics
2. Desert Hearts/Saving Face
3. Persona/Mulholland Drive
4. Multiple Maniacs/Bound
5. House of Hummingbird/Aftersun
6. Carol/Portrait of a Lady on Fire
7. Glen or Glenda/MURDER and murder
8. Born in Flames/In Between
9. Princess Cyd/Alice Júnior
10. Je Tu Il Elle/The Joy of Life
11. All About My Mother/Mars One
12. Mädchen in Uniform/Olivia
I get to cheat as my reward for putting this project together. :)
Ruth Caudeli
Director, writer [Second Star on the Right, Petit Mal]
1. Appropriate Behavior
2. Carmen y Lola
3. Carol
4. Imagine Me & You
5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
6. The Kids Are All Right
7. The Miseducation of Cameron Post
8. D.E.B.S.
9. But I’m a Cheerleader
10. Certain Women
K-Ming Chang
Author [Bestiary, Organ Meats]
Aquamarine (dir. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum)
Bottoms (dir. Emma Seligman)
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (dir. Francis Ford Coppola)
Bride Wars (dir. Gary Winick)
But I’m a Cheerleader (dir. Jamie Babbit)
Carol (dir. Todd Haynes)
The Handmaiden (dir. Park Chan-Wook)
The Other Woman (dir. Nick Cassavetes)
Spider Lilies (dir. Zero Chou)
Who’ll Stop the Rain (dir. Su I-Hsuan)
Nea Ching
Filmmaker, Autostraddle writer
But I’m a Cheerleader
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The Favourite
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Knife + Heart
The Lure
Mulholland Drive
Showgirls
Tár
The Watermelon Woman
Margaret Cho
Comedian, actor [All-American Girl, Fire Island]
All About Eve
Basic Instinct
Bound
Carol
The Hunger
The Killing of Sister George
The Matrix
Monster
Personal Best
Showgirls
Peaches Christ
Drag performer, filmmaker [All About Evil]
1. Bound
2. But I’m a Cheerleader
3. Heavenly Creatures
4. Mulholland Drive
5. The Color Purple (1985)
6. Desperate Living
7. Love Lies Bleeding
8. The Watermelon Woman
9. Bottoms
10. Monster
Daemonum X
BDSM educator, Autostraddle writer
Benedetta
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
Daughters of Darkness
Desert Hearts
The Duke of Burgundy
The Favourite
The Handmaiden
School of the Holy Beast
The Watermelon Woman
Davey Davis
Author [the earthquake room, X]
1. Kamikaze Hearts
2. Desperate Living
3. Set It Off
4. But I’m a Cheerleader
5. Mulholland Drive
6. BloodSisters
7. Showgirls
8. The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant
9. The Watermelon Woman
10. The Bride Wore Red
Lea DeLaria
Comedian, actor [Edge of Seventeen (1998), Orange is the New Black]
But I’m a Cheerleader
Carol
Desert Hearts
Gia
Go Fish
The Hunger
I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing
Lianna
Rebecca
The Watermelon Woman
Zackary Drucker
Filmmaker, multimedia artist [The Lady and the Dale, Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl]
All Over Me
Born in Flames
Bound
D.E.B.S.
Desert Hearts
The Girl (2000)
Fucking Åmål
High Art
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love
Saving Face
Natalie Duggins
Autostraddle team writer
1. Pariah
2. Saving Face
3. Rafiki
4. The Watermelon Woman
5. The Handmaiden
6. The Half of It
7. Mosquita y Mari
8. Imagine Me & You
9. Blockers
10. Set It Off
Gabe Dunn
Filmmaker, author, podcaster, Autostraddle writer
1. Set It Off
2. Desert Hearts
3. The Handmaiden
4. Disobedience
5. The Watermelon Woman
6. Appropriate Behavior
7. Good Manners
8. Bound
9. But I’m a Cheerleader
10. Being John Malkovich
Ayo Edebiri
Actor, writer, director [Bottoms, The Bear]
Desert Hearts
Orlando
Pariah
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rafiki
Saving Face
Saint Maud
Tár
The Watermelon Woman
Working Girls
Honorary Picks: White Chicks, ep. 3 of Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy
Rhys Ernst
Director, writer [She Gone Rogue, Adam]
1. Mulholland Drive
2. Kamikaze Hearts
3. Fucking Åmål
4. But I’m a Cheerleader
5. The Watermelon Woman
6. Bound
7. Born in Flames
8. The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant
9. Pariah
10. Go Fish
Honorable Mentions:
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Carol
Dyketactics (and many other Barbara Hammer films)
Liquid Sky
Young & Wild
Gretchen Felker-Martin
Author [Manhunt, Cuckoo]
1. Showgirls
2. The Handmaiden
3. Knife + Heart
4. Heavenly Creatures
5. Rebecca
6. Ammonite
7. Shiva Baby
8. The Neon Demon
9. Carmilla (2019)
10. The Hunger
Sarah Fonseca
Researcher, Autostraddle writer
Anaïs in Love (dir. Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet, 2021, France)
Circumstance (dir. Miriam Keshavarz, 2011, France/Iran/USA)
Clouds of Sils Maria (dir. Olivier Assayas, 2014, France/Germany/Switzerland)
Duet for Cannibals* (dir. Susan Sontag, 1969, Sweden)
Greta (dir. Neil Jordan, 2018, USA/Ireland)
The Heiresses (dir. Marcelo Martinessi, 2018, Paraguay)
The Ladies Almanack (dir. Daviel Shy, 2017, USA)
Love Lies Bleeding (dir. Rose Glass, 2022, UK/USA)
Prodigal Sons (dir. Kimberly Reed, 2008, USA)
Shakedown (dir. Leilah Weinraub, 2018, USA)
*An anecdote about this broad selection: Sontag regularly told friends in passing that Adriana Asti, who plays Francesca in Duet, was the great (unrequited?) love of her life. Sontag later directed her in a play some decades later… all fun to consider when viewing this one.
Marya E. Gates
Critic, Autostraddle writer
Antonia’s Line
Appropriate Behavior
Blue Jean
Desert Hearts
Je Tu Il Elle
Mädchen in Uniform
Pariah
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Summer of Sangaile
The Watermelon Woman
Nico Hall
Autostraddle team writer
All About Eve
Arsenic and Old Lace
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
The Handmaiden
Heavenly Creatures
Mulholland Drive
Multiple Maniacs
The Watermelon Woman
Bonus: Twilight
Natalie Jasmine Harris
Writer, director [Pure, Grace]
1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
2. Pariah
3. Saving Face
4. But I’m a Cheerleader
5. The Miseducation of Cameron Post
6. Carol
7. Hearts Beat Loud
8. Shakedown
9. The Color Purple (1985)
10. Desert Hearts
Annette Haywood-Carter
Writer, director [Foxfire]
Aimee & Jaguar
Ammonite
Boy Meets Girl
Breakfast on Pluto
Carol
The Danish Girl
Elisa and Marcela
The Favourite
Girl (2018)
Orlando
Gabrielle Grace Hogan
Autostraddle team writer
Bloodsisters
Bottoms
But I’m a Cheerleader
Carol
Cloudburst
D.E.B.S.
The Handmaiden
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love
Pumping Iron II: The Women
The Watermelon Woman
Heather Hogan
Former Autostraddle editor
1. The Half of It
2. Nimona
3. D.E.B.S.
4. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
5. Pariah
6. Carol
7. Wild Nights With Emily
8. Saving Face
9. Rafiki
10. Desert Hearts
Devery Jacobs
Actor, writer, director [Reservation Dogs, Backspot]
1. The Watermelon Woman
2. Saving Face
3. But I’m a Cheerleader
4. Thelma and Louise
5. Shiva Baby
6. Thelma
7. Bottoms
8. Kajillionaire
9. Blue is the Warmest Color
10. Jennifer’s Body
Chase Joynt
Director, writer [No Ordinary Man, Framing Agnes]
Born in Flames
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
Carol
A League of Their Own (1992)
Lost and Delirious
The Queen of My Dreams
Rafiki
Regarding Susan Sontag
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
The Watermelon Woman
Ingrid Jungermann
Director, writer, actor [The Slope, Women Who Kill]
1. Mulholland Drive
2. The Favourite
3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
4. Desert Hearts
5. High Art
6. Benedetta
7. The Kids Are All Right
8. Disobedience
9. Thelma
10. Bound
Aamina Inayat Khan
Autostraddle team writer
Bend It Like Beckham
Black Swan
Bottoms
But I’m a Cheerleader
Jennifer’s Body
Juno
The Kids Are Alright
Little Women (2019)
Mean Girls (2004)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Kirsten King
Writer [Crush (2022), The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy]
Aftersun
Bottoms
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
Desperate Living
The Favourite
Jennifer’s Body
Mulholland Drive
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Princess Cyd
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya
Author [Helen House], Autostraddle managing editor
1. The Watermelon Woman
2. Bound
3. Multiple Maniacs
4. Good Manners
5. Appropriate Behavior
6. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
7. The Handmaiden
8. Olivia
9. Mommy Is Coming
10. The Hours
11. Love Lies Bleeding
Grace Lavery
Author [Please Miss: A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Penis]
The Aggressives, dir. Daniel Peddle (2005)
Baise-moi, dir. Virginie Despentes (2000)
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, dir. Rainer Werner Fassbinder (1972)
A Bit of Scarlet, dir. Andrea Weiss (1997)
Carol, dir. Todd Haynes (2015)
아가씨 [The Handmaiden], dir. Park Chan-Wook (2016)
Raw, dir. Julia Ducournau (2016)
The Skin I Live In, dir. Pedro Almodóvar (2011)
The Favourite, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos (2018)
Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, dir. Céline Sciamma (2019)
Andrea Lawlor
Author [Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl]
All Over Me
Born in Flames
Bound
Heavenly Creatures
High Art
Saving Face
Set It Off
She Must Be Seeing Things
Show Me Love
Stranger Inside
Analyssa Lopez
Autostraddle writer
1. Saving Face
2. Bound
3. Pariah
4. Desert Hearts
5. The Handmaiden
6. Imagine Me & You
7. The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love
8. Jennifer’s Body
9. Foxfire
10. Black Swan
T Kira Madden
Author [Long Live the Tribe of the Fatherless Girls]
Appropriate Behavior
Bottoms
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
Fried Green Tomatoes
Kajiliionaire
Now and Then
Water Lilies
The Watermelon Woman
Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
Carmen Maria Machado
Author [Her Body and Other Parties, In the Dream House]
1. Desert Hearts
2. Fried Green Tomatoes
3. Heavenly Creatures
4. Bound
5. But I’m a Cheerleader
6. Mulholland Drive
7. Carol
8. The Handmaiden
9. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
10. Love Lies Bleeding
Shayna Maci
Filmmaker, programmer, Autostraddle writer
1. Desert Hearts (1985)
2. Bloodsisters: Leather, Dykes, and Sadomasochism (1995)
3. Born in Flames (1983)
4. The Watermelon Woman (1996)
5. The Joy of Life (2005)
6. Bound (1996)
7. Simone Barbes or Virtue (1980)
8. D.E.B.S. (2004)
9. Welcome to the U.S.A. (2019)
10. A Comedy in Six Unnatural Acts (1975)
Shorts: Janine (1990)/If Every Girl Had a Diary (1990)/Dyketactics (1974)
Annie Rose Malamet
Writer, lesbian vampire expert
1. Je Tu Il Elle
2. Working Girls
3. The Watermelon Woman
4. The Handmaiden
5. Bound
6. Water Lilies
7. Mädchen in Uniform
8. Daughters of Darkness
9. Kamikaze Hearts
10. Gia
Miss Malice
Drag performer
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant
Born in Flames
Bound
Bloodsisters
Cat People (1942)
Daughters of Darkness
Flaming Ears
Mulholland Drive
Multiple Maniacs
Olivia
HM: If These Walls Could Talk 2 (second vignette only)
April Maxey
Director, writer [Work]
1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
2. Pariah
3. Mosquita y Mari
4. Desert Hearts
5. Bound
6. Set It Off
7. Saving Face
8. The Watermelon Woman
9. Water Lilies
10. Circumstance
Ashni Mehta
Autostraddle team writer
Bend It Like Beckham
Bottoms
But I’m a Cheerleader
Crush
D.E.B.S.
The Favourite
I Can’t Think Straight
Jennifer’s Body
Love Lies Bleeding
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Fawzia Mirza
Director, writer, actor [Signature Move, The Queen of My Dreams]
Appropriate Behavior
But I’m a Cheerleader
Carol
Chutney Popcorn
Circumstance
Love Lies Bleeding
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Saving Face
Set it Off
Shiva Baby
Motti
Comedian, For Them community manager, Autostraddle writer
Bound
Below Her Mouth
Best in Show
Booksmart
But I’m a Cheerleader
D.E.B.S.
The Favourite
Love Lies Bleeding
This is Where I Leave You
The Watermelon Woman
Sari Navarro
Film programmer
1. Love Lies Bleeding
2. But I’m a Cheerleader
3. Mosquita y Mari
4. The Watermelon Woman
5. Desert Hearts
6. Bound
7. Bottoms
8. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
9. Mulholland Drive
10. Certain Women
Jenni Olson
Filmmaker [The Joy of Life, The Royal Road], film historian
Bottoms
Bound
By Hook or By Crook
Carol
Circumstance
D.E.B.S.
Desert Hearts
The Half of It
Fucking Åmål
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
She Don’t Fade
Olivia Peace
Artist, filmmaker [Tahara]
1. The Watermelon Woman
2. Dirty Computer
3. D.E.B.S.
4. Nope
5. Rafiki
6. Jewel’s Catch One
7. Set It Off
8. The Color Purple (1985)
9. Saving Face
10. The Handmaiden
Carmen Phillips
Former Autostraddle editor-in-chief, Autostraddle writer
1. Pariah
2. How to Blow Up a Pipeline
3. The Watermelon Woman
4. Set It Off
5. Mars One
6. Bessie
7. Saving Face
8. But I’m a Cheerleader
9. Passing
10. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Honorable Mentions: A Simple Favor, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Jennifer Reeder
Artist, director, writer [Knives and Skin, Perpetrator]
Daughters of Darkness
Fire
Heavenly Creatures
High Art
The Hunger
Morvern Callar
Pariah
Personal Best
Rebecca
Silkwood
Eva Reign
Actor [Anything’s Possible], Autostraddle team writer
Appropriate Behavior (dir. Desiree Akhavan, 2014)
Bessie (dir. Dee Rees, 2015)
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (dir. Halina Reijn, 2022)
High Art (dir. Lisa Cholodenko, 1998)
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love (dir. Maria Maggenti, 1995)
Love Lies Bleeding (dir. Rose Glass, 2024)
Pariah (dir. Dee Rees, 2011)
Set It Off (dir. F. Gary Grey, 1996)
Thelma and Louise (dir. Ridley Scott, 1991)
The Watermelon Woman (dir. Cheryl Dunye, 1996)
Jen Richards
Writer, actor, producer [Her Story, The Acolyte]
Better Than Chocolate
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
Carol
The Handmaiden
Imagine Me & You
Love Lies Bleeding
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Saving Face
Signature Move
Stef Rubino
All About My Mother
Born In Flames
Bound
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Desert Hearts
High Art
Kajillionaire
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Princess Cyd
The Watermelon Woman
Mey Rude
Journalist, critic, Autostraddle writer
1. Love Lies Bleeding
2. Pariah
3. But I’m a Cheerleader
4. Saving Face
5. The Watermelon Woman
6. Bound
7. Bottoms
8. Black Swan
9. The Handmaiden
10. Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Dua Saleh
Musician, actor [Sex Education]
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
Carol
Chutney Popcorn
Fingersmith
Love Lies Bleeding
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rafiki
The Watermelon Woman
Nic Sam
Autostraddle team writer
Blockers
But I’m a Cheerleader
Carol
Crush
Dirty Computer
The Half Of It
Imagine Me & You
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Tanya Saracho
Playwright, screenwriter, producer [Looking, Vida]
Ammonite
Blue is the Warmest Color
Bottoms
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
Gia
Go Fish
The Incredible True Adventure of Two Girls in Love
Love Lies Bleeding
Mosquita y Mari
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Daniel Sea
Artist, musician, actor [The L Word]
Born in Flames
Circumstance
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Heavenly Creatures
A Litany for Survival
Mädchen in Uniform
Persona
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Times Square
The Watermelon Woman
Jourdain Searles
Critic, programmer, comedian, Autostraddle writer
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
Desert Hearts
Go Fish
The Handmaiden
Loving Highsmith
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Shirley (2020)
The Watermelon Woman
When Night is Falling
Sa’iyda Shabazz
Autostraddle team writer
1. Imagine Me & You
2. Fucking Åmål
3. Ellie and Abbie (And Abbie’s Dead Aunt)
4. D.E.B.S.
5. Gia
6. Kissing Jessica Stein
7. Under the Christmas Tree
8. Crush
9. The Half of It
10. But I’m a Cheerleader
Sarah Schulman
Author, screenwriter [Mommy Is Coming, Let the Record Show]
Blue Jean (Georgia Oakley)
Bound (Lily and Lana Wachowski)
Gently Down the Stream (Su Friedrich)
Je Tu Il Elle, Les Rendez-vous d’Anna, and Sloth (Chantal Akerman)
Nellie and Nadine (Magnus Gertten)
Persona (Ingmar Bergman)
Lesbian films I worked on: The Watermelon Woman, Mommy Is Coming, The Owls (Cheryl Dunye)
Special award for my personal sentimental favorites: Hooters: The Making of the Owls, Who’s Afraid of Vagina Woolfe? (Anna Margarita Albelo)
Special Big European Budget Award: Joan of Arc in Mongolia (Ulrike Ottinger)
Vivek Shraya
Artist, author [The Subtweet], screenwriter, actor [How to Fail as a Popstar]
Bound
Carol
Disobedience
Fire
Love Lies Bleeding
Passing
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Tár
V for Vendetta
“Telephone” music video
Lauren Ashley Smith
Writer, comedian [A Black Lady Sketch Show]
Carol
The Color Purple (1985)
The Favourite
Happiest Season
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love
The Kids Are Alright
Pariah
She Hate Me
Suicide Kale
The Watermelon Woman
Quiniva Smith
Attorney, Autostraddle writer
1. Desert Hearts
2. The Favourite
3. Pariah
4. The Handmaiden
5. Mulholland Drive
6. Notes on a Scandal
7. The Watermelon Woman
8. Doubt
9. All About Eve
10. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Erin Sullivan
Screenwriter, Autostraddle writer
Bottoms
But I’m a Cheerleader
Carol
D.E.B.S.
The Handmaiden
I Can’t Think Straight
Jennifer’s Body
A League of Their Own (1992)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Water Lilies
Stewart Thorndike
Director, writer [Lyle, Bad Things]
Bound
Desert Hearts
The Favourite
High Art
The Kids Are All Right
Mulholland Drive
Shiva Baby
Thelma
The Watermelon Woman
Working Girls
Jes Tom
Comedian, writer, actor [Crush, Our Flag Means Death]
1. Bound
Black Swan
The Children’s Hour
Disobedience
The Favourite
Fingersmith
Imagine Me & You
Pariah
Saving Face
V for Vendetta
Andrea Torres
Film programmer
At Land
Blue is the Warmest Color
Fucking Åmål
Je Tu Il Elle
Mädchen in Uniform
MURDER and murder
Nathalie Granger
Simone Barbès, ou la Vertu
Spacked Out
With Beauty and Sorrow
Christina Tucker
Autostraddle team writer
1. Desert Hearts
2. High Art
3. The Watermelon Woman
4. Bound
5. The Handmaiden
6. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
7. Imagine Me & You
8. But I’m a Cheerleader
9. Saving Face
10. Set It Off
Carly Usdin
Director, writer, author [Suicide Kale, Monét’s Slumber Party]
All Over Me
Bottoms
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
D.E.B.S.
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Love Lies Bleeding
Pariah
Set It Off
Suicide Kale
Lena Waithe
Writer, actor, producer [Twenties, The Chi]
1. The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love
2. The Color Purple (1985)
3. Set It Off
4. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
5. The Watermelon Woman
6. Blue is the Warmest Color
7. Saving Face
8. The Women of Brewster Place
9. Imagine Me & You
10. Heavenly Creatures
D.W. Waterson
Director [Backspot]
1. Saving Face
2. Bend It Like Beckham
3. Blue is the Warmest Color
4. Bottoms
5. The Runaways
6. The Watermelon Woman
7. Coyote Ugly
8. Circumstance
9. Kiss Me
10. Imagine Me & You
Em Win
Autostraddle team writer
1. Raya and the Last Dragon
2. Everything Everywhere All at Once
3. Carol
4. The Half of It
5. Mean Girls (2024) (not because it’s a good movie but because it made me more gay for more people)
6. Dumplin’
7. Little Women (2019)
8. Black Widow
9. Desert Hearts
10. Frozen 2
Alice Wu
Director, writer [Saving Face, The Half of It]
Top Ten Lesbian Films formative to my becoming a lesbian (and a filmmaker):
All Over Me
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
D.E.B.S.
Fucking Åmål
Go Fish
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love
The Joy of Life
Tank Girl
The Watermelon Woman
Laura Zak
Writer, actor, producer [Her Story, Twelve Forever]
Bound
But I’m a Cheerleader
Carol
Desert Hearts
Disobedience
The Handmaiden
High Art
Imagine Me & You
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Signature Move
Jess Zeidman
Writer, producer [Tahara, Summer Solstice]
1. But I’m a Cheerleader
2. The Watermelon Woman
3. Bound
4. Water Lilies
5. Carol
6. Desert Hearts
7. Fucking Åmål
8. Jennifer’s Body
9. Princess Cyd
10. She’s the Man
