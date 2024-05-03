Kristen Stewart Will Be in a New Vampire Film — BUT WILL THERE BE BASEBALL

Kristen Stewart is returning to the vampire film canon with a starring role in the upcoming Panos Cosmatos thriller Flesh of the Gods. Oscar Isaac is also set to star. She’s also heading back to the 80s, Flesh of the Gods set to take place in the same decade as Stewart’s recent sweaty sexy sapphic sensation Love Lies Bleeding.

Set in Los Angeles in the 1980s, Flesh of the Gods will feature Isaac and Stewart as a married couple, Raoul and Alex, who encounter a mysterious woman with a hard-partying crew and get sucked into their world of hedonism and glamour. AKA vampirism. It’s giving The Hunger. Here’s to hoping some of that hedonism and glamorous vampire party life leads to a bit of queer action for both Raoul and Alex, as I can definitely see Stewart and Isaac giving us a good bi4bi relationship dynamic. (We all know Alex is an inherently queer name, so.)

My greatest hope and desire for this vampire film (other than it be a little bit gay 🤞🏽) is for it to honor Stewart’s vampiric legacy by including a bizarrely long and technically unnecessary but oh so powerful baseball game interlude. Whomst among us did not have their brain chemistry permanently altered by the Twilight baseball sequence?

In other Kristen Stewart casting news, she has been cast in the lead role of Albert Serra’s Out of This World. It’s thrilling to hear about upcoming KStew-starring projects, especially since she finally did get what she wanted in moving forward with a The Chronology of Water adaptation, previously saying she wouldn’t act in other people’s films until someone funded her directorial debut.

