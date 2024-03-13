Pop Culture Fix: Major Update On Kristen Stewart’s “Chronology of Water” Dreams Coming True

Kristen Stewart Talks Rolling Stone, Dylan Meyer, Actual Plans For Chronology of Water

Listen I know we’ve had a lot of Kristen Stewart news lately and this is yes our second Kristen Stewart related post of the day… but it’s a big month for Kristen Stewart with Love Lies Bleeding and scandalizing the universe with her incredibly hot Rolling Stone cover story. She was on The Colbert Show last night to discuss Love Lies Bleeding, The Chronology of Water, the backlash to the Rolling Stone cover and how hot her fiancée Dylan Meyer is:

(Most importantly to me, a person who has yet to see the film personally, is that the Love Lies Bleeding clip they played on The Colbert Show seemed to have a VERY IMPORTANT SONG in the background — the infamous track “Transformation,” performed by Kit Porter with Nona Hendryx in a really bad Season Three episode of The L Word.)

“There’s a certain overt acknowledgement of like a female sexuality that has its own volition that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic,” Stewart said when asked for her take on why “people on X” (really why are we still ever quoting random people on X) were appalled by the Rolling Stone cover image. “Female sexuality isn’t supposed to actually want anything but to be had. and that feels like it’s protruding in a way that might be annoying.” Speaking directly to her haters, she then went “Fuck you” and after an apology added — “but I never willl!”

“I think that’s the problem,” Colbert laughed, agreeing.

In the second half of the interview, Stewart talks about Jodie Foster and also about working with her fiancée Dylan Meyer, her fiancee, because as an artist she is always working and work is fun (this falls neatly into the Collaboration Lesbian Love Language I explained recently) and also she considers Dylan to be “so much smarter and cooler and hotter than me.”

But great news for all: Chronology of Water , the bisexual memoir by Lydia Yuknavitch that Kristen Stewart has been angling to get going for years now, is finally getting off the ground and will soon be filming in Latvia with Thora Birch and Imogene Potts! WHOMST do we think Thora Birch is playing???

More Queer Pop Culture Stories For Your Day:

+ JoJo Siwa has been unleashing a steady stream of content regarding a tonal shift for her future work. On Monday, she posted a TikTok with a male voice reading the words, “Warning. The following content is not made for children and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers.” She was on The Jennifer Hudson Show yesterday where she acknowledged that according to a tattoo on her hand, JoJo will be releasing new music on April 5th, and it’s “not for kids anymore.”

+ Gabrielle Union & Eva Longoria are still working hard on the queer wedding comedy the world needs: Union and Longoria are teaming up on a comedy where they’ll play the overbearing mothers of their non-binary kids who are getting married!

+ Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris made their relationship official IRL: The twosome were photographed together at some events this week.

+ ‘Apples Never Fall’ Showrunner Details How She Put ‘Big Little Lies’ To The Back Of Her Mind When Adapting Peacock Thriller & Why Annette Bening’s Performance Gives Her “Goosebumps” – Series Mania

+ Would you like to cook some pasta with Ayo Edebiri for Vogue Magazine because you can!

+ Melissa Etheridge Reflects On How Her Queer Identity ‘Protected’ Her From Sexual Harassment in Music Industry