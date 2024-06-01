June 2024: What’s New, Gay and Streaming On Netflix, Max, Hulu, Peacock, AMC+, Disney+ and Paramount+

It’s Pride Month, which is the one month of the year that every single television network owes us a special treat. However this year they have by and large simply chosen not to, which is sad for them and us! Anyhow let’s get into what’s out there for lesbian, bisexual and queer women and/or trans characters on all the channels for this June 2024 month of gay gay gay.

Netflix’s June 2024 Pride Line-Up

Tangerine (2015) // June 1

Shot entirely on an iPhone, this iconic film follows two trans sex workers, Sin-Dee and Alexandra, on Christmas Eve, as just-out-of-jail Sin-Dee tracks down the pimp/boyfriend who’s been cheating on her and Alexandra’s on a journey towards her singing performance that evening.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season Five Premiere // June 12

Miley Cyrus is amongst the guests who’ll turn up on Season Five of this program.

Carol (2015) // June 17

Cate Blanchett is Carol with a terrible ex-husband and lots of fur coats, Rooney Mara is Therese who wants to be a photographer and works in a department store and she wears a little hat. They have a glove lunch and also there is Waterloo.

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (2024) // June 18

The first feature length documentary focused on the history of LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy and its impact on social change over the past five decades features sets and commentary from comics including Lily Tomlin, Sandra Bernhard, Wanda Sykes, Hannah Gadsby, Tig notaro, Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen and Rosie O’Donnell.

Aftersun (2022) // June 21

Naming this the best queer film of 2022, Drew wrote that it is “the rare coming-of-age movie about a queer kid who doesn’t yet understand that queerness. Her self-discovery we witness is not first love — it’s deeper knowledge of her parent and therefore half of herself.”

HBO Max Pride 2024 TV Shows & Movies

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home: Limited Series Premiere // June 1

Trixie and her partner David will be searching for and renovating their perfect dreamhouse, with plenty of famous friends (including Katya obviously) stopping by to pitch in. It promises to marry “the practicality and inventiveness of the “home renovation” genre with the colorful, hilarious and always fabulous world of Trixie Mattel.”

Am I Okay? (2022) // June 6

The hotly anticipated rom-com co-directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne tells the story of Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno), longtime best friends who through they knew everything about each other — until Jane announces she’s moving to London and Lucy reveals she might be gay. Their friendship is thrown into chaos as Jane tries to help Lucy figure it all out.

Fantasmas: Season One Premiere // June 7

Gay writer/director/comic Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale veering through offbeat characters and eerie comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City, “waving together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose and connection in an increasingly isolating world.” It co-stars daring trans visual / performance artist Martine Gutierrez as Vanesja, and guests include Julia Fox, Kim Petras, Kate Berlant and Bowen Yang.

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (2024) // June 13

The bisexual comic and Hacks star’s first stand-up special “takes viewers on a psychedelic thrill ride of storytelling, characters and jokes.”

House of the Dragon: Season Two Premiere // June 16

Season 2 of this Game of Thrones spin-off will center on the war between the Targaryens and the Hightowers. According to Dextero, star Olivia Cooke has gently suggested that it’s possible maybe that this season will “address the popular queer fan theory that Rhaenyra and Alicent’s falling out had more romantic undertones than the previous season depicted.” (I don’t personally understand how/why this conclusion was drawn based on this article, unfortunately I don’t know anything about this franchise and am woefully under-qualified to write this blurb I am sorry)

Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. (2024) // June 20

In this HBO Original documentary, gay playwright Jeremy O. Harris takes us behind the scenes of this celebrated, genre-bending production (which of course had several queer characters), from workshop rehearsals through opening night as Harris “turns his critical eye to the thoughts, inspirations, and creative process that brought the play to life.”

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers): Season One // June 24

This Argentine bio series tells the story of Cris Miro, the legendary and groundbreaking trans actress and performer who had a brief career as a top-billing vedette in Buenos Aires’ revue theater scene in the mid to late 1990s. Her fame brought visibility and acceptance to the trans community, but when her stigmatizing health diagnosis shattered her plans, “she resolved to make a tragic pact with herself: to hide her suffering and die as meaningfully as she lived.”

Hulu’s Pride 2024 TV & Movies

Boys Don’t Cry (1999) // June 1

Hillary Swank won an Oscar for playing Brandon Teena, a young trans man in Nebraska who just wanted love and friends and instead was the victim of a tragic hate crime. It’s definitely one of the saddest movies I’ve ever seen.

Death on the Nile (2022) // June 1

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders play a lesbian couple in Death on the Nile, an adaptation of the classic novel by Agatha Christie.

Assorted Comedy Specials // June 3

On June 3, Hulu’s dropping a massive load of stand-up comedy specials from queer comics: two Eddie Izzard Specials (1999’s Dress to Kill and 2022’s Wunderbar), Cameron Esposito’s 2016 set “Marriage Material,” Gina Yashere’s 2008 show “Skinny Bitch,” plus 2023 specials from Jinkx Monsoon, Monet X Change and Peppermint.

Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden: Complete Season One // June 8

Trans actress Candis Cayne’s gardening-focused series “promises to be a whimsical and visually stunning experience, combining the gardening expertise of Candis Cayne with a playful and imaginative world…. featuring creative DIY gardening projects, enchanting set designs, and a colorful cast of characters.”

Out 100: 2021, 2022 and 2023 Specials // June 8

These are little documentaries about all the humans honored by Out Magazine for the Out 100 (I am not one of them, which remains sad to me).

2024 LA Pride Parade Livestream // June 9

If you’re out of sunscreen but still want to enjoy the 2024 LA Pride Parade, have I got the show for you!

Wreck: Season 2 // June 11

Season Two of this queer horror slasher from BBC that Kayla adored is reportedly “not just bigger and bloodier, but also badder and funnier.” Queer lead Vivian is still working with Jamie and Lauren to bring Velorum down. Everybody is gay and we’ve got two trans characters this season as well: newcomer Jean (Sam Buttery), an iPad-toting, villainous sidekick and Rosie (Miya Ocego), who gets more screentime and story in the second season.

iHeart Radio & P&G “Can’t Cancel Pride” Special: Livestream // June 12

This annual event celebrates “people and organizations for their contributions to advancing LGBTQ+ equality.”

Margaret Cho: PsyCHO (2015) // June 14

The legendary bisexual comic went live for this epically special event, “tackling off-limits issues with her razor sharp insight and wit.”

Apple TV+’s June 2024 TV and Cinema

Land of Women: Season One Premiere // June 26

After her husband implicates his family in financial crimes, Gala must flee New York with her mother and daughter, Kate, for the small wine-making town in Spain where her mother grew up, a community filled with secrets and unearthed family drama! Kate, a trans lesbian played by model Victoria Bazua (her on-screen debut), is particularly heartbroken to have to leave her girlfriend behind.

Fancy Dance (2023) // June 26th

Jax (Lily Gladstone) is taking care of her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) after her mother, Jax’s sister, disappeared. Living together in the Seneca-Cayuga reservation of Oklahoma, Jax is looking for her sister while helping Roki prepare for a powwow, when what started as a search turns into an investigation into the complications and contraindications of their lives as Indigenous women. Jax is queer, and her relationship with exotic dancer Sapphire (Crystle Lightning) is reportedly electric.

What’s New & Gay On Peacock in June 2024

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4 // June 1

M-Chuck (Erica Ash) is the lesbian sister of the basketball player who shoots out of poverty into the NBA and brings his family along with him. She’s one of my favorite gay characters ever, and aside from one plot choice I hated, I loved every minute of this show and wish it hadn’t been cancelled!

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) // June 1

A charming Christmas zombie musical with a solid lesbian storyline.

Blockers (2018) // June 1

One of my favorite queer movies of all time, Blockers follows a group of teenage friends who’ve made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night and their overprotective parents, who really hate this idea! It’s so much cuter and funnier than the description suggests.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) // June 1

“This film explores some of my favorite themes all in one glossy, campy, self-aware package: misandry, women being extremely gay together, principled revenge, and the triumph of aught culture,” wrote Erin Sullivan in her favorable review of this vaguely queer Megan Fox / Amanda Seyfriend vehicle.

Pride (2014) // June 1

Based on a true story, Pride follows the group of gay and lesbian advocates who would come to be known as the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign — activists who worked tirelessly to help families affected by the 1984 British miners’ strike.

Queer Planet (2024) // June 6

This documentary explores animal sexuality around the world, “from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between.”

Summer Qamp (2023) // June 7

This documentary follows a group of LGBTQ+ youth as they explore their authentic selves within the gender-free zone of an inclusive summer camp in Alberta, Canada.

Prime Video’s Gay June 2024

Mean Girls (2024)

The plastics are back in this musical adaptation of the original 1994 film starring the one and only Reneé Rapp , and this time Janis Ian is gay for real, and played by queer actres Auli’i Cravalho.

Power of the Dream (2024) // June 17

Produced by Dawn Porter and lesbian WNBA legend Sue Bird are producers of the Togethxr production Power of the Dream, the story of how the Atlanta Dream took on a sitting U.S senator — the team’s co-owner — when she chastised the league for supporting Black Lives Matter during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020, when the WNBA was playing in the legendary “wubble.”

Disney+’s June 2024 Content

Star Wars: The Acolyte: Two Episode Series Premiere // June 4

Lesbian showrunner Leslye Headland has suggested that this new Sith-focused Star Wars series will be told from a queer point of view, although details remain foggy. There’s heaps of queer talent behind the camera, including queer actor Amandla Stenberg in the lead role as Mae, a former Padawan seemingly turned towards the dark side, and trans actress Abigail Thorn as Ensign Eurus. Beloved queer trans actress/writer Jen Richards is in the writers’ room. And Headland’s wife, Rebecca Henderson, will also appear in the series.

AMC+ / Sundance Now’s New June 2024

Orphan Black: Echoes: Season One Premiere // June 23

Krysten Ritter stars and serves as Executive Producer of Orphan Black:Echoes, a Canadian science fiction thriller that debuted last year in Australia and is coming here, for us, now. Keeley Hawes is Dr. Kira Manning, the daughter of Orphan Black protagonist Sarah Manning. Taking place in 2052, Kira and her wife Eleanor are trying to help Lucy (Ritter), a woman with no memory of who she is. They embark on a thrilling journey! It is very gay and we are very excited.

Domino Day: 2 Episode Season One Premiere // June 27

This BBC fantasy series follows Domino (Siena Kelly), a witch looking for community on dating apps — while a Mancunian witches coven tracks her every move, and must stop her before her powers destroy everything around her. Queer creator Lauren Sequeira was inspired by the Willow storyline in Buffy when she wrote the queer character Sammie (​​Babirye Bukilwa) specifically. The show was praised for its focus on Black & POC witches.

Paramount+ Showtime in May 20234

Couple’s Therapy: Season Four Premiere // May 31

Couple’s Therapy is a surprisingly riveting docuseries in which the deeply comforting World-Renowned (queer) Psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik works with couples in trouble to unpack their problems and plow forward. All nine episodes will drop on May 31 for Paramount+Showtime subscribers, and the two-episode series premiere will debut on linear TV on June 2nd. There’s no lesbian couple this season, but there is a gay male couple and a polyamorous trio that includes two women, struggling with power dynamics and hidden resentments.

Bound (1996) // June 1

This masterpiece of lesbian cinema stars Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly in a sexy noir drama.

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000) // June 1

Cheerleader Megan gets sent to gay conversion camp in this campy lesbian comedy we all love a lot because it is perfect.

Chasing Amy (1997) // June 1

A film that hits different now than it did back then, Chasing Amy is Kevin Smith’s film about a straight male cartoonist who falls in love with his lesbian pal, Alyssa (a character inspired by Smith’s friend, Guinevere Turner.)