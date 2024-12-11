No Filter: This Jen Beattie and Ali Krieger Video Is Too Cute

feature image photo via Jen Beattie’s Instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the best things that have occurred on the queerest of Instagram content! Let’s go!

Could there be a better matched pair, emotionally? I think not!

One day, I would like to be as cool as Janelle.

How’s King Princess doing? Glad you asked!

I looove when people are famous enough to be invited to these events — but not famous enough to get a pic with the guest of honor.

I cannot urge you strongly enough to watch Sabrina’s Nonsense Christmas, it is so charming and silly and dumb (complimentary).

Meg was there too!! Sabrina gets it!!

This legends stays snatched and looks…incredible???? My god!!

Was it not just one week ago that Ali said she would not be saying more about her relationship until she was ready? Ah, times change so fast!

Victoria in glasses…yes please!

Happy belated Birthday to Nat! Do you ever forget and then remember Nat is a Getty? Makes their money make more sense tbh!

I love that Laurie is taking a film class, who doesn’t love learning!

It’s Q4 folks, how is your 2024 wrapping up?

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 313 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!