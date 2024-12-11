I’m a pretty simple guy. I’m not very materialistic, so when I do spend money on something, I want the bang to be worth the buck. I’ve put together a list of items I use almost daily that I’ve had for an extended amount of time and therefore can vouch for. There’s of course ways to customize or upgrade some of these items by picking out different packages or flavors or simply buying from a fancier brand. But if your loved one is anything like me, these affordable and useful items will make their day-to-day life much easier!

I’d be lost without my Phillip’s One Blade. I use this one item to trim my facial hair now that I know I shouldn’t be doing a close shave every other day, control my nostril hair from poking out, freshen up the skin fade on my sideburns and around my ears, and tame my pubic/leg hair. It truly takes care of every hair-need you could have as an adult going through second puberty.

I know it’s not breaking news that the guy in your life might want a Nintendo Switch, but hey, I bought mine after the original hype died down and I still think it belongs on a 2024 list! I bought my Switch second-hand when prepping for my top surgery and I don’t think buying brand new is necessary. What I DO think is necessary is a TV dock and a fun Pro Controller.

I started a strength training program this summer and one of my biggest hurdles is getting the amount of protein I need to build and keep muscle. This is tough for me as a vegetarian, so finding protein products that both taste good and provide a substantial amount of protein is essential. The one product that meets both criteria is the FairLife Core Power Elite Protein Shakes, specifically the chocolate flavor. A bottle has 42 grams of protein, which takes care of about a quarter of my needed daily protein AND they taste delicious!

Like many guys, I’m a nail biter. More accurately, I’m a cuticle biter. I’ve tried every single remedy available to human beings and have yet been able to kick the habit. What helps, though, is having something for damage control, which is why I use the cuticle cream daily. Sometimes having it on will stop me from biting, but mostly it helps heal the broken skin and keep my nailbeds soft, shiny, and smelling nice. I like to apply it in the morning and then lock it in with a strong hand cream like this one.

I like my coffee black, so I find it especially sad when I have to go out and pay over $4 for a cup. I’m also pretty anti-K Cup coffee. The easiest way for me to make coffee at home is by using a french press (and a moka stovetop pot for when I really need it).

Hi, it’s me, the adult with a backpack you want to push over on public transit. I promise I always take it off when it’s crowded! Joking aside, a nice weather-proof and durable backpack goes a long way for the commuter, the traveler, the guy on the go.

I use the Stealth Bros Co Jr Dopp Kit bag to hold all of my HRT shot needs from needles to sanitizing wipes to the bottle of testosterone itself. While I do use it for longer-term travel, I also just keep all of my HRT items in this bag under my bathroom sink for easy keeping. This company has bigger bags and sharps containers, as well as some other products for trans folks.

I can’t leave the house with wrinkles in my clothes, so I always have a steamer on hand. It wasn’t until right now, as I’m making this list and pulling the links for the exact items I have, that I realized my at-home steamer is a travel steamer. I don’t think it matters that match. My girlfriend makes fun of me for needing to steam everything but she’s realllll quiet when she pulls something from the back of her drawer or closet and needs to be at an event in less than an hour.