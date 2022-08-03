Feature image of Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger via Ashlyn’s Instagram
Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I provide you a tour through celesbian IG! Let’s goooooo!
Would you like to feel very old? Great, because Angelia’s daughter Zahara is going to be a freshman in college this fall!! I am battling how very old I feel with how thrilled I am that she is going to Spelman.
Kehlani’s face card….simply never declines. MY word!
Imagine being the kind of person who actually remembers to carry an umbrella? Maybe it’s just me, but 96% of the time I am truly too lazy to like…carry a whole THING to protect me from rain? Actually, now that I have typed that, I am 100% sure it is just me.
Living by Beyoncé’s words….a smart woman.
Here is the thing I did absolutely laugh at this dumb joke!!
The thing is, I am getting my braids back in a week, and while I am aware that longer braids are more annoying……consider how good they look??
Top tier Cynthia Nixon content: informative, and with a cat.
WELL?? Have you in fact seen the view????
Goddddd I would kill for a big ol pot of mussels at this moment!
Were you wondering if the Betts are still happy and thriving? They are! Fret not!
This is, quite simply, the most King Princess thing I have ever seen???
Just two cool hot moms hanging at the beach, living the dream.
VERY possible this is my favorite post of all time!!
Not only does Hannah Einbinder have an umbrella, but it matches her shirt! This is next level.
And Christina, count me in as someone who also doesn’t see the point of carrying a whole thing just for rain. I’d rather wear a rain coat. Plus umbrellas are pretty useless against Chicago rain storms. I do have little umbrellas stashed in my car and backpack for rain emergencies, just in case.
Umbrellas take up a whole hand (I’m anti-bag) and raincoats are hot 🥵 or take up another hand in between. I will just get wet or stay home.
…or hope someone less stubborn shares their ☂
Christina, I know this is like the tiniest little thing and it’s not a critique of you and I get what u meant by living by beyonces words as she sings them and that this column is fun but I’m just feeling some type of way today about it as they aren’t Beyoncé’s words originally. they are Big Freedia’s words from her 2014 single, “Explode.” Which is the song that is sampled. I just wanna give credit where credits is due and uplift/celebrate the Black gnc queer writer of the words on this very queer part of the internet and to share context and his/her/theirstory cuz Black queer culture is pretty much the theme/backbone/entirety of Renaissance. With love, TS