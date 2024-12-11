The 17 Best Queer Singles of 2024

The queer albums this year were spellbinding, but songs are the pieces that perfectly melt together to build the worlds we immerse ourselves in. Songs are the most important pages in an artist’s overall story and give context to the conversation they are trying to start. As I dove into this year’s best queer singles, it’s given me a newfound appreciation for storytelling — not only lyrically but musically. With every chord choice, rise and fall, and melodic decision, I felt each artist was sharing a secret that was only meant for me. This vulnerability and commitment to audio craftsmanship is art at its finest. The fact that they are gay is just a bonus.

RAAT KI RANI by Arooj Aftab

This song is a gentle romantic whisper in your ear that makes you question why you were stressed in the first place.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish

This song is a playful yet thoughtful hand on your shoulder, reassuring you at the height of your insecurity.

VOICES IN MY HEAD by Jerk

This song is a peaceful walk with a slight bounce because it just got some good news.

WHAT NOW by Brittany Howard

This song is a “will-they-or-won’t-they” sexually tense argument between muted and crunchy guitar.

RECKLESS by St. Vincent

This song is a slow yet rewarding tread up a mountain made of acoustic piano and explosive drums.

AFTER HOURS by Kehlani

This song is heart-pumping euphoria after receiving your first sapphic dirty dance at a basement party.

COSMOGALACTIC LOVE! by Bymaddz

This song is Black sapphic soul crushed up and rolled into the smoothest blunt you’ve ever smoked.

JUNA by Clairo

This song is a good morning kiss on a bed of warm bass, sweet synths, and lush horns.

NISSAN ALTIMA by Doechii

This song tells you to shut the fuck up, and you will indeed… shut the fuck up.

ROUGH (drumless) by G Flip

This song reminds you to go to church — one full of gays playing organ, singing in unison, and using claps as drums.

OFFLINE by Young Miko

This song buys you a cocktail in exchange for a dance but doesn’t expect anything else in return.

CINDERELLA by Remi Wolf

This song is the happiest ending to a film about a love affair between drum pocket and bright brass.

SADNESS AS A GIFT by Adrienne Lenker

This song urges you to text your ex, “I WISH I KNEW HOW TO QUIT YOU!”

SYMPTOM OF LIFE by WILLOW

This song is attending music school on a full scholarship but dropping out in two weeks.

WINTER BABY/NEW JERSEY BLUES by 070 Shake

This song is smoking a cigarette and drinking a scotch as it gestures for you to “come here” from across the bar.

MAMUSHI (FEAT. YUKI CHIBA) by Megan Thee Stallion

This song is counting its cash with long red nails and rolls its eyes whenever someone interrupts.

GOOD LUCK, BABE by Chappell Roan

This song is dancing in slow motion after an over-due break-up.

