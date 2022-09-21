I Met My Online Friends for the First Time and Remained Fully in My Head

Hello! I did the thing where after months of talking in group chats galore, I met my online friends for the first time in the same physical space! I hate calling it “real life” because what I have with them, and all my online friends, between our fingertips and technology screens is real. Like, if I talk on the phone with someone I care about but haven’t seen in years, that’s still real life. But I digress. Prior to this, I met two of my friends when I moderated the Night in Gotham panel at QFX in May, and I met one other friend for the first time when they came to my city. I was bunking with one of the friends I’d already met, so my nerves were down considerably because absolute worse come to worst, I could’ve just slept in bed for two days. Here are the thoughts that went through my head during Clexacon 2022: Wow I really hope my nerves don’t turn into gas — I have cramps and there’s only so much I can focus on at once I just need to know why airplanes and traveling are the worst There are worse things — I just can’t think of them yet Oh my gosh, bathrooms are the best and liquids are trying to take down the economy Why does my phone keep ringing? Should I answer the phone? I’m too out of breath to answer the phone If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen I wonder who those black people are waving to Oh shit, it’s me This is why you’re supposed to answer the phone when people call you — especially at an airport Maybe my hunger and thirst made me believe I’d just be teleported where I needed to be I just need everyone to know that as soon as I get to the hotel they can officially meet me Today has been sweat and tears, and I refuse for them to believe that’s all I am when we first meet Sorry for stealing your water, J, imma get you a new one Once again, my hips have decided that no one in this car will be having any personal space I just be saying words huh So, self, we *knew* seeing her (B) was gonna happen, but this laugh? The heart is reporting: Code Ruh Roh I was worried about the weight thing but honestly? It’s makes me great for cuddling, and that’s what matters at this point in time At least my ass offsets anything else Why is LA traffic like this — who let this happen I know I’m autistic and like my routines but HONEY WHAT AM I DOING HERE *looks around at my friends* Right right that’s why I’m here I am always with the group that is holding up traffic. Even as a young babe, the people I’m with decide that they are more important than mere traffic laws And they’re right, but it also gives me anxiety Oh great, everyone is fine as fuck That is perfectly fine for me because I am a professional lesbian I am not a professional lesbian I think my certification got lost in the mail WHY ISN’T IT SHOWER TIME YET Oh damn wait, I do need to go to Walmart, let me hush Look at us all being all gayly domestic and shit Why I buy all this food like I’m not in a bougie ass hotel? Like, the water? Makes sense. Saw that shit was SIX DOLLARS when we dropped our bags off but like a jar of peanut butter, five candy bars, a box of peaches, and four chocolate chip muffins. What am I trying to accomplish here? Shit I forgot I brought all those granola bars Am I a granola bar lesbian? *eats a candy bar* no Was I ever truly alive before I got to shower? This shower is the best thing ever in life *crawls into bed* This bed is the best thing ever in life WHERE AM I?! Oh right. Hotel. Gay friends and token — it’s cool It’s 3 fucking a.m. — it is not cool I don’t even get up at this time on the east coast this is a lie and a conspirac– Damn it’s actually 8 a.m. Well, after that dream that may or may not have been an orgy, I probably won’t be able to look anyone in the face today If anyone gets any closer to me, I may in fact pass out I will not pass out I am GROWN AS FUCK BUTCH UP BUTCH UP BUTCH U– Damn she’s pretty I fear I’ve found myself jello stable once again Is it possible to marry all of your friends? Would it be like Big Love ? I probably should’ve finished that show We should get one of those big ass houses where, like, you can visit each other if you wanna see them but if you’re beefin you won’t see each other for days Ohhhh this is what they mean by U-Hauling How do people even do these conventions? Like, do you hear all this noise in here? See all these people? And for what?! I mean, okay wait, I would do this for Javicia Leslie and Meagan Tandy BUT OTHERWISE Wait also Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis BUT OTHER OTHERWISE I am understanding flirting in real time. Mama, we made it! Can people tell when I’m blushing? I’m light enough that it’s not out of the realm of possibility, especially since I haven’t seen the sun for proper appointments since 2019. But like, my ears feel like they’re about to melt off my face — is that obvious? Why didn’t I make myself blush in the mirror first so I could know?! We are not going to take pictures with ANYONE, celebrity or nah!, like I’m still in high school. YOU BETTER HOLD THESE WOMEN LIKE YOU A LESBIAN WE’RE NOT BEING PUSSY IN HERE Being pussy actually might be the right thing considering this group of friends, but YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN Oh no, is that….. Autistic meltdown? Paired with The knowledge that if I’d had these kinds of friends earlier in life I most likely would’ve had at least 70% less chance of wanting to die? WELP THAT’S NOT WHAT WE’RE FOCUSED ON HERE OKAY BRAINY NOW LET’S GET IN FORMATION I wonder why B pushed her away when she was coming to sit on my — OH WAIT A MINUTE WHEN SHE TOLD ME SHE LIKED ME SHE MEANT SHE LIKE-LIKES ME HOLD THE PRESSES I have no idea why she likes me, but guess what? Not really my business at this particular moment Damn we really all together up in this bitch. And we just love each other. How fucking miracle is that Like not to toot my own horn, but I am a good cuddler, that is an arena I will happy throw myself in Not really throw, that’s so dangerous, what if there are lions And tigers and bears *jazmine sullivan voice* but I’m scared of lovinnnnn you! Listen, completely fuck this racist ass restaurant I gotta get out of here. It’s too fucking loud. But, self, we can’t run away in a city we don’t know and just expect people to like magically know where we are or that there’s even a reason behind you running Like we’re not 17 and suicidal anymore, you can’t just be doing danger just because your body feels it Let me get out this parking garage, it doesn’t matter if its lit, I’ve seen enough horror movies to know they ain’t gonna let my black ass live Waiting outside the restaurant seemed like a good compromise? But I wanna leave. Damn, can’t fit in these seats with my ass, guess I’ll sit over here, away from them. Is it my cramps making me angry or like my general dislike of myself that’s usually at a simmer but is ready to boil over at any– Holy shit, why are my friends so funny See, 17 year-old-me, we can come back, and it can still be okay I don’t know what they’re talking about in this car, but this might turn into a little anxiety over here Well at least we’re almost at the room — FUCK MY MASK *takes anti-anxiety meds and a shower* Okay, I can go back into the room, I can do this This was a great idea because now I’m calm AND I get cuddles from B and my friends AND I smell good Anxiety, for once, you have done me good Maybe I shouldnt’ve drank with the meds That’s probably fine TOMORROW IS THE BIG DAY: WILDMOORE RISES Oh hey, M Ohhh we’re gonna share a bed that’s cool I hope I don’t just fall asl– Damn, it really is a whole new ass day Oh shit, I gotta be stealth so I don’t wake anyone up *clatters glasses and phone onto the hardwood floor* Like should I just start saying the opposite of what I want or… I know they’re snoring, but I think they’re doing it just to be polite HOW MANY TIMES AM I GONNA HAVE TO PEE TODAY Oh wait maybe it was the drink last night THE MOMENT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THE FAMILY PHOTO WITH JAVICIA AND MEAGAN AMAZING Wait, why do Javicia and Meagan remember me? I should not be this freaked out when people remember me. But like, I’m really forgettable, you know? HOLY SHIT THIS PICTURE WITH ALL MY FRIENDS AND MEAGAN AND JAVICIA AND AHHH I LOVE THEM SO MUCH Well shit, we’re not gonna be crying in the club ABSOLUTELY NOT Okay, so no one else is hot as shit? It’s hot as a motherfucker in here Oh wait, maybe that’s my cramps Damn them joints really do come outta nowhere don’t they These bags is too damn heavy I just wanna fight, why do I wanna fight Why is everything so fucking loud and close and I should’ve sat down and now I’ve messed it up I’ve messed everything up how the fuck how the fuck Why do I immediately feel better? *sees B holding my hand* Oh shit. I will *not* cry because I am a thug in my mind and I will not cry I am really sitting with all my fandom friends as we watch the two women who brought us together have a panel for the first time — this some historic ass shit Damn that question really sounded better when I dreamt it Ah well, at least it’s over I really be getting in front of crowds like I don’t have whole ass anxiety, wild All of my friends saying, “Good job, Lex” and I’m probably gonna cry Oh when they say “meet and greet” they really mean that shit We really in a circle like we in group therapy — it’s kinda lit Who says lit anymore? Well I guess I do, maybe I should lower it on the list of my vocabulary though Why do people think we’re together? It’s not a bad thing, I just wish I understood Ugh, just because I’m uncomfortable doesn’t mean I should’ve said that shit Shit shit shit shit shit shit shit shit shit And like, there’s no way to fix that because this is an opportunity that is like, donezo now, and I can’t fix it and shit shit shit shit shit shit Probably shouldnt’ve done that Shit, it like echoes the first time in high school almost exactly I really said I will never be in a public bathroom stall cutting over a girl again. It’s been ten years, what the fuck man I wanna go back to my room, but I can’t, I won’t ever be in this place, in this time, with these people ever again I so did not mean to like almost bawl my eyes out when I met her But she asked “Are you taking care of yourself?” and I almost lost it right there Like damn bitch! Keep it together! All this damn therapy and shit make my tear ducts all loosey goosey and whatnot Well, that was okay, I think I can try the next one HI BABE (B) *be cool* *remembers i am not cool* *be warm* wait what I can’t believe this is the weekend everyone in my group learned I can only tell the truth and the whole truth because otherwise it hurts my tummy Of course she’s gonna take the best pics — she always takes the best pics Oh shit, self, you’re down bad aren’t you? No time to answer! Talk! The boyfriend pose will never get old for me *Javicia spins me around* “My turn!” ………..well I’ve learned something about myself very quickly in this moment It’s like every time I’m around my friends I learn about ten years’ worth of new shit about myself — how do they do that? I kinda wish I had done the meet and greet Nope, I get to sit with B, just the two of us for a while. Sitting in this hotel room with all my friends, babe lying across me, I wish this right here would just stay The last time I went to something like this, it felt like I was in a bubble outside of the world, to an extent. But this one, all of me was still right up against me in a way I couldn't escape. And I think it made meeting them, being able to call them family, more real. Cause if it could survive whatever shit I just went through, then maybe it can survive other things too. But like how is it possible they are all so fucking hot, good grief, but also thank goodness



