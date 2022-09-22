Hey hello, everyone!

I’ve emerged triumphant and victorious from my marathon Gideon the Ninth and Locked Tomb series reread, but my god, what a run. I wasn’t reading anything else, so it was pure unfiltered Bones Chaos straight to the brain. That’s so many bones, y’all! So many bones! It was definitely a fun and immersive way to encounter this dense, referential, and often-bewildering series, but now, there’s a post-marathon comedown. What in the world do I read next? 🥵

The problem isn’t that I lack for recommendations — y’all know my lack of self-control well enough to imagine my TBR — but rather that woozy book hangover feeling. It’s hard to switch gears with such a tired brain, but also I crave a palate cleanser. Do I retreat from these speculative novels into some meaty nonfiction? Do I leave the necromantic magic behind for the charmed realism of a Laurie Colwin reread? There’s a lot of good options but I’m too tired to choose, so I’m dipping into and out of things that don’t demand my uninterrupted or undivided attention. Snack-reads, if you will.

One thing to look forward to: A+ Book Club meets next Monday on Discord to discuss Sarah Thankam Mathews’ All This Could Be Different

Let’s see if there’s anything new coming around to tempt me — let’s make like a runway and take off! This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got: