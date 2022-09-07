A+ Read a Fucking Book Club Q&A with Sarah Thankam Mathews

Hello book wyrms, book dragons and all manner of book serpents! Welcome to September and the SECOND iteration of A+ Read a Fucking Book Club. Are you thrilled? I’m thrilled!

This time, we’re reading All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews, a book our Managing Editor Kayla called “so good I dreaded finishing it.” So, I’m hopeful that knowing we’ll have a Q&A with the author will help comfort us as we turn the final pages.

The details:

How do I read All This Could Be Different?

You can buy it from Bookshop to support Autostraddle and indie bookstores, or plan to get a copy from your local library! It’s also available as an audiobook on libro.fm, which also supports indie bookstores.

How do I get on the pop-up Discord?

First, you’ll need to make sure you’re an A+ member! A+ members support everything Autostraddle does, and they get all kinds of bonus content as thanks — now including access to the A+ Read a Fucking Book Club!

This post will re-appear on the day of the event, behind the A+ paywall, with the link and join widget, about fifteen minutes before it starts at 4:45pm PST, so that A+ members can join.

When is this again?

It’s taking place on Monday, September 26, so you have several weeks to dig into the book! It’s happening from 5pm PST to 6:30pm PST. Times in some other zones are as follows:

8 – 9:30pm, Eastern Standard Time

1am – 2:30am, London, UK

2am – 3:30am, Berlin, Germany

8am – 9:30am, Wednesday, July 27, Hong Kong

9am – 10:30am, Wednesday, July 27, Australian Central Time

What if I can’t make it? The time doesn’t work for me :(

I’m sorry (especially if this is in the middle of the night where you are)! This is always so hard. We have to host most events within times that are reasonable for the team working them and the author participating. However, I will publish the transcript the following week behind the A+ paywall, so you will still be able to catch up on the chat!

P.S. If you’re in Europe (truly being hit the hardest by the time zone situation here) or anywhere else where this is straight up in the middle of the night for you, and you have a question you’d love to see asked, you can email me at nico[at]autostraddle.com with the subject line BOOK CLUB QUESTION and I’ll collect them all and ask them on your behalf, and then the transcript will be available the following week for you to check out! I know it’s not a perfect solution, but when it comes to events with live humans who go to sleep at night within their respective time zones, it’s the best we can do right now.

What will the event be like?

It will be a text-based Q&A within Discord. I (Nico) will be there to moderate / help with flow. Basically, read the book (or as much as you can), bring your questions for the author, and ask those questions in the chat! Sarah will be there to talk with everyone and can you tell I’m excited? I’m excited!

Accessibility

We want Autostraddle events to be as accessible as possible and we opted to go with a text-based chatting format via Discord in large part because it was one of the most accessible ways to hold this virtual event, not just in terms of audio/visual accessibility, but also because we know it can be hard to ask a question out loud or know when to jump into a conversation. We hope this helps things go as smoothly as is possible for a virtual event. That said, if there are accommodations that would make it easier for you to attend this event, please reach out to me at nico[at]autostraddle.com to let me know. Also, here’s a link to a guide on using Discord with a screen reader.