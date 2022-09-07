Why is it literally impossible to know what day of the week it is during a four-day work-week? I woke up thinking it was Saturday and only figured out its Wednesday when I saw all the Pop Culture Fix links I’d saved pop up in Slack this morning. I still made weekend biscuits for breakfast though!

+ Cate Blanchett’s new Bossy Lesbian Mommi movie, TAR, has people in raptures in Venice. The Oscar buzz has already started. However, she is talking some nonsense about her queer roles. (What is in the water in Venice right now, seriously?) She told reporters she’s glad to be making all these powerful lesbian movies, but she is not interested in “agitprop.” She just wants to make movies and if there’s a lot of women in them, hey, nice! And if it turns people gay, that’s fine too. But that’s not the goal! The movies aren’t political! We make them political! Art exists in a vacuum. Or something. I don’t buy it. You don’t make Carol, TAR, Ocean’s 8, and go on a press tour where you spend the whole time in Sarah Paulson’s lap if you want to be a boring straight woman who deliberately misunderstands feminism. She’s saying this because of Carol’s Oscars snub and you shannot convince me otherwise. Related: Why this year’s Venice Film Festival is queerest one yet.

+ How communities came together to bring the ‘heartwork’ of queer love story This Place to life. And! More on This Place at Variety.

+ Sue Bird’s legendary WNBA career came to an end last night. The crowd gave her a standing ovation, even after she left the court. Mike Voepel gave a beautiful summary of what she has meant to this league and women’s sports all over the world.

The gift of time: A Sue Bird appreciation thread. How fortunate basketball followers are to have had the time we did watching @S10Bird play. The @WNBA launched in 1997, the summer before her senior year of high school, so it came along at the perfect time. … — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) September 7, 2022

+ May I interest you in the trailer for Trace Lysette’s new film, MONICA? Plus! More on MONICA at The Hollywood Reporter.

+ Laverne Cox has joined Norman Lear’s new comedy, Clean Slate.

+ All American is back on October 10th, and here’s your first look!

+ Well and here’s the behind-the-scenes look you’ve been waiting for from last week’s She-Hulk post-credits scene.

🥵THE GREATEST BTS PICS OF A MARVEL SHOW DON'T EXI- pic.twitter.com/uByeWOGMDy — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 4, 2022

+ The final season of Derry Girls is coming to Netflix (finally!) on October 7th.

+ Queen Sugar ends on its own terms.

+ The US Open has had me in tears like five times already, but I did love seeing Billie Jean King hanging out with Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider.

+ Natalie says they’re marketing Viola Davis’ The Woman King directly to us, and friend, she is not wrong. Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood chatted with THR about beating the shit out of men, the million battles it took to get the film made, and Davis’ journey to reinvent herself. This is some straight up Maya Angelou “Phenomenal Woman” stuff: “I’m in a period of redefining myself for myself,” Davis says. “My Blackness, my womanhood, my nose, my lips. I reject everything anyone ever said about me. And I didn’t know that I had the power to do that.” And here’s Viola gettin’ SHREDDED.

+ Horizon Zero Dawn has added Pride facepaint for Aloy! You can get it in all the major settlements, and it looks really good!

+ Peppa Pig adds its first lesbian moms to the show.

+ Rap Sh!t’s Jonica Booth on season one and becoming a celebrity.

+ The very, very queer history of Lord of the Rings. (ANOTHER CATE BLANCHETT SUITUATION!)

+ A lost chapter of queer history comes to life in Casa Susanna.

+ Harley Quinn’s new showrunner sets her sights on season four.

+ Hayley Kiyoko will guest star on Apple TV+’s Life By Ella.

+ Marvel teases multiversal adventure for its newest queer couple.