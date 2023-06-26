Happy Monday, buddies and pals! Here’s a Pop Culture Fix for you!

+ Drive-Away Dolls is meant to be a lesbian B-movie trilogy.

+ Harley Quinn season four is coming to Max in July! Finally! Some good news!

+ Paramount+ is both cancelling and removing Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game and Queen of the Universe from its streaming platform.

+ Sherry Cola is unlearning scarcity and embracing abundance (and we are here for it)!

+ As Carmen mentioned in last week’s AAA: Some The L Word OGs came out to support the WGA Strike last week, including Ilene Chaiken and her sign declaring that corporate greed killed Jenny???

+ The Chi’s official season six teaser is here.

+ Married at First Sight Australia star Alyssa Barmonde confirms she’s bisexual.

+ TV and movie characters who were almost LGBTQ.

+ The women of color at Black Girl Nerds discuss their perspective on And Just Like That season two.

+ Hayley Kiyoko goes rogue for The Cut.

+ Whoopi Goldberg accidentally said food is more important than bitches on The View today, lol.