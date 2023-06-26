Happy Monday, buddies and pals! Here’s a Pop Culture Fix for you!
+ Drive-Away Dolls is meant to be a lesbian B-movie trilogy.
+ Harley Quinn season four is coming to Max in July! Finally! Some good news!
+ Paramount+ is both cancelling and removing Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game and Queen of the Universe from its streaming platform.
+ Sherry Cola is unlearning scarcity and embracing abundance (and we are here for it)!
+ As Carmen mentioned in last week’s AAA: Some The L Word OGs came out to support the WGA Strike last week, including Ilene Chaiken and her sign declaring that corporate greed killed Jenny???
Thank you to @ilenechaiken for bringing people out for The L Word Day at Warner Bros! Amazing to have @katemoennig, @Leisha_Hailey, @RosannyZayas, Stephanie Allynne, @ileosheng, and @jilly_peppa on the line with us! #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/0jmpxmCiar
— Brittani Nichols *Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) June 22, 2023
+ The Chi’s official season six teaser is here.
+ Married at First Sight Australia star Alyssa Barmonde confirms she’s bisexual.
+ TV and movie characters who were almost LGBTQ.
+ The women of color at Black Girl Nerds discuss their perspective on And Just Like That season two.
+ Hayley Kiyoko goes rogue for The Cut.
+ Whoopi Goldberg accidentally said food is more important than bitches on The View today, lol.
In ultra endurance sports news, noted lesbian Lael Wilcox won her 5th Tour Divide Race(Banff Canada to Mexican border in Antelope Wells New Mexico. She did not beat women’s record she set, but is happy to spend time with her wife until the next event. https://bikepacking.com/news/lael-wilcox-2023-tour-divide-winner/
Okay that’s rad as heck! Thank you for sharing it!