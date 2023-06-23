This link roundup is being brought to by a repeat of Grey’s Anatomy (the softball episode), a handful of peanut M&Ms, and a can of ginger ale.

Queer as in F*ck You

Queen Latifah to be honored at the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. She’s the first female rapper to be honored at the prestigious ceremony. pic.twitter.com/PsW6QjrvXS — music data (@music__data) June 22, 2023

Kennedy Center Honorees Include Divas of Hip-Hop, Pop and Opera. OK! So! I was excited just to find out that Queen was being honored, but then I found out she’s the first woman rapper to ever be honored??? Eight-year-old Carmen who taught her self the lyrics to “U.N.I.T.Y” from the backseat of her mom’s turquoise blue Ford Focus in the 90s is so justified right now!!! Way to go, kid. You knew what was up. (Also great news for little Carmen, she’s going to grow up to be gay and watch Queen Latifah walk red carpets with Eboni Nichols 🥲🥺)

Are you even serious right now?? The NHL Bans Pride Jerseys Even for Warmup, Pride Nights To Continue

24 Women Share Their First-Time Lesbian Experiences. From Glamour UK, “We asked women who identify as straight, gay, bi, and queer about their first encounters with another woman.”

Lizzo Donates $50,000 to Black & Trans Nonprofit Marsha P. Johnson Institute

Kim Petras Announces Feed the Beast World Tour (And related, from Refinery29, I Want To Take Confidence Lessons From Kim Petras)

I appreciate what’s being asked here: How Can Queer Influencers Share Their Joy Online While Still Protecting Their Peace?

Vanderbilt Turns Over Transgender Patient Records To State in Attorney General Probe

Judge Strikes Down Florida’s Ban on Medicaid Funding for Transgender Treatment

This is not surprising, but nonetheless very hard to read. Mass Shootings, Firebombings, and Death Threats: The Anti-LGBTQ Hate Spike Revealed. “A joint report from GLADD and ADL puts hard numbers behind the rise in hate against America’s queer communities.”

This, too. A New Poll Finds Fewer American Adults Support Same-Sex Relationships. “The dip comes mostly thanks to Republicans.”

Honestly, this entire package from The Cut is pretty great:

Saw This, Thought of You

I love it! Eater and Disability Visibility Present: Low and Slow. “A series on the joys and pleasures of eating, cooking, and sustenance.”

How To Harness The Power Of This Year’s Summer Solstice

For everyone who’s been following that viral missing submarine story online this week, I’m really sorry it’s come to this ending: 5 Aboard Submersible Were Likely Lost in ‘Catastrophic Implosion’

Political Snacks

This very specific to my overlap of nerd interests, but I adored it regardless: The 100 Most Significant Political Films of All Time and tied to that, What Is a “Political Film,” Anyway?

And One More Thing

Hot off the press from the writers’ strike, it appears that Corporate Greed Killed Jenny!