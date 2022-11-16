Happy Wednesday water lilys!!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@glamduchandmi
i got yo back babe lol @glamduch @mindfullymi #fypシ #lgbtq #glamduchandmi #funnycouple #blacklesbiancouples #blacktiktok #foryou #y #story #customerservice #funny #igotyourbackbabe #letmeshowyouhowthegangstersdoit
‘cos let me get us a gift card and a credit
@its.diamante
🥲 #candycrush10 #lesbiansoftiktok #wlw #lgbtq
Wait — what?
@bree_clark
Tell the streetz you mine now 🖤 11/13/22 #longdistance #girlfriend #fypシ
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
@s.s.mart
Whoever said this AINT TELL ONE LIE 🥹😩 @Chylovelyy #usher #shanece #757tiktok #twitter #thisisforyou #greenscreen #justforme #studsoftiktok #lgbt🌈 #xyzabc #superstar #minions
We love a song dedication
@shewillevolve
crispy, honey garlic buffalo chicken bites✨ perfect little snack or appetizer •cube 4-5 boneless chicken thighs •whisk 2 eggs in a bowl •mix 1 cup panko breadcrumbs & 2tbsp garlic herb & 1tbsp paprika •dip chicken into egg mix, then into panko mix •air fry at 380 for 20min •bring chicken to a bowl & drizzle buffalo sauce •air fry an additional 10-15min or until crispy •drizzle honey over chicken & toss together •serve with a side of herby ranch #easyrecipes #spicychicken #lunchideas #airfryerrecipes
These look too good not to be gay
@kehlani
when my mom asks why i put all my piercings back in at once #fyp
Mission accomplished babe
@shes444niya
these studs be having yall in shambles. #fypシ #lgbt🏳️🌈 #studs #studsoftiktok #fyp #lgbt #xyzbca
No, and WHY WOULD THEY?!?!
@aliciabarnes._
I only care about compliments from her #wlw #lgbtq #wcw #lesbiansoftiktok
Even with the grammatical error I must say that this is correct
@ak88official
😭🤪😍 #imlookingforayellowbone #GenshinImpact32 #gaytiktok
Wait…..
@cinnamonkitt
It’s so hard to find loc and when u do. Taken by a WHITE PERSON?! Free urself bae 🥺🥺 #wlw
I —