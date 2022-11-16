FYP: Some Food Looks So Good That It Has To Be Gay

By

Happy Wednesday water lilys!!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@glamduchandmi

i got yo back babe lol @glamduch @mindfullymi #fypシ #lgbtq #glamduchandmi #funnycouple #blacklesbiancouples #blacktiktok #foryou #y #story #customerservice #funny #igotyourbackbabe #letmeshowyouhowthegangstersdoit

♬ original sound – Briana💅🏽

‘cos let me get us a gift card and a credit

@its.diamante

🥲 #candycrush10 #lesbiansoftiktok #wlw #lgbtq

♬ hi – 🫶🏼

Wait — what?

@bree_clark

Tell the streetz you mine now 🖤 11/13/22 #longdistance #girlfriend #fypシ

♬ Give You What You Want – Lil Tjay

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!

@s.s.mart

Whoever said this AINT TELL ONE LIE 🥹😩 @Chylovelyy #usher #shanece #757tiktok #twitter #thisisforyou #greenscreen #justforme #studsoftiktok #lgbt🌈 #xyzabc #superstar #minions

♬ original sound – Edward Clz Blakely

We love a song dedication

@shewillevolve

crispy, honey garlic buffalo chicken bites✨ perfect little snack or appetizer •cube 4-5 boneless chicken thighs •whisk 2 eggs in a bowl •mix 1 cup panko breadcrumbs & 2tbsp garlic herb & 1tbsp paprika •dip chicken into egg mix, then into panko mix •air fry at 380 for 20min •bring chicken to a bowl & drizzle buffalo sauce •air fry an additional 10-15min or until crispy •drizzle honey over chicken & toss together •serve with a side of herby ranch #easyrecipes #spicychicken #lunchideas #airfryerrecipes

♬ оригинальный звук – rinaskrgn

These look too good not to be gay

@kehlani

when my mom asks why i put all my piercings back in at once #fyp

♬ for the gays – lynks !!

Mission accomplished babe

@shes444niya

these studs be having yall in shambles. #fypシ #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #studs #studsoftiktok #fyp #lgbt #xyzbca

♬ Bonka – bonkas2k

No, and WHY WOULD THEY?!?!

@aliciabarnes._

I only care about compliments from her #wlw #lgbtq #wcw #lesbiansoftiktok

♬ original sound – ㅤ

Even with the grammatical error I must say that this is correct

@ak88official

😭🤪😍 #imlookingforayellowbone #GenshinImpact32 #gaytiktok

♬ original sound – maree

Wait…..

@cinnamonkitt

It’s so hard to find loc and when u do. Taken by a WHITE PERSON?! Free urself bae 🥺🥺 #wlw

♬ I Waited – Atomic Wings x2

I —

