FYP: Just Another Round of TikTok Queers To Make You Feel A Way

By

Happy Wednesday babes,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@jami_mac

Legend said she still cant open that until this day #wlw #gay #lgbtq #softtop #🤷🏻‍♀️

♬ SoftTop – Ajay

That is a very yummy snack — I’m talking about the food you creeps

@mothoughtsss

The balance between holding space for other people, and learning to hold space for yourself. there is magic there. ✨#balanced #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #softstudsoftiktok #femsoftiktok #studsoftiktok #nolabelsneeded🏳️‍🌈 #nonbinarytiktok #mascoftiktok #consistency #reassuring #atlantalgbt #msratlanta #uklesbiansfyp #nyclgbtq #lesbiantok #lalgbt

♬ PUT IT IN – 3ntity._

The sound is what you get when you do the caption

@kinngblu

#fyp #wlw #lgbt

♬ original sound – Casey Dorothy

I —

@robigotsoles

Appreciate Meeee. 😂 #lgbtqcouple #lgbtqia

♬ The most beautiful gorgeous – Dank 2.0

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

@pootalinda

Take off that top bby. Im trying to see all of you 😫😫

♬ original sound – LilN

Sometimes you need to have this yelled at you in this situation

@yaagia

like we know who youre picking 😭😭

♬ No love you – Ronald’s Sister

HELP LOLOLOLOLO

@thebrownting

Unless you’re scrolling my page 🫠😅 #fyp #lgbt #lgbtq #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #femsoftiktok #wlw #lesbian #lesbiansoftiktok

♬ original sound – Sparkle Cahtour

APPP-SEW-LEWT-LEE

@a_yanathing

Reply to @ked.ro89

♬ original sound – HoochiDaddi 🥴✨

My vote is for everyone to take their shirts off on TikTok

@cdg.ley

so many things are wrong here, wake me up!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #jokes #lgbt #wlw #roleswitch #dressupchallenge #sistergoals

♬ original sound – Ley

PLETHE

@kvngd3s

Go earth 😂😂 #fyp #SplashSummerVibe #kvngd3s #lgbt #studs #lgbt🌈 #studsoftiktok🌈

♬ original sound – DESTINY RENEÉ

LOL the caption!!!

@tamguwoppp.1

Im wit it all #lgbt🌈 #BigInkEnergy #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Atw

*Some exclusions may apply

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 191 articles for us.

