FYP: Just Another Round of TikTok Queers To Make You Feel A Way

Happy Wednesday babes,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@jami_mac
Legend said she still cant open that until this day #wlw #gay #lgbtq #softtop #🤷🏻♀️
That is a very yummy snack — I’m talking about the food you creeps
@mothoughtsss
The balance between holding space for other people, and learning to hold space for yourself. there is magic there. ✨#balanced #lgbt🏳️🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #softstudsoftiktok #femsoftiktok #studsoftiktok #nolabelsneeded🏳️🌈 #nonbinarytiktok #mascoftiktok #consistency #reassuring #atlantalgbt #msratlanta #uklesbiansfyp #nyclgbtq #lesbiantok #lalgbt
The sound is what you get when you do the caption
@kinngblu
I —
@robigotsoles
Appreciate Meeee. 😂 #lgbtqcouple #lgbtqia
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
@pootalinda
Take off that top bby. Im trying to see all of you 😫😫
Sometimes you need to have this yelled at you in this situation
@yaagia
like we know who youre picking 😭😭
HELP LOLOLOLOLO
@thebrownting
Unless you’re scrolling my page 🫠😅 #fyp #lgbt #lgbtq #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #femsoftiktok #wlw #lesbian #lesbiansoftiktok
APPP-SEW-LEWT-LEE
@a_yanathing
Reply to @ked.ro89
My vote is for everyone to take their shirts off on TikTok
@cdg.ley
so many things are wrong here, wake me up!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #jokes #lgbt #wlw #roleswitch #dressupchallenge #sistergoals
PLETHE
@kvngd3s
Go earth 😂😂 #fyp #SplashSummerVibe #kvngd3s #lgbt #studs #lgbt🌈 #studsoftiktok🌈
LOL the caption!!!
@tamguwoppp.1
Im wit it all #lgbt🌈 #BigInkEnergy #foryoupage
*Some exclusions may apply