Welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I find celesbian IG content for you and make it into a handy column! Let’s gooo!

The way Jessica looks like my fun uncle at the BBQ? The one that always would let you have just a SIP of something when you were far too young? That one? A+++++

I did NOT know Ali had a gay brother!!!! I love gay siblings!

I am choosing to believe this a reference to the song in the Broadway musical Waitress.

You know it is just now occurring to me that I saw this and assumed it was a Halloween costume but…here we are smack in December! Christmas costume? Sure!

This is a still from the iconic PBS Show Wishbone.

Oh, you think you like bits? Well have you MET Keke Palmer?

Oh no Candace don’t do this to me, it is winter and all I WANT is hot jock lounge wear!

I watched Elvis last weekend and I do not know that I have been the same person since? In a bad way. I think?? Janelle is great and perfect as always and I had a blast at Glass Onion!

Traaaaceee can I come?? Please??

This is a perfume ad dress and yes that is a good thing!