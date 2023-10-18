The Trailer for Chrishell Stause’s Lifetime Lesbian Pregnancy Thriller Is Here and Thrilling

“You’re Not Supposed to Be Here” Chrishell Stause Movie Trailer:

The hotly anticipated new Lifetime movie “You’re Not Supposed to Be Here,” a pregnancy thriller centered on a lesbian couple has dropped its first trailer. Queer Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and queer actor/model Diora Baird play the lesbian couple in question. Queer actor Heather Matarazzo also appears in the trailer, attempting to chase duo out of a pharmacy while warning them that they’re “not supposed to be here.”

What is “You’re Not Supposed to Be Here” About?

The film, which you can be confident Kayla will be covering for Autostraddle, follows pregnant lesbian couple Zoe (Chrishell Stause) and Kennedy (Diora Baird), who are struggling with work-life balance and thus accept Kennedy’s boss’ invitation to go on a little babymoon getaway in the woods.

But when they arrive in the remote mountain town where the lovely cabin is located, the locals seem… hostile. Zoe thinks it’s likely the unwanted attention is a result of them being a gay couple but Kennedy manages to convince Zoe that she’s just going bananas from pregnancy hormones. The two let their guard down and that is when THE NIGHTMARE BEGINS. They are unprepared for what’s in store and for the fact that the townspeople “want something they have.”

I am guessing the townspeople either want a $7.9 million dollar Hollywood Hills four-bedroom, six-bedroom estate or they want Zoe and Kennedy’s perfect little baby.

When is “You’re Not Supposed To Be Here” Coming Out?

You can mark your calendars for Saturday, November 4 at 8p/7c, when we will all be gathering around our televisions to pay tribute to lesbian babymooners on Lifetime. You should also probably mark your calender for November 5th because that’s the day it’s actually going to be streaming and I am the only person in the world who still has cable.