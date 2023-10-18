Pop Culture Fix: So, Jada Pinkett Smith Had a Few Sexual Experiences With Women

Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses “Gay Rumors” In Memoir “Worthy”

One thing we can all agree on as a society is that we’ve all heard quite a bit about the contents of Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy over the past week or so. Yet I am here to tell you even more, specifically on the topic of, “Is Jada Pinkett Smith bisexual?” Smith has long been the subject of gay rumors and addresses said rumors in Worthy, revealing that she did experiment with women, although it ultimately was not for her.

“There have always been rumors that I’m gay — that I like women,” she writes, pontificating that possibly these rumors swirled because she hung out in LGBTQ+ clubs where she was known for “getting up and doing lip-syncs.” Unfortunately, the lifestyle was not for her:

The truth is that during those early years of exploration in Hollywood I had a few sexual experiences with women, only to realize that when it comes to sex, I love men. Still, I cherish the beauty of women inside and out. And I have never stopped being infatuated and in awe of women of all ages, sizes and colors.

Later in the book, Jada nods briefly to rumors about her and Will’s marriage, like that they were swingers or that they were “both gay and playing each other’s beards.” Unfortunately she also denies those rumors!

In possibly related news, Gene Deal (Diddy’s former bodyguard) shared a story on The Art of Dialogue about a birthday party for Ben Affleck at the Four Seasons where he suspected that Will Smith and Jada were trying to pick up Jennifer Lopez.

Other pop culture stories for your day:

+ MGM+’s psychological thriller Beacon 23, based on the book by Hugh Howey, tells the story of Aster (Lena Headey) and Halan (Stephan James), who find their fates entangled when they end up trapped together at the end of the known universe. Furthermore:

Aster mysteriously finds her way to a lonely beacon keeper, on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space. A tense battle of wills unfolds as James’ keeper begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

Lena Hedley has a lot of tattoos and wears a muscle tee throughout this trailer and does eventually end up, for a brief moment, kissing a woman and then topping her in outer space?

Originally picked up by AMC and Spectrum Originals, Hedley is producing the show that eventually found its home at MGM+. Beacon 23 will premiere on November 12th.

+ If you’ve not yet heard, I have big news for you: Ashlyn Harris is reportedly dating Sophia Bush.

+ Listen to Ariana DeBose singing “This Wish” from the upcoming Disney film “Wish.”

+ The trailer for the adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s homoerotic thriller, “Eileen,”starring Anne Hathaway, is here:

+ Heartstopper star Bel Priestley and Sex Education star Olive Gray are starring in a new queer music video from Henry Moodie.

+ Archie and Jughead didn’t hook up in the Riverdale finale because:

“…while every other carnal combination within the foursome had been explored to some extent on the show before, but “we hadn’t even really laid even the barest seed of there being a romance between Archie and Jughead. Not even a whisper of that… We hadn’t really explored or even hinted at that, where we had with all the other couplings.” The writers definitely considered it, he adds, but “it was just like, ‘Is this a cheat if we do this?’”

+ Samantha Ronson has “fallen in love with cooking” after quitting cigarettes and alcohol