FYP: Now — We Can’t Both Have An Attitude Problem

By

Happy Wednesday Spring Sweetums!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@lockedin_forever

Like are we beefing or what

♬ original sound – Reality_X_Soul

One of us gone to have to go on the hunt for a new personality

@sluggacix2

They literally do everything for me at work 😂#viral #CapCut

♬ It’s A Wrap – Sped Up – Mariah Carey

If work smarter not harder came to life

@sameerah.woods

I’m never late for work & We really do be working though. RS #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #flexonem #goodvibes #ongang #fyp #studsoftiktok #working

♬ original sound – CHULETAnSALSA

I mean if you’re already late make it a show!

@ladybrowninnn

Champagne… count ya days. But also, imu 🥹🥂 #fyp #lesbiansoftiktok #gaytiktok

♬ original sound – Kuwra 🌹

AHHHHHHHHH!!!!

@toyaand1n35ha

Go in the room, close the door and have some ME time😭

♬ original sound – Colin French

HELP

@zariah.lynn

Dont laugh at my dancing 😂 #fyp @dh3nny

♬ PRETTY BOY FLOW – STURDYYOUNGIN

WHICH ONE ARE YOU?!?

@morethanarunner

Dressed in all black lile the omen….🥹 #ootd #30daysofoutfits #allblackeverything #fashion #fashiontiktok #fypシ #blackgirlfashion

♬ BILLIE EILISH. – Armani White

Nothing like when y’all both look good as fuck

@kellakellz

#fypシ #zimstuds #lgbt🌈 #locs #dreadhead #toxic #studsbelike

♬ Mama dont worry you raised a HEUXMEUXSEKSHA – ✰•IG: _jusstchael•✰

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO

@notmeagainluv

Be fighting demons 😭😂

♬ original sound – 2000s Audios for Edits 💕

Oop

@iamjadefox

Dressing more masc can get a lil redundant so I’m switching it up a bit and going for a more cunty masc look today lol. Dressy and formal fits can be a struggle so I go you!! #ootd #outfit #masc #inspo

♬ original sound – iamjadefox

Tips and tricks for the girlies!

Autostraddle cannot exist without the generous support of our readers. We're running the fundraiser through March 29th! We're out of immediate danger...but we had to ask...what if we could survive for longer? Will you help?

Go to our Fundraiser!
Related:

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 258 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!