FYP: Now — We Can’t Both Have An Attitude Problem

Happy Wednesday Spring Sweetums!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@lockedin_forever
Like are we beefing or what
One of us gone to have to go on the hunt for a new personality
@sluggacix2
They literally do everything for me at work 😂#viral #CapCut
If work smarter not harder came to life
@sameerah.woods
I’m never late for work & We really do be working though. RS #lgbt🏳️🌈 #flexonem #goodvibes #ongang #fyp #studsoftiktok #working
I mean if you’re already late make it a show!
@ladybrowninnn
Champagne… count ya days. But also, imu 🥹🥂 #fyp #lesbiansoftiktok #gaytiktok
AHHHHHHHHH!!!!
@toyaand1n35ha
Go in the room, close the door and have some ME time😭
HELP
@zariah.lynn
Dont laugh at my dancing 😂 #fyp @dh3nny
WHICH ONE ARE YOU?!?
@morethanarunner
Dressed in all black lile the omen….🥹 #ootd #30daysofoutfits #allblackeverything #fashion #fashiontiktok #fypシ #blackgirlfashion
Nothing like when y’all both look good as fuck
@kellakellz
#fypシ #zimstuds #lgbt🌈 #locs #dreadhead #toxic #studsbelike
♬ Mama dont worry you raised a HEUXMEUXSEKSHA – ✰•IG: _jusstchael•✰
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO
@notmeagainluv
Be fighting demons 😭😂
Oop
@iamjadefox
Dressing more masc can get a lil redundant so I’m switching it up a bit and going for a more cunty masc look today lol. Dressy and formal fits can be a struggle so I go you!! #ootd #outfit #masc #inspo
Tips and tricks for the girlies!