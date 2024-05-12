Quiz: Which Drag Race Queen Is Your Mother?

May is for mothering, or so I’ve been told. But have you ever thought about the thin line between being a mother and… being Mother (and yes the capitalization there is intentional).

Having — or being — a mother is great, whether biological or chosen, and if you’re on good terms with yours then today might be a good day to reach out. But to truly Mother, you must be aspirational.

Gays love layering meanings on top of words that already exist, a topic of which I’m sure has to do with surviving decades of institutional homophobia, transphobia, and everything that our ancestors were forced to endure while living out-loud in the corners and shadows. And most certainly there’s a bright queer graduate student who’s turned this into a dissertation or thesis somewhere! But for our basic bitch purposes right now, Mother can be defined in three ways:

/’məTHər/

noun. A parent in relationship to their child or children, chosen or otherwise. proper noun. A word used in the same manner of which someone from a previous generation of internet might have said “goals.” A distant celebrity or otherwise “known figure” with characteristics one hopes to imitate or be like. adjective. A descriptor of thirst and wanton desire, most often applied to a person with specific feminine qualities (including but not limited to: immaculate aesthetic taste, bawdy irreverence, a cold exterior just waiting to be melted by an eager young hopeful) who is no less than 10 years older than the person describing them. Of note, this is not entirely dissimilar from Mommi (a sapphic play on the gay use of “Daddy”) — though each word has their own distinct iterations and tone.

Sitting at the center of this Venn diagram are the legendary queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race. And so, I dedicate this quiz to them.

Which Drag Race Queen Is Your Mother? Do me a favor! Close your eyes for a second. Imagine it's Mother's Day. What are you having for brunch? (Required) Rainbow-colored pancakes Avocado toast that you can customize with a choose your own toppings bar A sweet-potato hash with fresh sweet corn and extra crispy bacon An omelette with a side of crispy hash browns or a fresh fruit salad Spicy shrimp and grits French toast with a side of berries and cream An açaí bowl topped with edible flowers A decadent eggs benny with a rich hollandaise sauce. And now pick a cocktail or mocktail to go with it: (Required) A strawberry mimosa A classic Bloody Mary A tropical rum punch A (virgin, if that's your vibe) piña colada A non-alcoholic ginger beer mocktail, with a splash of lime for extra attitude A fancy elderflower mocktail An Aperol spritz A grapefruit paloma What's your favorite flower? (Required) Sunflowers

Calla lilies

Hibiscus

Hydrangeas

Bird of paradise

Gardenias

Succulents

Red carnations

Pick a lesbian romance: (Required) But I'm a Cheerleader

Carol

The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love

Imagine Me & You

Bound

The Kids Are All Right

High Art

Disobedience

Pick a 90s sitcom: (Required) Friends

Frasier

Living Single

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Nanny

The Golden Girls

Will & Grace

Absolutely Fabulous

Of the options below, which is your favorite "fancy" dessert? (Required) An oversized slice of funfetti cake A box of French macarons Chocolate lava cake Warm apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream A crème brûlée A tiramisu An avocado lime tart A salted caramel brownie Of the options below, which is your favorite niche color? (Required) Hot pink Royal purple Electric blue Sunshine yellow Sleek black Rich burgundy Blush Navy Blue Pick a Barbie dream house: (Required) A whimsical cottage in a lush forest, bursting with colorful decor (and a cozy studio for creative projects!). A loft in the city with modern art, panoramic views. A contemporary mansion on an estate with luxurious furnishings, a home theater, and a recording studio. A warm and welcoming farmhouse in the countryside with a wraparound porch, rustic decor, and a sunny garden for growing vegetables. A glamorous penthouse, filled with designer decor, and a rooftop terrace for extravagant events. A vintage-inspired townhouse with classic glamour, antique furnishings, and a grand piano for entertaining. A secluded ranch house with innovative design, high-tech features, and a meditation garden for relaxation A luxurious mansion with opulent decor, formal dining room, and a mahogany library for... reading (get it?) Pick a vegetable to turn into a sex joke: (Required) Eggplant Artichoke Bell Pepper Brussels Sprouts Spaghetti Squash Zucchini Kale Turnip Alright now! This summer you are going to "summer." Where are we heading? (Required) Tokyo Florence Rio de Janeiro Santorini The French Riviera New Orleans Capri Paris Not to be a cliché or anything, but you knew I had to do it! The time has come... for you to lip sync for your lifeeeeee! What song are did the universe give you? (Required) "Roar" by Katy Perry "Vogue" by Madonna "Heated" by Beyoncé "I'm Every Woman" by Chaka Khan "Womanizer" by Britney Spears "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" by Marilyn Monroe "Fashion" by Lady Gaga "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor We are Mother. We are tired. We are going to bed early. Pick a night routine: (Required) Chamomile tea and streaming a comedy from bed Journaling, followed by yoga or meditation A hot shower and scrolling my group chat from underneath the covers A bubble bath and "trashy" romance novel A fourteen step skin care routine Light chores and reorganizing or tidying up the house A glass of wine and watching a spiral of TikTok influencers Falling asleep on the couch in front of whatever's my latest true crime binge And Finally! In case of a tie-breaker! Which Drag Race Queen do you think is your Mother? (Optional) Trixie Mattel and Katya Sasha Velour Shea Couleé Peppermint Sasha Colby Jinkx Monsoon Raja Michelle Visage Δ