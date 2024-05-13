‘I Kissed a Girl’ has Lover Girls and Fire Breathers, Buckle Up Britain

Meet the Cast of BBC’s Queer Reality Dating Show “I Kissed a Girl”

As you may have heard, I Kissed a Girl is BBC Three’s new reality dating show, featuring 10 queer, lesbian, and bisexual women who apparently are matched up and have to kiss upon meeting. At least, to start. I guess more girls will show up as the season goes on. But also some will be eliminated by way of a “Kiss-Off.” I’ll confess now: I’m not a reality show person. I sometimes make my friends tell me the difference between Love is Blind and The Circle, but I don’t retain it. So don’t ask me exactly how this show works, but I will tell you a bit about the first 10 love-seekers. I’m not going to break down all ten in detail — RadioTimes took care of that and Autostraddle’s British correspondent Sally will have more details for you soon — but I did want to highlight some of my favorite parts of this article.

Right off the bat, the first girl on this list, Cara’s job caught my eye. “Job: Support worker / Aesthetics.” Unless this is a British-ism I just don’t understand, it feels purposefully vague like someone trying to fluff up a resume. This could mean anything! My first instinct, because of “aesthetics,” was “social media influencer,” but I feel like she would have just said that, as it’s a perfectly respectable way to make money these days. So upon further contemplation, I think maybe she works the counter at Sephora. Georgia is the oldest of the girls at 28, but she’s a professional footballer so I doubt that will be a problem for her. I’m not a sports person either but even I know that soccer is gay catnip. Other highlights include: at least one girl already blaming astrology for her behavior, a masc woman of color, a drummer, one woman who says she wants to find a princess and one who says she wants to be treated like one, a self-professed “lover-girl,” and a literal fire breather. One thing’s for sure, this show will not be boring.

I can’t say I’ll be using my VPN to tune into this show, but I do look forward to reading about the messy details on Twitter and right here on Autostraddle dot come.

More Doses of Reality

+ Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird went to a NWSL game looking cute and gay

+ The Legend of Vox Machina season three will come to Prime this fall

+ NBC showed a four-minute extended look at Wicked at upfronts

+ Heartbreak High was renewed for a third and final season, which tracks because they’ll be Seniors next season, but I will miss those little weirdos

+ Special Ops: Lioness was also renewed, which I thought was a miniseries but go off I guess

+ The Bear‘s third season starring “Irish” queer icon Ayo Edebri drops June 27th

+ I’m including this because I have a personal belief that Kathryn Hahn is bisexual: they changed the name of the Agatha-centric Wandavision spinoff…again; it’s now Agatha: The Lying Witch with the Great Wardrobe

+ Heartstopper‘s season 3 teaser features a new Billie Eilish song from her upcoming album

+ Queer fans boycotted Eurovision for banning ceasefire symbols

+ The Chi was renewed for a seventh season

+ Allison Ellwood’s documentary Let the Canary Sing celebrates Cyndi Lauper’s LGBTQ+ activism