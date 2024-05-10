We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

What To Wear on the Chappell Roan Tour This Summer

Chappell Roan, who is quickly cementing herself as Queen of the Queer Costume Party, announced on Instagram this week that various cities along her The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess tour this summer will have specific themes. She wrote in the caption:

“I encourage y’all to dress up with me 💫 don’t worry u will not be the only one hahah it’s so magical to see people lined up outside the venue in pink cowgirl hats and for everyone else to be like wtf is going on there but BITCH we know wat up it’s gonna b sooo fun !!!

As a lover of party themes, I am thrilled by her tour innovation here! The themes are as follows: Mermaid (in St. Petersburg, Madison, Norfolk, and Columbia); My Kink Is Karma (in Asheville, Buffalo, Kalamazoo, and Columbus); Midwest Princess (in Charleston, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Tulsa); Pinky Pony Club (in Richmond, Little Rock, and Raleigh). A clear expert in the art of the queer costume party, she included a mood board for each theme. And now, I shall provide you with some things to buy for each theme based on Chappell Roan’s mood boards as well as my own interpretation of the themes. Definitely check out her mood boards for hair and makeup ideas and get to Pinteresting!

Mermaid

Clothing

1. Blue Sequin Crop Top ($20, sizes XS-XXL)2. Lace Spliced Midi Dress ($149, sizes XS-XL) 3. Iridescent Midi Dress ($30, sizes XS-XXL) 4. Silver Skirt ($89, sizes 0-14) 5. Metallic Baggy Pants ($50, sizes 000-20)

Accessories

1. Chiffon Bow ($6)2. Seashell Glasses ($17) 3. Blue Sequin Bag ($30) 4. Beaded Necklace ($38) 5. Leather Bra ($182, sizes XS-XXL) 6. Mermaid Cuff ($26+)

Blues, purples, and silvers are what you’re going for here. Lots of shine, metallics, and textures! Mermaidcore is pretty popular, so it’s not hard to find outfits and accessories that fit the bill. No matter which theme you’ve got for the Chappell Roan tour, excess really is the way to go. “Too much” isn’t a thing here. You can decide how literal you want to be about the mermaid of it all, but that fish scale cuff (which laces up on the other side) is a slay. 🧜🏽‍♀️

My Kink Is Karma

Clothing

1. Faux Leather Lace-Up Corset ($62, sizes XS-XL)2. Lace Corset ($26, sizes S-L) 3. Red Leather Pants ($24, sizes L-4XL) 4. Heart Dress ($18, sizes XS-XL) 5. Beaded Fringe Dress ($329, sizes 0-14)

Accessories

Red and black are your key colors here! Hearts and the devil are some key images, too. You can be literal with the “kink” of it all and work in some leather and erotic details. Play “My Kink Is Karma” on repeat while you shop to get in the mood.

Midwest Princess

Clothing

1. Camo Crop Shirt ($15, sizes XS-XL)2. Camo Romper ($38, sizes XL-XXXL) 3. Camo Baggy Cargo Pants ($30, sizes XS-XL) 4. Dark Green Tube Top ($12, sizes XS-4XL) 5. Utility Jacket ($40, sizes XS-4XL)

Accessories

The VonCunt hat is so top tier, and I guarantee it’ll get cuties to talk to you if you’re interested in that at the Chappell Roan tour!!!!! I really love Chappell Roan’s trashy-chic (COMPLIMENTARY!!!!!) hunting/camo gear driven interpretation of “Midwest Princess,” as it is indeed the version of the Midwest I know well.

Pink Pony Club

Clothing

1. Hot Pink Tulle Dress ($87, sizes XS-XXL)2. Pink Fringe Skirt ($71, sizes XS-L) 3. Pink Chainmail Halter ($15, plus size one size) 4. Rainbow Rodeo Jacket ($148, sizes XS-XXXL) 5. Leather Fringe Skirt ($255, sizes XS-XL)

Accessories

1. Rhinestone Cowboy Hat ($70)2. Pink Studded Cuff ($20) 3. Cowboy Boots ($38, sizes 6-10) 4. Beaded Heart Purse ($23) 5. Wavy Sunglasses ($15) 6. Fringed Bandana ($30+)

I honestly cannot choose a favorite theme of the four, but this is the one I could probably execute last minute the easiest. There’s a lot of overlap here with Barbiecore (and not just because of the pink — the cowgirl vibe echoes Barbie and Ken’s kitschy Western getups from the movie). Pink and silver + glitter and tassels are the things to focus on here.

Now you’re all set to dress to the Chappell Roan tour themes! Good luck, babe!

