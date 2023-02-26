Listen, isn’t life strange and unsettling these days? Don’t you come here to these personality quizzes for a distraction? Doesn’t it seem completely fine and normal that when I asked my coworkers to help brainstorm potential quiz topics, someone’s first idea was: What 2023 Shortage Are You? with results like “eggs” and “Adderall”? Yes, yes, and YES.
Here I have for you a quiz that, yes, is still ultimately an escape, but it is an uncomfortable escape. I might ask you to consider, for example, whether everyone you know is mad at you. Or to look at photos of sinkholes. We have fun.
Warning: The movie/place combinations are, with a few exceptions, slightly upsetting in and of themselves and yet also soothing if you really think about it, okay? Don’t come looking for self-care but something more akin to self-scare or self-beware.
Shoutout to Laneia, who came up with the original concept for this quiz and also supplied a few example questions and choices that I ended up incorporating in the final version. Teamwork makes the dreamwork here at Autostraddle, and we’re all doing just GREAT, why do you ask?
Those sink photos gave me actual heart anxieties. Luckily I got Magic Mike XXL in the bathtub and the quiz told me I deserved a genuinely cozy result, so now I feel better.
Same same.
Plus I’ve been meaning to watch xxl again after the review of the third film published here last week. Now if only I was still living in that old rental with a glorious clawfoot tub that my tall body actually fit in, instead of the bullshit “standard” tub that I refuse out of spite.
Watching Kill Bill while in bed genuinely does sound so soothing for me.
Also got Kill Bill in bed!
Me 3!
Those sink photos were horrifying! I may have nightmares about them tonight.
I should watch Misery at my desk. How wonderful. I do absolutely love Kathy Bates in this movie. The second season of Castle Rock about her character was pretty awesome too.
Watching The Hours while lying on the floor sounds…not exactly comforting, but somehow fitting? Which may not be a good sign…*sigh*
Love how people here are stressing about the sinkhole photos and meanwhile I had to quickly scroll past the dirty sinks and just pick one at random so I didn’t have to get anxious looking at them.