I’m in New York this week, and it is a welcome reprieve from the intolerable heat in central FL right now!!! Especially now that I’m a person who gets “cold” when it’s 75 degrees! I’m wearing a light jacket right now! Feels incredible!

Queer as in F*ck You

How Queer People Reinvented the Beach. There are some things queer people just do best, and one of those things is BEACH. You might even say…our job is beach. In all seriousness, I enjoyed this feature story at Them about queer folks (re)claiming beaches and carving out community spaces at the shore. From the piece:

Beaches have always struck at the core of this queer understanding of place. In an era in which our only other gathering spaces were usually bars, often with darkened windows to keep police and onlookers alike from seeing inside, the beach was a luxurious reprieve.

Florida’s New Anti-Trans Rule Threatens Jobs of College Faculty For Bathroom Use.

Texas High School Students Subjected to Anti-LGBTQ+ Anti-Abortion Protest.

A win for now: Judge Blocks Georgia’s Gender-Affirming Care Ban.

The Unique Joys and Challenges of Queer Disabled Relationships.

Saw This, Thought of You

Postcards From Tulsa: A Reporter’s Reflections on the 102nd Anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre.

I have not hopped on the Bama Rush spectator train, but I found this to be a very compelling read: In Alabama, White Tide Rushes On.

The entire Eater Low & Slow series (a collaboration between Eater and the Disability Visibility Project) has been really great! Check out this recent entry: ‘Depression Cooking Zine’ Is a Reminder That Sometimes Eating Is an Accomplishment

Political Snacks

Republicans’ Border Policy Proposals Are Sadistic and Would Lead to Chaos.

Climate crisis denial ran rampant at the Republican debate last night. Take a look: The Scariest Lie at the GOP Debate Wasn’t About Donald Trump.

One More Thing

In honor of the fact that I will indeed be walking in Greenpoint in late August tomorrow: