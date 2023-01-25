FYP: Stop Putting Dyke Business In The Streets AND The Courtroom

By

Happy Wednesday Not So Krabby Patties,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@relativejustice

That’s a WAP! 🙀 #fyp #foryoupage #relativejustice #judgerhondawills #court #girlfriend

♬ original sound – Relative Justice

AHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!

@christyxchristina

Yea yea AIGHT 😹 #bluefacebaby #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbt #indianlesbian #lesbiancouple #criseanrock

♬ original sound – CHULETAnSALSA

I feel like this person would fight grandma

@prettygirlsluvmk

the best advice i can give sistyyy

♬ Stay super freaky have great vgna I love yaaa – Ronextdoor

Encouraging a sex-positive generation of queers

@iambeckydee

Do you even lift 👀 ???

♬ original sound – Freddy

I’ve decided that I now love couples going to the gym together

@tonialeeks

nothing can compare #couplestiktok #mrsandmrs #blacklove #lesbiancouple #foryou

♬ SZA Snooze x Beyoncé Me Myself and I by Arnett – ARNETT

Whomst is cutting onions?

@bynataliebright

all my friends had kids and moved to the suburbs. and im too old to make new friends in the city #nyc#nofriendsclub #nofriendscheck

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

Anyway lets be friends

@taelingx

okur 😭 #fyp #lesbian #lgbt🌈 #pov #foryou #grwm

♬ original sound – Brethemfknbaddie

AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!

@adultingwithaaliyah

Make up does not take away from your masculinity. #wlw #makeup #masc #lgbtq #sza #datenight

♬ Love Language – SZA

I LOVE THIS!!!

@itssstii

Me & bae 11:58 New Year’s Eve …. 🤣🤣 #blacklgbtq #lgbtq #fypシ #blacklesbiantiktok #lesbianyoutubecouple #fypシ

♬ original sound – Kahleigh Lucas Sr

This was certainly the result of dark liquor

@porter_runs_fast

I’ma whole lady outchea 🥷🏽😌#foryou #lgbtproblems #blacklesbiantiktok

♬ original sound – P Town Moe BBG

A WHOLE LADY!

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 235 articles for us.

