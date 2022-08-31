FYP: What Exactly Do They Teach The Queers In Private School?

By

Happy Wednesday Flapjack Cuties,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@dennihowyoufeel

for reputation purposes it’s a joke 😅 #ohhdenisee #lgbtq #femsoftiktok #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok

♬ original sound – get ur 🥷🏽’s 🆙

We’ve discussed this at length in the community, haven’t we?

@th0tb0x

Or whatever #tac0 said #fyp #lgbtq #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #mascsoftiktok

♬ Ig kkabonii – KZZI📸

I —

@milkchachi

Like give me a chance stink🤓 #lgbt #wlw #gaygirls #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #stud #stem #kehlani

♬ original sound – Canyon Swing – Queenstown 🇳🇿

Okay Ashley Banks let’s see what ya got

@prettiboibri

Knowing dang well you got CAKE more than me😐🤣 #throwthatahhinacircle #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #fem #studsoftiktok #mascwomen🏳️‍🌈 #detroitlgbtq #locs #loctok🤘🏾 #locsoftiktok #studsoftiktok #viral

♬ original sound – IT GIRL 💕

Like, drop the towel babe it’s just us chickens

@brittbundlez15

Martha didn’t wash her hands either …worrying about me and my lady lumps

♬ original sound – don juan

This is the LAST thing y’all should be concerned about in the bathroom

@trillassshaeee2

Y’all know how sticky it gets🥺😭 #viral #fyp #lgbt🌈 #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #OLAFLEX

♬ original sound – Ouuuuelijah🎸

OOP!

@vickto_willy

and that’s on not learning conflict resolution 😭 #fyp #girlfriend #relationship #couple #GenshinTeleport #funny #relatable #foryoupage #xyzbca #trending #foryou

♬ No thanks – kuwtkclips0

WE ARE ALL LEARNING OKAY

@zoyaaa.pervaiz

How can i stink?? #GenshinTeleport #fypシ #foryoupage #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #wlw #queer #🏳️‍🌈 #trending #lesbiansoftiktok #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – ⭐️

EXPLAIN NOW

@parkinlotpimping

i don’t even have a gf nor anybody to be otp with, dis clickbait 🤠

♬ original sound – B7

Time for back to school!!

@lyricandtiana

That’s mine right there #wlw #foryou

♬ original sound – brendafaiyaz

This is both adorable and hot all at the same time

