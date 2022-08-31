Happy Wednesday Flapjack Cuties,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@dennihowyoufeel
for reputation purposes it’s a joke 😅 #ohhdenisee #lgbtq #femsoftiktok #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok
We’ve discussed this at length in the community, haven’t we?
@th0tb0x
Or whatever #tac0 said #fyp #lgbtq #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #mascsoftiktok
I —
@milkchachi
Like give me a chance stink🤓 #lgbt #wlw #gaygirls #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #stud #stem #kehlani
Okay Ashley Banks let’s see what ya got
@prettiboibri
Knowing dang well you got CAKE more than me😐🤣 #throwthatahhinacircle #lgbt🏳️🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #fem #studsoftiktok #mascwomen🏳️🌈 #detroitlgbtq #locs #loctok🤘🏾 #locsoftiktok #studsoftiktok #viral
Like, drop the towel babe it’s just us chickens
@brittbundlez15
Martha didn’t wash her hands either …worrying about me and my lady lumps
This is the LAST thing y’all should be concerned about in the bathroom
@trillassshaeee2
Y’all know how sticky it gets🥺😭 #viral #fyp #lgbt🌈 #femsoftiktok🏳️🌈 #OLAFLEX
OOP!
@vickto_willy
and that’s on not learning conflict resolution 😭 #fyp #girlfriend #relationship #couple #GenshinTeleport #funny #relatable #foryoupage #xyzbca #trending #foryou
WE ARE ALL LEARNING OKAY
@zoyaaa.pervaiz
How can i stink?? #GenshinTeleport #fypシ #foryoupage #lgbt🏳️🌈 #wlw #queer #🏳️🌈 #trending #lesbiansoftiktok #fyp #foryou
EXPLAIN NOW
@parkinlotpimping
i don’t even have a gf nor anybody to be otp with, dis clickbait 🤠
Time for back to school!!
@lyricandtiana
That’s mine right there #wlw #foryou
This is both adorable and hot all at the same time