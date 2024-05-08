Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the gay celebrity goings on over on Instagram! Let’s get into it!

Well I don’t know, I just thought this would be a nice to start the week! (I know that it is Wednesday.)

Ohooo this is going high on my NEEDED coats list!

Don’t know about you, but I am still banging this here banger by Kehlani!

My needed coats list is getting too high! Though, perhaps we could call this a robe? Thoughts?

Honestly, my favorite part of big events is the bts stuff everyone posts after. I love seeing a look this magnificent in a random hallway!

Nice The Devil Wears Prada reference there, but I must insist that this photo is, indeed, groundbreaking!

It’s also wild that they then get DRESSED AGAIN in an after party look after the Met gala!

I am coming out as PRO the…side veil? Is that what we call that?

When you think about it, it is wild that I used to know Cardi for going viral on…Vine? And now she reliably crushes the MET Gala???

Fine, I admit it, I am a sucker for a GRWM!

WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT THIS LOOK MORE IT ROCKS

In non MET Gala news, Niecy is in a Meghan…Trainor video? Hmmm, wrong Meg I think!

Tessa did, in fact, go to the MET, but simply will not post about it until SHE is ready okay!

Fletcher sure is globe-trotting on this tour.

Speaking of gay pop tours, queer couples apparently keep getting engaged at girl in red concerts?!