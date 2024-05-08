No Filter: The Hottest Place To Get Gay-Engaged This Summer Is Apparently the Girl in Red Tour

feature image photo of girl in red on stage via girl in red’s instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the gay celebrity goings on over on Instagram! Let’s get into it!

Well I don’t know, I just thought this would be a nice to start the week! (I know that it is Wednesday.)

Ohooo this is going high on my NEEDED coats list!

Don’t know about you, but I am still banging this here banger by Kehlani!

My needed coats list is getting too high! Though, perhaps we could call this a robe? Thoughts?

Honestly, my favorite part of big events is the bts stuff everyone posts after. I love seeing a look this magnificent in a random hallway!

Nice The Devil Wears Prada reference there, but I must insist that this photo is, indeed, groundbreaking!

It’s also wild that they then get DRESSED AGAIN in an after party look after the Met gala!

I am coming out as PRO the…side veil? Is that what we call that?

When you think about it, it is wild that I used to know Cardi for going viral on…Vine? And now she reliably crushes the MET Gala???

Fine, I admit it, I am a sucker for a GRWM!

WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT THIS LOOK MORE IT ROCKS

In non MET Gala news, Niecy is in a Meghan…Trainor video? Hmmm, wrong Meg I think!

Tessa did, in fact, go to the MET, but simply will not post about it until SHE is ready okay!

Fletcher sure is globe-trotting on this tour.

Speaking of gay pop tours, queer couples apparently keep getting engaged at girl in red concerts?!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 284 articles for us.

