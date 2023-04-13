15 Queer Cartoons To Watch if You’re Mourning “The Owl House”

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been tearing up about The Owl House series finale for almost a full week now. In a good way, because it was a perfect sendoff. And also in a sad way, because it’s over. If you’re feeling the same way, maybe you could use a little list of other animated series to check out while your heart mends? Below I’ve chosen 15 of my all-time favorite queer cartoons! Please share yours in the comments!

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Gays who like badass, complicated women; Avatar-style magic; and a slow-burn romance with an endgame sapphic sendoff.

Where to watch: Hulu, Cartoon Network (with ads)

Who it’s for: Fantasy fans who love expansive lore; found family feelers; trauma healers; and gay + trans characters for days and days.

Danger & Eggs

Where to watch: Prime Video

Who it’s for: Weirdos who know their queer pop culture and want to vicariously attend the best Pride parade ever.

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Anyone who likes epic fantasy and sci-fi and has always wondered what it’d be like if The Lord of the Rings or Star Wars was canonically queer.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu Plus, Amazon Instant Video (rent or purchase)

Who it’s for: Nerds who are in it for the long haul and who are ready to embrace an entire zoo of wacky, wonderful characters in a post-apocalyptic bizarro world.

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Music lovers, hypebeasts, and queers who never get tired of plucky heroines with hearts of gold.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Who it’s for: LGBTQs who want to show their inner child the kind of love they wish they’d grown up with.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes

Where to watch: Hulu, Cartoon Network (with ads)

Who it’s for: Teen Titanheads and queers who remember Nicktoons in the afternoons.

Where to watch: fuboTV, Tubi

Who it’s for: Anyone who believes Broad City would have been better with MAGIC.

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: D&D players, epic fantasy fans, anyone who wants some legitimately good queer disability rep.

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Folks in fandom, autistic gals and pals, and anyone who’s fascinated by those secret tunnels underneath Disney World.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Who it’s for: Grown-ups who love Dungeons & Dragons and fully-realized characters set inside a seemingly endless fantasy world.

Where to watch: Paramount+ or with a Premium Subscription to YouTube, Roku, or Prime Video

Who it’s for: Fans of Star Trek or any of the best workplace comedies.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Who it’s for: Gays who love comics, a little bit of blood, deep irreverence for source material, and deadpan humor.

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Video game gays.