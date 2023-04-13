15 Queer Cartoons To Watch if You’re Mourning “The Owl House”

By

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been tearing up about The Owl House series finale for almost a full week now. In a good way, because it was a perfect sendoff. And also in a sad way, because it’s over. If you’re feeling the same way, maybe you could use a little list of other animated series to check out while your heart mends? Below I’ve chosen 15 of my all-time favorite queer cartoons! Please share yours in the comments!

The Legend of Korra

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Gays who like badass, complicated women; Avatar-style magic; and a slow-burn romance with an endgame sapphic sendoff.

Steven Universe 

Where to watch: Hulu, Cartoon Network (with ads)

Who it’s for: Fantasy fans who love expansive lore; found family feelers; trauma healers; and gay + trans characters for days and days.

Danger & Eggs

Where to watch: Prime Video

Who it’s for: Weirdos who know their queer pop culture and want to vicariously attend the best Pride parade ever.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power 

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Anyone who likes epic fantasy and sci-fi and has always wondered what it’d be like if The Lord of the Rings or Star Wars was canonically queer.

Adventure Time

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu Plus, Amazon Instant Video (rent or purchase)

Who it’s for: Nerds who are in it for the long haul and who are ready to embrace an entire zoo of wacky, wonderful characters in a post-apocalyptic bizarro world.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Music lovers, hypebeasts, and queers who never get tired of plucky heroines with hearts of gold.

Pinecone & Pony 

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Who it’s for: LGBTQs who want to show their inner child the kind of love they wish they’d grown up with.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes

Where to watch: Hulu, Cartoon Network (with ads)

Who it’s for: Teen Titanheads and queers who remember Nicktoons in the afternoons.

Magical Girl Friendship Squad

Where to watch: fuboTV, Tubi

Who it’s for: Anyone who believes Broad City would have been better with MAGIC.

The Dragon Prince 

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: D&D players, epic fantasy fans, anyone who wants some legitimately good queer disability rep.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Folks in fandom, autistic gals and pals, and anyone who’s fascinated by those secret tunnels underneath Disney World.

The Legend of Vox Machina

Where to watch: Prime Video

Who it’s for: Grown-ups who love Dungeons & Dragons and fully-realized characters set inside a seemingly endless fantasy world.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Where to watch: Paramount+ or with a Premium Subscription to YouTube, Roku, or Prime Video

Who it’s for: Fans of Star Trek or any of the best workplace comedies.

Harley Quinn 

Where to watch: HBO Max

Who it’s for: Gays who love comics, a little bit of blood, deep irreverence for source material, and deadpan humor.

Arcane

Where to watch: Netflix

Who it’s for: Video game gays.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1581 articles for us.

4 Comments

  1. RWBY is another great queer cartoon which got enough seasons to actually do a slowburn wlw romance that feels like it. And the show isn’t over yet. It is very similar to Owl House because it is a fantasy show with expansive lore. The biggest difference is the look. This show didn’t really have a big budget at the beginning. But over the years it found a great look and with every season it looks better and better. And the characters are great to begin with.

    Reply to This Comment

  3. Twelve Forever is another great recommendation! It’s a shame that the show apparently had some internal issues, and it totally flopped on release. But it’s funny and bizarre, with weird/delightful characters, and great designs. The Buttwitch is #goals. The main lead (a disaster girl) gets a crush on a girl later on in the show.

    Reply to This Comment

  4. Some amazing recommendations! Sadly I was turned off Arcane after a transphobic caricature in the first 20 minutes of the first episode, despite how good it’s supposed to be.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!