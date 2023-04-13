15 Queer Cartoons To Watch if You’re Mourning “The Owl House”

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been tearing up about The Owl House series finale for almost a full week now. In a good way, because it was a perfect sendoff. And also in a sad way, because it’s over. If you’re feeling the same way, maybe you could use a little list of other animated series to check out while your heart mends? Below I’ve chosen 15 of my all-time favorite queer cartoons! Please share yours in the comments!
The Legend of Korra
Where to watch: Netflix
Who it’s for: Gays who like badass, complicated women; Avatar-style magic; and a slow-burn romance with an endgame sapphic sendoff.
Steven Universe
Where to watch: Hulu, Cartoon Network (with ads)
Who it’s for: Fantasy fans who love expansive lore; found family feelers; trauma healers; and gay + trans characters for days and days.
Danger & Eggs
Where to watch: Prime Video
Who it’s for: Weirdos who know their queer pop culture and want to vicariously attend the best Pride parade ever.
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Where to watch: Netflix
Who it’s for: Anyone who likes epic fantasy and sci-fi and has always wondered what it’d be like if The Lord of the Rings or Star Wars was canonically queer.
Adventure Time
Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu Plus, Amazon Instant Video (rent or purchase)
Who it’s for: Nerds who are in it for the long haul and who are ready to embrace an entire zoo of wacky, wonderful characters in a post-apocalyptic bizarro world.
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
Where to watch: Netflix
Who it’s for: Music lovers, hypebeasts, and queers who never get tired of plucky heroines with hearts of gold.
Pinecone & Pony
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Who it’s for: LGBTQs who want to show their inner child the kind of love they wish they’d grown up with.
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes
Where to watch: Hulu, Cartoon Network (with ads)
Who it’s for: Teen Titanheads and queers who remember Nicktoons in the afternoons.
Magical Girl Friendship Squad
Where to watch: fuboTV, Tubi
Who it’s for: Anyone who believes Broad City would have been better with MAGIC.
The Dragon Prince
Where to watch: Netflix
Who it’s for: D&D players, epic fantasy fans, anyone who wants some legitimately good queer disability rep.
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Where to watch: Netflix
Who it’s for: Folks in fandom, autistic gals and pals, and anyone who’s fascinated by those secret tunnels underneath Disney World.
The Legend of Vox Machina
Where to watch: Prime Video
Who it’s for: Grown-ups who love Dungeons & Dragons and fully-realized characters set inside a seemingly endless fantasy world.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Where to watch: Paramount+ or with a Premium Subscription to YouTube, Roku, or Prime Video
Who it’s for: Fans of Star Trek or any of the best workplace comedies.
Harley Quinn
Where to watch: HBO Max
Who it’s for: Gays who love comics, a little bit of blood, deep irreverence for source material, and deadpan humor.
Arcane
Where to watch: Netflix
Who it’s for: Video game gays.
RWBY is another great queer cartoon which got enough seasons to actually do a slowburn wlw romance that feels like it. And the show isn’t over yet. It is very similar to Owl House because it is a fantasy show with expansive lore. The biggest difference is the look. This show didn’t really have a big budget at the beginning. But over the years it found a great look and with every season it looks better and better. And the characters are great to begin with.
You can also watch S U on HBO Max!
Twelve Forever is another great recommendation! It’s a shame that the show apparently had some internal issues, and it totally flopped on release. But it’s funny and bizarre, with weird/delightful characters, and great designs. The Buttwitch is #goals. The main lead (a disaster girl) gets a crush on a girl later on in the show.
Some amazing recommendations! Sadly I was turned off Arcane after a transphobic caricature in the first 20 minutes of the first episode, despite how good it’s supposed to be.