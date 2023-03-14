Amazon Begrudgingly Grants “A League of Their Own” Four Final Episodes

Well, the news we’ve all been waiting for finally arrived today — and it’s not great, bob: Amazon has renewed A League of Their Own… for a paltry four final episodes. Lesley Goldberg broke the story at The Hollywood Reporter this afternoon, noting that the announcement follows “months of renegotiations with Sony to lower the show’s licensing fee and after the cast had to sign new deals given the order is for half the episodes that were featured in season one.”

I don’t mind telling you that this news has broken the hearts of our entire team here at Autostraddle. Over the last several years, we’ve watched networks and streamers cut down gay show after gay show, with impotent excuses, but this is, by far, the most egregious cancellation. We are at a boiling point, in the United States, with anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, and not only do we know for a fact that positive representations of LGBTQ+ people open real-life hearts and minds, we also know what a huge difference nuanced, relatable stories about LGBTQ+ people mean to the community itself. Sometimes stories are the only safe place we have to land. (There’s no place like home, you know?) A League of Their Own was a triumph of actually diverse — not just the buzzword — queer storytelling, highlighting Black women, Latine women, fat women, and gender nonconforming characters.

It also doesn’t make a lick of fiscal sense. Look at this chart co-creator Will Graham shared about the series’ ratings just this week:

Fascinating to see #ALeagueOfTheirOwn having highest week of online engagement 7 months after release, with no new push from @PrimeVideo. It's beautiful to see new people who continue to find the show. People should be paying attention, this isn't normal. pic.twitter.com/hop9siqHiC — Will Graham (@WillWGraham) March 12, 2023

A League of Their Own has an astronomical 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating. It brought home trophies from the Independent Spirit Awards, GLAAD, HRC, the Autostraddle TV Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, and was a Critics Choice darling. And there’s absolutely no way it cost as much to make as some of Amazon’s other shows, most of which, by the way, received WAY more support and advertising from the streamer. Also it’s AMAZON; they have more money than god.

We’ll absolutely be there to cheer on our faves in their final four episodes — but wow, way to whiff an easy home run, Amazon.