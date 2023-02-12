Quiz: Which Marvel Hero Is Your Wife?

By

It’s quiz time again, friends! This week, let’s get you a wife! A hero wife! All you’ve got to do is make a few simple choices and we’ll reveal your Marvel soul mate! Wow, it really is a snap to find the one single person in the world who fills your heart with joy. (Get it? Snap? SNAP! Still too soon?)

Which Marvel Hero Is Your Wife?

Here's one hundred free dollars, but you've gotta spend it right now on one thing! What will you buy?(Required)
Choose a book genre.(Required)
Who's the best boss for you?(Required)
What's one of your major pet peeves?(Required)
Pick a robe.(Required)
How do you like your eggs?(Required)
Select a pair of glasses.(Required)
What's the tastiest chocolate pairing?(Required)
Pick a Funko Pop!(Required)
What movie can you watch over and over and over and over?(Required)

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1540 articles for us.

3 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!