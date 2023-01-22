Ever since M3GAN trailers started hitting the internet late last year, I couldn’t WAIT to see it. A sentient American Girl Doll dressed like Blair Waldorf, loaded with TikTok dances, and about to unleash an unhinged and murderous rage? It’s like that movie was made in a lab for me — at least, for me at 14 years old.

M3GAN got me thinking about the many creepy and animatronic toys of my childhood, when I would’ve absolutely KILLED for an American Girl doll that spoke. Limits of ‘90s tech meant that when these toys “talked,” they used cassette tapes, and when the batteries started to die, things got scary pretty fast. So! What not-quite-sentient and very creepy toy of the ‘90s is going to haunt YOUR dreams tonight?

You’re a kid again. It’s the mid-nineties, and the internet and smartphones are just a whisper of a dream. Before you go to bed, you can choose one classic picture book to read. Which do you choose? (Required) Corduroy Harold and the Purple Crayon Where the Wild Things Are The Snowy Day Are You My Mother? The Very Hungry Caterpillar Caps for Sale Madeline In the morning, you pack your backpack for school, making sure to include your: (Required) Favorite Magic Treehouse chapter book Multicolor retractable ballpoint pen Polished rocks (for Show and Tell) Food-shaped erasers Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper Binder full of pogs Tickle-Me Elmo Polly Pocket clamshell dreamhouse Choose a pattern: (Required) After school, your friend’s mom takes you to the roller rink, where you play skeeball for tickets. What do you want to get with your tickets when you have enough? (Required) A plastic compass A comically large pencil A slinky A yo-yo A slap bracelet A mood ring An off-brand Beanie Baby A troll doll All that skeeball was exhausting! Time to go home and watch some tv before dinner. What do you hope is on? (Required) Wishbone The Magic School Bus Pokémon Sister, Sister An infomercial for the Topsy Tail Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Animaniacs Where in the World is Carmen SanDiego Choose a sticker set: (Required) You’re laying out your outfit for tomorrow. You can’t forget your: (Required) Slap bracelet Overalls Cookie Monster pajama pants Stonewash denim Scrunchies Flannel shirt for around your waist Bucket hat Windbreaker Uh-oh, you watched a family movie that was supposedly kid-friendly and now you’re too scared to sleep. What was so scary? (Required) The PPE suits in ‘E.T.’ The divorce in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ The dog next door in ‘The Sandlot’ The government in ‘The Iron Giant’ The kidnapping in ‘Hook’ The mother’s death in ‘Fly Away Home’ The furnace in ‘Home Alone’ The environmental implications of ‘FernGully: The Last Rainforest’ Choose a fake Babysitters Club / Goosebumps crossover novel to read under the covers with a flashlight: (Required) Kristy and the Haunted Mask Abby and the Haunted School Stacey and the Mummy’s Tomb Mallory and the Ghost Next Door Dawn’s Day at Horrorland Mary Ann and the Ghost in the Mirror Jessi and the Phantom of the Auditorium Claudia and the Ghost Beach You must have finally drifted off to sleep, because now you’re waking up — here in 2023, in your grown-up bed, with all the horrors and delights of the internet lying just next to you in the phone on the nightstand. What’s the first thing you google, before your weird dreams wear all the way off? (Required) “Berenstain Bears Mandela effect” “Wikipedia M3GAN” “What year did Gremlins come out” “Chucky Jennifer Tilly Tiktok” “Jojo Siwa breakup” “ET why Reese’s Pieces” “Muppets Sesame Street same thing?” “Fairy flies into fireplace youtube” What do you miss most about the 90s? (Required) Not worrying about global warming Having the time and attention span to read actual books Being genuinely amazed by toys like my Tamagotchi How inseparable my best friend and I were AOL Instant Messenger The artistry of sci-fi movies before CGI took over Not being addicted to my phone I wasn’t born yet, okay? Finally, choose a color palette: (Required) Δ