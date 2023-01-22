Quiz: Which Creepy ’90s Toy Are You Haunted By?

Ever since M3GAN trailers started hitting the internet late last year, I couldn’t WAIT to see it. A sentient American Girl Doll dressed like Blair Waldorf, loaded with TikTok dances, and about to unleash an unhinged and murderous rage? It’s like that movie was made in a lab for me — at least, for me at 14 years old.

M3GAN got me thinking about the many creepy and animatronic toys of my childhood, when I would’ve absolutely KILLED for an American Girl doll that spoke. Limits of ‘90s tech meant that when these toys “talked,” they used cassette tapes, and when the batteries started to die, things got scary pretty fast. So! What not-quite-sentient and very creepy toy of the ‘90s is going to haunt YOUR dreams tonight?

You’re a kid again. It’s the mid-nineties, and the internet and smartphones are just a whisper of a dream. Before you go to bed, you can choose one classic picture book to read. Which do you choose?(Required)
In the morning, you pack your backpack for school, making sure to include your:(Required)
Choose a pattern:(Required)
After school, your friend’s mom takes you to the roller rink, where you play skeeball for tickets. What do you want to get with your tickets when you have enough?(Required)
All that skeeball was exhausting! Time to go home and watch some tv before dinner. What do you hope is on?(Required)
Choose a sticker set:(Required)
You’re laying out your outfit for tomorrow. You can’t forget your:(Required)
Uh-oh, you watched a family movie that was supposedly kid-friendly and now you’re too scared to sleep. What was so scary?(Required)
Choose a fake Babysitters Club / Goosebumps crossover novel to read under the covers with a flashlight:(Required)
You must have finally drifted off to sleep, because now you’re waking up — here in 2023, in your grown-up bed, with all the horrors and delights of the internet lying just next to you in the phone on the nightstand. What’s the first thing you google, before your weird dreams wear all the way off?(Required)
What do you miss most about the 90s?(Required)
Finally, choose a color palette:(Required)

