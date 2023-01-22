Ever since M3GAN trailers started hitting the internet late last year, I couldn’t WAIT to see it. A sentient American Girl Doll dressed like Blair Waldorf, loaded with TikTok dances, and about to unleash an unhinged and murderous rage? It’s like that movie was made in a lab for me — at least, for me at 14 years old.
M3GAN got me thinking about the many creepy and animatronic toys of my childhood, when I would’ve absolutely KILLED for an American Girl doll that spoke. Limits of ‘90s tech meant that when these toys “talked,” they used cassette tapes, and when the batteries started to die, things got scary pretty fast. So! What not-quite-sentient and very creepy toy of the ‘90s is going to haunt YOUR dreams tonight?
Furby. I never had one, but those things are evil.
AHAHAHAHA, I got Furby 😂
This is extremely fitting given my one of my favorite movies in recent years:
OMG ANNA I forgot about this hilarious scene in this excellent movie 😂
I LOVE the video of the fairy flying right into the fireplace. Makes me laugh every time.
I got the ET Finger Light and wow, I had no idea this existed but now that I know about it, it is pretty scary! And it’s fitting that I got the toy for the GenX movie.
Ok but for real the PPE suits in ET scared the everloving shit out of me as a kid!! 😱