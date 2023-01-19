Between her singing, her dancing, her intelligence, and her literal slaying, it cannot be denied that M3GAN, the eponymous killer doll of the delightful new horror movie M3GAN, has TALENT. A multi-hyphenate legend! Companion, parental figure, AND murderer! There is nothing she cannot do! And her looks? Her looks kill, too. And if you find yourself wanting to dress like M3GAN — not even as a costume but literally just to become M3GAN in your everyday life — I’ve got you covered.
Before we delve into specific clothing options, some notes: You must middle-part your hair to become M3GAN or otherwise acquire a middle-parted dirty blonde wig and just like barely curl the bottom third? Idk, M3GAN is rocking a very specific White Girl hairdo that I never know how to describe — not straight, not curly, not even wavy? I guess it’s almost like the boring TV hair that so many characters have. Personally, my favorite M3GAN hairdo is her post-murder teased look:
There are lots of compelling arguments in favor of M3GAN being a queer icon, but I argue that the most convincing piece of evidence is the fact that she has found the one outfit that works for her and wears……..only that. Queer people love a uniform! M3GAN has her one look, and the only thing she does to sometimes change it up is throw a dramatic coat over it. That was basically also my approach to “fashion” when I lived in Chicago.
The Essential M3GAN Look
Again, this is not a costume, so I’ve taken some creative liberties in my replication of M3GAN’s signature look, creating an everyday modern M3GAN-esque wardrobe for you to wear while, I dunno, dancing down a hallway with a very large blade in hand. You have all the essential doll-like touches here: a very large bow, an A-line dress, stripes, tights. Now go forth and threaten your enemies in boarding-school-femme style.
Bonus Styling Tip: Accessorize with a very large blade.
Throw a Coat on It
M3GAN understands the power of a really good coat. She also makes some subtly interesting choices in this department, like opting for a satin-y trench rather than a more standard material for the style and really dolling it up with the fur-collared double-breasted A-line coat. I’ve selected more modern, grown-up interpretations of these. I recommend finding a coat that is conducive to dramatic movement — an Atomic Blonde coat, if you will. Nothing takes violent action to the next level like the swirly WHOOSH of a coat.
Bonus Styling Tip: Accessorize with a detached human ear.
Thank you for this vital contribution to the gay cultural canon!
i live to serve!!!!
Kayla…Lmao
they rly will let me write anything on this website
the fact that she only has two looks the whole film…she deserved better.
let my girl do dramatic costume changes!!!!
RIGHT there should’ve been a full-on American Girl style trunk with OUTFITS
at least some additional accessories!