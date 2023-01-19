I’m filling in for Carmen today, but don’t you worry, she will be back to the Also.Also.Also. ASAP!

Queer as in F*ck You

+ Autostraddle made it back into Jokes Seth Can’t Tell on Late Night With Seth Meyers. This time, it’s Vanessa’s “Some Things I Didn’t Expect When Planning My Lesbian Wedding.” Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel are always a hoot and this segment never fails to delight. Also this is the second time your favorite LGBTQ publication has made it onto the show. Who’s our superfan in the writers room? Reveal yourself! (We love you too.)

+ NBC’s Tony Dungy is out here spreading unhinged anti-trans conspiracy theories. Dungy, a top NBC NFL analyst, has such a long history of being homophobic and transphobic that it took a two-part series for OutSports to cover it all. Part One. And Part Two.

+ Club Q Suspect Anderson Aldrich has been charged with 12 more counts, raising the total to 317.

+ The Kalamazoo Wings hockey team had a Pride night and turned their ice into a rainbow! It was a historic, sellout crowd! Obviously some homophobes took issue, which has resulted in The Kalamazoo Wings social media manager giving a masterclass in embarrassing a bunch of bigots. If you have 15 minutes, scroll through their replies and enjoy a giggle.

Saw This, Thought of You

+ How boygenius became the world’s most exciting super group. (There’s some pics in here you don’t want to miss!)

+ NYC will offer free abortion pills at 4 city-run sexual health clinics.

+ This 22-year-old is trying to save us from ChatGPT before it changes writing forever.

+ No Health, No Care: The Big Fat Loophole in the Hippocratic Oath. “Medical fatphobia isn’t the result of providers not knowing some special cheat codes for working with fat patients. Providers didn’t all miss the day in medical school where students were taught how not to be cruel to fat people. Fatphobia is medicine’s status quo.”

+ The New York trail designed for neurodivergent adventurers.

+ A Bank of Her Own: The first US bank for women was opened by a fraudster in 1879. It took 40 years for a reputable women’s bank to be founded in Tennessee.

+ How should we think about our different styles of thinking?

Political Snacks

+ Britain is looking to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ people, which is especially important right now because TERFism is running rampant on that dang island thanks to JK Rowling’s bullshit. Meanwhile, this gender bill may cause a clash between Scottish and UK governments.

+ Introducing the new, even Trumpier class of Senate Republicans.

+ North Carolina says LGBTQ phrases on license plates are A-OK!