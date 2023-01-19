Playlist: Queer as in F*CK YOU

In the past, I’ve published a few playlists on here that relate to themes like the best playlists for a sexy Halloween party or tunes for a found family Thanksgiving. I’ve even shared some softer things like the best playlist for your cuffing season and a general love song playlist featuring tracks that remind me of my own queer love and relationships. But on off days, or days when none of that stuff sounds good in my ears, I long for something harder — maybe something rougher around the edges. Something that feels queer in a fuck you kind of way. Sometimes I just wanna listen for the sake of feeling amped up. For the sake of channeling an emotional that feels a little closer to unadulterated rage.

So, here are a few songs that I think encompass that feeling of wanting to book a rage room and smash a lot of shit, or journal so hard you conquer weeks of pent up emotions in one go — all in the name of a nice, genuine fuck you to people or things in your life that truly aren’t worth your time.

Some of these songs are explicitly queer, curated for your listening pleasure — like the namesake of this entire playlist, “Queer as in Fuck You” by the Dog Park Dissidents or cheekily named “Running into Your Mom at an Aa Meeting” by Butch Baby. I’ve also added a few songs that I think fit the general mood — tracks from Lil Texas, Arca, LSDXOXO, and more. There’s a good mix of punk, rock, indie, and electronic to keep you going.

Get in here! Let’s fuck off together!