As a chronically online teenager at a Catholic all-girls school, I spent a lot of time surfing the internet for things to associate myself with. One of the things I enjoyed the most was curating playlists and burning mixed CDs — things I could share songs with friends or crushes. If my crush had a particular song they liked, I’d grasp onto it as if it was my only way to relate to them. I’d put that song on the mixed CD and then 20 other songs I thought they might like based on the one song I knew they did. Totally just as a friendly gesture and not as a passive way of showing affection… Definitely not that…

Anyways, at the time, there was a platform that was really popular with my friends on Tumblr called 8tracks. I decided to share music with strangers on the internet too and was surprised that people also enjoyed what I was listening to. I would create the playlist in my iTunes library, export it to 8tracks, and then make a shitty playlist cover picture in Pages on my Mac.

I’m not saying every playlist I make is everyone’s favorite, but I have been enjoying doing it since my days of repressed feelings, plaid skirts, and passive-aggressive after-school text posts. So, light a candle. Put this playlist on. Think about your partner, your crush, your friends-with-benefits you wish was more, or your ex. Listen to every song, just a few, or just one over and over again like I do.

Love Playlist: