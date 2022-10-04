I’m Qualified To Make You a Love Songs Playlist Because I Was Mildly Famous on 8tracks

Feature image by Dina Belenko Photography via Getty Images

As a chronically online teenager at a Catholic all-girls school, I spent a lot of time surfing the internet for things to associate myself with. One of the things I enjoyed the most was curating playlists and burning mixed CDs — things I could share songs with friends or crushes. If my crush had a particular song they liked, I’d grasp onto it as if it was my only way to relate to them. I’d put that song on the mixed CD and then 20 other songs I thought they might like based on the one song I knew they did. Totally just as a friendly gesture and not as a passive way of showing affection… Definitely not that…

Anyways, at the time, there was a platform that was really popular with my friends on Tumblr called 8tracks. I decided to share music with strangers on the internet too and was surprised that people also enjoyed what I was listening to. I would create the playlist in my iTunes library, export it to 8tracks, and then make a shitty playlist cover picture in Pages on my Mac.

I’m not saying every playlist I make is everyone’s favorite, but I have been enjoying doing it since my days of repressed feelings, plaid skirts, and passive-aggressive after-school text posts. So, light a candle. Put this playlist on. Think about your partner, your crush, your friends-with-benefits you wish was more, or your ex. Listen to every song, just a few, or just one over and over again like I do.

Love Playlist:

  1. Habitual Love – Okay Kaya
  2. Saturday – extremely bad man
  3. True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen) – Mark Ronson, Angel Olsen
  4. Eugene – Arlo Parks
  5. Alone in the Universe – Tei Shi
  6. I Think You’re Alright – Jay Som
  7. Clementine – Wet
  8. Prototype – Outkast
  9. oh my love – FKA twigs
  10. I Don’t Even Smoke Weed – Empress Of
  11. BKLYNLDN – Shura
  12. Romanticist – Yves Tumor
  13. Be Your Girl (Kaytranada Edition) – Teedra Moses, KAYTRANADA
  14. Over the Moon – The Marías
  15. By Your Side (Neptunes Remix) – Sade, The Neptunes
  16. Automatically In Love – Carly Rae Jepsen
  17. Forget Me Nots – Patrice Rushen
  18. Soft Stud – Black Belt Eagle Scout
  19. Alison – Slowdive
  20. In Your Eyes – BADBADNOTGOOD, Charlotte Day Wilson
  21. Friday Morning – Khruangbin
  22. Sabor a Mí – Eydie Gormé, Los Panchos
  23. Until You Came into My Life – Ann Peebles
  24. Oh Honey – Delegation
  25. For Your (Many Selves Version) – Kadhja Bonet
  26. Sea of Love – Cat Power
  27. Tú – maye
  28. Call Me – Aretha Franklin
  29. Something About Us – Daft Punk
  30. Geyser – Mitski
Julie Gentile

Julie is a writer by night and marketing bot by day. She enjoys long video game playthroughs and pretending like she didn’t internalize every single episode of Glee. Contact her at julie[at]autostraddle[dot]com.

Julie has written 7 articles for us.

