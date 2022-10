As a chronically online teenager at a Catholic all-girls school, I spent a lot of time surfing the internet for things to associate myself with. One of the things I enjoyed the most was curating playlists and burning mixed CDs — things I could share songs with friends or crushes. If my crush had a particular song they liked, I’d grasp onto it as if it was my only way to relate to them. I’d put that song on the mixed CD and then 20 other songs I thought they might like based on the one song I knew they did. Totally just as a friendly gesture and not as a passive way of showing affection… Definitely not that…

Anyways, at the time, there was a platform that was really popular with my friends on Tumblr called 8tracks. I decided to share music with strangers on the internet too and was surprised that people also enjoyed what I was listening to. I would create the playlist in my iTunes library, export it to 8tracks, and then make a shitty playlist cover picture in Pages on my Mac.

I’m not saying every playlist I make is everyone’s favorite, but I have been enjoying doing it since my days of repressed feelings, plaid skirts, and passive-aggressive after-school text posts. So, light a candle. Put this playlist on. Think about your partner, your crush, your friends-with-benefits you wish was more, or your ex. Listen to every song, just a few, or just one over and over again like I do.

Love Playlist:

Habitual Love – Okay Kaya Saturday – extremely bad man True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen) – Mark Ronson, Angel Olsen Eugene – Arlo Parks Alone in the Universe – Tei Shi I Think You’re Alright – Jay Som Clementine – Wet Prototype – Outkast oh my love – FKA twigs I Don’t Even Smoke Weed – Empress Of BKLYNLDN – Shura Romanticist – Yves Tumor Be Your Girl (Kaytranada Edition) – Teedra Moses, KAYTRANADA Over the Moon – The Marías By Your Side (Neptunes Remix) – Sade, The Neptunes Automatically In Love – Carly Rae Jepsen Forget Me Nots – Patrice Rushen Soft Stud – Black Belt Eagle Scout Alison – Slowdive In Your Eyes – BADBADNOTGOOD, Charlotte Day Wilson Friday Morning – Khruangbin Sabor a Mí – Eydie Gormé, Los Panchos Until You Came into My Life – Ann Peebles Oh Honey – Delegation For Your (Many Selves Version) – Kadhja Bonet Sea of Love – Cat Power Tú – maye Call Me – Aretha Franklin Something About Us – Daft Punk Geyser – Mitski