Just so you have a snapshot of my day: the floors in my apartment (which flooded in August) have been torn down to the concrete today, which means I now live in my bedroom only. On Sunday, while preparing for the floor people, I fell on my knees and busted up one of them so badly that I’m still icing it days later. Also this morning my phone, which fell in water over the weekend, froze in a green screen that is the color of 1990s Nickelodeon slime. So I spent two hours at the T-Mobile store! Fun! We’re having fun!

Queer as in F*ck You

Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date for Oct. 25, if there is Brittney Griner news, we will share it. Every time. Every single time. Until she is home.

Drag Houses & Queer Parties Offer Sanctuary To LGBTQIA+ Latines

“I’ve been a champion of unconventional office chairs ever since I first tried the famous Varier kneeling chair. So imagine my excitement when I spied a TikTok of someone crisscross applesauce in a wacky office chair contraption unlike anything I’d ever seen. “This is the perfect chair for bisexuals,” I thought to myself (IYKYK), and damn if I wasn’t right. Because if anything was designed to go viral on TikTok, it’s the Pipersong Meditation Chair, and from the moment this bisexual saw it, she needed to try it for herself.” I Tried It: There’s No Wrong Way to Sit in the Pipersong Meditation Chair

This is pretty graphic, but I’m including it because there is a trend of bisexual women (overall in life, but specifically for this very sliver of a moment I’m talking about celebrities) who are in public, domestic abuse situations with celebrity men and they are not being heard or believed. So this is me, holding space, for Angelina Jolie. And wishing comfort and peace to her and her children: Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Children

Saw This, Thought of You

Yesterday brought with it some very important, and upsetting, news about the years long abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League. Now I dabble in sports, but this one is important, so I brought in an expert. Here’s Natalie: Yesterday was a seismic day in the world of women’s sports, as the systemic nature of abuse and misconduct — verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct — in women’s professional soccer was laid bare. I’m still working my way through Sally Yates’ report (yes, that Sally Yates) but it is an awful tale…not just of the abusers but of so many people who were complicit in the abuse. Time and time again, victims and their advocates turned to their teams, to their management, to their league for help and each and every time, they were ignored.

And adding to Natalie’s list, here’s an explainer I found useful for anyone else who’s new to following sports, but wants to learn more about what’s happening, and looking for a place to start: 5 Takeaways From the Report on Abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League

Abled-Bodied Leftists Cannot Abandon Disabled Solidarity to “Move On” From COVID

Indigenous Women Keep Fighting For Their Land Rights — Against All Odds

I actually listened to this late last week, but it’s such a phenomenal profile that I haven’t stopped thinking about it since: Whoopi Goldberg Will Not Shut Up, Thank You Very Much

There’s a Better Way to Wipe: With a Bidet (from Vanessa, “Muna Mire in NYT talking about BIDETS I DIE!!!!!” And if you want to ponder more about how bidets are queer culture, may I also recommend, written by Vanessa herself, My Girlfriend Installed My Bidet While I Cheered Her On for Autostraddle)

Hershel Walker, the ultraconservative Republican running for Georgia Senator, seems to have paid for his girlfriend’s abortion, despite being strongly Pro-Life. These are things that are not surprises because wealthy and powerful republicans never intended to stop having aboritons, they just want to keep poor people who don’t have their access from having them.

Political Snacks

Let’s have some fun, just for once: In Alaska’s Fat Bear Week Election, There’s No Party Like a Salmon Party. “If hypocrisy in politics turns you off, the election you need is in Alaska, where the candidates are voraciously out for themselves. You can vote beginning Wednesday.”