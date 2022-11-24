When I was a kid, Thanksgiving was always a big ordeal for the whole family. We’d pile into our car and head to grandma’s house for long conversations and piles of rolls, turkey, and cranberry sauce. I’d play some game on my uncle’s computer when I was full and fall asleep in the couch until it was time to head home.

When I went off to college and money was tight, it was harder to come home to have that same experience. My parents hadn’t been together for a while so it was hard to see everyone at the same time anyway — sometimes it did feel lonely, sometimes it still does. Maybe it was the fact that in some fleeting moments, our given family knows us so closely and can ease into conversations about childhood or something you really liked at Thanksgiving dinner when you were a kid. Or perhaps it was the fact that my first year of college away from home was a particularly cold Bay Area fall, but I found myself craving a warmth beyond food and drink.

I began to understand that the day would only as much as I made it. It would only feel as satisfying as the energy that I put into making new friendships and sharing new memories.

With all these emotions stewing inside me, I did what I do best. I made a playlist to set the mood and intention of this month. This playlist goes out to those who feel similarly. For those who crave that warmth and connection on a day that really isn’t much different than the others, besides the tryptophan and incredible leftovers. For those who might need or prefer to spend the day with chosen or found family for their own wellbeing. I put together this playlist so you can put it on when you’re spending hours cooking or scrolling to find something to order in. Here’s about seven hours of songs to play behind conversations and to fill the comforting silence of breaking bread over a tofurkey, ham, or whatever you like to stuff your face with.

Happy November!