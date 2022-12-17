Swaddle Yourself in This Queer Playlist for Cuffing Season

With the close of the year already in motion, inevitably comes cuffing season. Cuffing season refers to the period of time, usually close to the winter months, when individuals look for partners to shack up with in order to make those chilly weeks as warm as possible. For some, it’s the perfect time to find a gorgeous, sexy fling that’ll fade away before Valentine’s Day. And for others, it’s a perfect time to date around and find something more lasting to take into the new year.

Like dating at any time of the year, cuffing season can be a mixed bag in terms of results. Yeah, maybe your dating app pool might feel a little more open to getting together at capitalism’s second most romantic holiday. Or perhaps you’re looking to reconnect with that hometown hottie that’s suddenly posting about Fletcher on their story. All great, fruitful opportunities to find what you’re searching for. But December holidays are hectic and someone may only have enough time for casual fun.

For those dating around what the internet has deemed “cuffing season,” allow me to offer a playlist to soundtrack your highs and lows. This playlist walks the line between the fun, playful crush energy that comes with any new relationship, and the contemplative mood that comes when conversations stop being about how cute you are and instead revolve around if you’ve also decided to take it more seriously.

In this playlist, you can enjoy a few songs from my personal life that I’d listen to over and over when I was crushing on someone during the winter months like Men I Trust’s “All Night” and Caroline Polachek’s “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” You’ll also find one of the best covers Glee ever did, some Charli XCX, a song that blew up on TikTok, and more.

Listen and contemplate your feelings. Who knows, it could turn out in your favor!