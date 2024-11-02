The Recurring Dreams and Nightmares That Haunt Us

My worst recurring dreams unfortunately involve my childhood. Any dream that takes me back to primary school and high school. Anything that involves encounters with my childhood hometown and the people who lived there. The accumulation of childhood trauma has made those things incredibly stressful to dream about and they feature uncomfortably often in my dreams. Another theme of my stressful dreams is the good ol’ writing-undergrad-exams featurette. I use recurring stressful dreams and nightmares as a gauge of how much trauma a particular event exerted on me. Unsurprisingly, my childhood and adolescence tops the list. Sit-down exams are also up there, but not quite as bad.

I have a long-running fear of zombies and zombie-like creatures, so they also appear in bad dreams with some regularity. They vary in tension and scope, but most of them involve me hiding or trying to escape some kind of zombie apocalypse. I can trace that to a lack of parental supervision of my media in childhood that exposed me to inappropriate horror fiction from too-young an age.

I don’t place much stake in the ‘meanings’ of my dreams. I view them as the unconscious emissions of a sleeping mind. What I do see reflected in my bad dreams/nightmares are past traumas and stressors that resurface in a different format. Those would be akin to an emotional flashback during sleep. Unsurprisingly, my dreams take a turn for the worse when I’m uncomfortable or stressed. That’s how it goes for most people.

Most of my dreams are of the stressful variety and interspersed with nightmares. It’s not something I’ve been able to change. My favorite kind of sleep is deep and dreamless because 80%+ of my dreams are stressful experiences. I don’t have any recurring good dreams, but dreams where my girlfriend or other loved ones are present are usually neutral or good, when they do appear.