Is The Morning Show the gayest show on television? Absolutely not. And yet, in a way, maybe? The latest casting news indicates that the series — which sports one of the most stacked ensembles on television — is trending in the right direction, by which of course I mean she’s getting queerer and queerer, folks. Tig Notaro has signed on to play Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to a corporate exec played by the also recently cast Jon Hamm. Notaro will have “a major recurring role,” according to Deadline. There’s no official confirmation yet as to whether her character will be queer, but I’m hopeful for some sort of gay rivalry situation between Amanda and Laura Peterson.

Would I rather she be playing a helicopter pilot than a corporate chief of staff? Kind of! But at least it looks like Tig will mostly be sporting well tailored suits and hot butch looks for the role, so can I really complain? In fact, about a week ago, Tig posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, teasing the fact that she had been cast in a series she and her wife, The L Word: Generation Q‘s Stephanie Allynne, love to watch together.

According to the caption, Tig thinks she looks cute, and I AGREE.

We already learned last week that Julianna Margulies will return for The Morning Show season three as Laura Peterson, a woman who wears earrings with such gay placements that when I first saw her in a season two trailer, I emphatically declared to my group chat dedicated almost exclusively to obsessing over famous women over the age of 45: “Oh, she’s a dyke.” I was, of course, correct in my prediction, and when Laura Peterson showed up and almost instantly wooed Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, I was delighted (and confused, given the sheer lack of lead-up to that steamy back-of-car makeout).

Anyway, it seems like a great time to revisit our very own Christina Tucker’s The Morning Show recaps (and if you guessed she’s in the group chat with me about famous women over 45, you’re obviously correct).

If more The Morning Show news relevant to our gay interests comes up, we’ll tell you about it!