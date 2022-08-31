Feature image photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Last night I dreamed that Natalie and I went hunting for Pokemon. We were sneaking through the tall grass and riding out bikes through the open fields. In my dream, I was like, “Natalie, you don’t even like fantasy!” And she was like, “But I love playing ball with you.” A perfect dream, and here is a perfect Pop Culture Fix.
+ Tessa Thompson is heading back to space in the sci-fi thriller Ash. She’ll PRESUMABLY be playing a human space explorer who has to interact potentially nefarious super-human beings. When she wakes up on a distant planet to find that the whole crew of her space station has been murdered, she’s got to figure out if she can rely the guy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who’s been sent to rescue her. He doesn’t trust her! She doesn’t him! One of them probably will be an alien! Maybe both! According to Deadline, “the Grammy-winning musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus — otherwise known as Steven Ellison — will direct as his sophomore feature.” Whatever happens, I hope they give her a laser gun! Or a lightsaber!
+ Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney will star in the new short film Mars.
+ Black Film Archive wants to fill your streaming gaps.
+ Here’s a sneak peek at Alice and Sumi’s storyline on this week’s Good Trouble.
+ And speaking of Good Trouble, Sherry Cola will star in Randall Parks’ directorial debut.
+ Batgirl’s Ivory Aquino implores Warner Bros. Discovery to release the damn movie!!!!!!!!
+ Looking to support trans art? Check out this Lilly Wachowski project created by and starring trans actors. “A playful, sexy romance-drama by trans people of colour about a trans man overcoming heartbreak” It’s SO close to its goal!
+ Here’s how fans reacted to Married at First Sight UK’s first lesbian couple.
+ Here’s everything we know so far about Dead to Me season three.
+ The queer horror of Dracula.
+ Behind the scenes of South Korea’s first LGBTQ reality shows.
+ Barbie Ferreira will star alongside Ariana DeBose in the upcoming thriller House of Spoils.
+ Megan Thee Stallion will appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
+ Freeform’s new docu-reality series looks gay and Rent-y.
+ Variety’s list of worst series finales of all time might appeal to you!
+ HBO Max has renewed Harley Quinn for a fourth season.
Jamie Clayton as Pinhead.
I’m low-key excited about the Harley renewal.