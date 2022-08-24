Pop Culture Fix: Julianna Margulies Will Keep “The Morning Show” Gay in Season 3

By

This morning I saw some pigeons eating falafel and now I am eating falafel. Not the pigeon’s falafel, I got my own. Not to brag, but the pigeons didn’t even have any sauce for their falafel and I mixed the white sauce and the hot sauce together on mine. Anyhoodle — hootle — here’s your midweek Pop Culture Fix!

+ Julianna Margulies will be back on The Morning Show in season three to continue her gal palship with Reese Witherspoon and her enemyship with Jennifer Aniston! This is good news for me, a person who inexplicably loves this show, despite the fact that Reese Witherspoon is the least convincing straight person playing gay I have ever seen in my entire life. I just love Laura and Bradley’s bananas dynamic, which is way more Mommy than Mommi, and also I love that billion Emmy award-winning actress Julianna Margulies has inspired such dialogue as “You put the L in LGBTQ” and “I’m not fucking repressed!!!” I truly cannot wait for this beautifully lit garbage to return to my teevee!

Update: More exciting TMS news! Nicole Beharie has joined the cast as a new anchor!

+ A Million Little Things will end with season five.

+ The Independent Spirit Awards will be moving to gender-neutral acting categories.

+ Dove Cameron reimagines a post-Roe world with “Breakfast.”

+ No, you are not being queerbaited by Harry Styles.

+ The third season of Never Have I Ever tells a wildly relatable queer story.

+ Seattle live dating show The Queer Agenda is the result of a real-life love story. (This lede: “Queer people fall in love, too.”)

+ How early-2000s pop culture changed sex.

+ Demi Lovato’s rock side has always been there.

+ After She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, read these five comics.

+ How Euphoria captured the soundscape of Rue’s breakdown.

+ Bodies Bodies Bodies director explains the ending, the deaths, and why they killed off all the men first.

+ “Raise your hand if you fucked the devil.” Aubrey Plaza’s new dark comedy/animated series about being the mother of the antichrist is here!

+ Finally, some footage from The Last of Us TV series.

+ How What We Do In The Shadows taps into the inherent queerness of vampires.

Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1421 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!