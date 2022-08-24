This morning I saw some pigeons eating falafel and now I am eating falafel. Not the pigeon’s falafel, I got my own. Not to brag, but the pigeons didn’t even have any sauce for their falafel and I mixed the white sauce and the hot sauce together on mine. Anyhoodle — hootle — here’s your midweek Pop Culture Fix!

+ Julianna Margulies will be back on The Morning Show in season three to continue her gal palship with Reese Witherspoon and her enemyship with Jennifer Aniston! This is good news for me, a person who inexplicably loves this show, despite the fact that Reese Witherspoon is the least convincing straight person playing gay I have ever seen in my entire life. I just love Laura and Bradley’s bananas dynamic, which is way more Mommy than Mommi, and also I love that billion Emmy award-winning actress Julianna Margulies has inspired such dialogue as “You put the L in LGBTQ” and “I’m not fucking repressed!!!” I truly cannot wait for this beautifully lit garbage to return to my teevee!

Update: More exciting TMS news! Nicole Beharie has joined the cast as a new anchor!

+ A Million Little Things will end with season five.

+ The Independent Spirit Awards will be moving to gender-neutral acting categories.

+ Dove Cameron reimagines a post-Roe world with “Breakfast.”

+ No, you are not being queerbaited by Harry Styles.

+ The third season of Never Have I Ever tells a wildly relatable queer story.

+ Seattle live dating show The Queer Agenda is the result of a real-life love story. (This lede: “Queer people fall in love, too.”)

+ How early-2000s pop culture changed sex.

+ Demi Lovato’s rock side has always been there.

+ After She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, read these five comics.

+ How Euphoria captured the soundscape of Rue’s breakdown.

+ Bodies Bodies Bodies director explains the ending, the deaths, and why they killed off all the men first.

+ “Raise your hand if you fucked the devil.” Aubrey Plaza’s new dark comedy/animated series about being the mother of the antichrist is here!

+ Finally, some footage from The Last of Us TV series.

+ How What We Do In The Shadows taps into the inherent queerness of vampires.