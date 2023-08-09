No Filter: Summer Is Coming to an End and I Need to Attend This Exact Janelle Monáe Party Before It Wraps!

By

feature image photo via Janelle Monáe’s Instagram

Welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I find celesbian IG content for you and make it into a handy column! Let us absolutely gooo!

Usually I save the best for last but this was simply too damn good!!!!

Yes, I find everything Chef Melissa does charming, next question please!

To me this is art in it’s highest form!!!

Anyone order a serving of dyke decor excellence? Because here the hell it is!

Gays love 7/11, this is canon.

You know what is funny about this video is that I saved without listening to it, just knowing that it was Keke speaking emphatically and that it would be funny. AND GUESS WHAT it is!

The “Talk Too Much” video is incredible, and I am so glad to see Renee making a joke about gays over processing!!! Topical topics!

Summer is coming to an end and I need to attend this exact party before it wraps!

Yes that game was devastating (PENALTY SHOOT OUTS UGH) but I am happy the girlies had fun still. They deserve!

Sometimes you just gotta vibe and party and hang with Cole Sprouse.

Same day, different half of the couple, totally different vibe!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 236 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!