You made it to midweek, no small feat! As a small reward, please enjoy this Pop Culture Fix!

+ Taylor Swift personally offered Heartstopper her song after seeing this ‘beautiful’ queer scene. Fans asked Heartstopper music supervisor Matt Biffa about using Taylor Swift’s song “seven” in the season two finale, wondering if it cost Netflix “big bucks,” but Biffa said that sometimes art is more important than money, and Taylor loved the Tara/Darcy scene it played over so much that she “worked it out” with the show.

No, she just thought the scene was beautiful and we were then able to make it work :) x — Matt Biffa (@mrmattbiffa) August 3, 2023

+ LGBTQ teens say they are just fine with Heartstopper not being perfect.

+ Sandra Bernhard calls Roseanne Barr’s pivot to ‘anti-woke’ show ‘heartbreaking.’

+ The Megan Rapinoe era only ends when we stop fighting back. (Related: The right-wing backlash against the US women’s national soccer team, explained.)

+ Black characters and stories are finally in the sci-fi and horror spotlight. It’s been a long time coming for fans. I think you might recognize OUR OWN NIC SAM quoted in this article!

+ 15 notable LGBTQ+ houseguests who competed on Big Brother.

+ All the cool reality TV girlies are coming out as queer.

+ NC-17 movies released since 2000 (spot the gay ones!).

+ Wayne Brady came out as pansexual!

+ It’s the 20th anniversary of The OC, if you can believe that. Over at Vulture: All 92 episodes of The OC, ranked. And at The Cut: 20 years ago, The OC gave us LOOKS — Now they are back.