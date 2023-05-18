The Roslyn Bodysuit Harness and the B.Cush Made Me Feel Hot and Horny

Over the last few years, sex toy companies have asked us to review their toys in exchange for, you know, their toys. Today we’re reviewing the offthetongue Roslyn Bodysuit Harness, available on the manufacturer’s website, and the b.cush, available at Babeland.

The best strap-on guides have detailed breakdowns for which harnesses are best for beginners, intermediate users, and more advanced strappers. The rationale for that feels pretty simple and fairly obvious: some harnesses are easier to fit, wear, and use, even if you are trying out a strap for the very first time.

But some of us have champagne taste, and I refuse to apologize for wanting to get fancy from the jump. I have been wanting to try strap-on sex with my partner for years, but none of the beginner-style harnesses fit the bill in terms of my personal preferences and aesthetics. I didn’t want to go to masc or too femme, and I didn’t want to have the sound of Velcro potentially ruining the mood — but I also didn’t want to risk a gorgeous leather harness sliding down during my first time out (or in, as it were). A strap-on is an investment, but I felt fairly confident that this was an item that would get a consistent use in my household.

Enter: the offthetongue Roslyn bodysuit harness.

This one-piece, lace-covered, machine-washable bodysuit is absolutely gorgeous. There are no zippers, snaps, or Velcro on the bodysuit. This means it’s important to read the size guide carefully (sizes range from US size 6-8 to US size 18-20), and it means that that the harness incredibly easy to get on and off — you just step into it and pull it up over your torso. The decorative strap in the back was adjustable, but nothing else was, so I was honestly surprised that the bodysuit fit as well as it did. Plus, it was incredibly comfortable and made my body look amazing.

A number of things about this bodysuit are customizable, which I really loved. In addition to the comprehensive size chart, the bodysuit is available in black or ivory, crotchless or not crotchless, and with a choice of O-ring size (4cm or 5.3cm, with flexibility on each size). The garter straps are also detachable, making this an easy piece to integrate into your wardrobe — I personally love lingerie that I can wear out of the house to subtly remind my partner of what I’m going to do to her later, so this bodysuit absolutely fit the bill in that department, too. With its impeccable construction; thick, sturdy fabric; and simple details that made me feel just-femme-enough, this bodysuit is an absolute winner.

I got the standard 4cm size O-ring for my bodysuit, but it’s flexible enough to fit a number of dildo sizes and worked perfectly with my partner’s preferred toy. I found that while it was much easier to put the dildo in place before pulling the bodysuit up and on, it was also possible to slip the dildo into the ring through the thigh hole while the harness was already on my body.

Just because I’m the one wearing the strap doesn’t mean that I don’t want to get off, too, and I admit that I’ve had ambitious fantasies of my partner and I orgasming at the same time. Everyone’s body is different, and the way that I’m shaped, the base of the dildo didn’t come particularly close to my vulva while wearing the Roslyn bodysuit harness. Instead, the base hit at the front of my pelvis. The positioning was great for controlling the dildo, but since clitoral stimulation is the primary way that I get off, I was initially a bit disappointed by where the O-ring hit my body. Fortunately, I had something extra to help out with that particular issue: the b.cush.

This oblong-shaped, molded piece of silicone sticks to the base of a dildo. One side is completely flat and sticky, while the other side has bumps and grooves that soften the impact during fucking and also make things more exciting for the strap-wearing partner. Some tools like this (including the earlier version of this particular product, which was unfortunately named the BumpHer) stretch over the end of the dildo rather than sticking to it, and I was a bit concerned that the b.cush would fall off easily during sex. But after sticking it to the base of my partner’s favorite dildo and figuring out where everything felt best against my body, the tightness of the bodysuit meant that everything miraculously stayed snug and in place.

With the harness, dildo, and b.cush all on, I felt pretty damn hot. But as it was my first time, I took the sage advice of wise strappers before me and wore the full set around the house for a while when my partner wasn’t home, trying to get used to the weight and feel of the whole situation. I was worried that I would look silly or foolish or that I would catch a glimpse of my reflection in the mirror and feel completely ridiculous.

Yet looking at myself in the beautiful Roslyn bodysuit harness, with my partner’s favorite colorful dildo firmly situated in the front, I just felt hot, in control, and horny. The dildo stayed in place better than I’d expected, and even with some practice thrusts and walking around for a bit, it didn’t fall out of place at all. The b.cush added extra comfort and stability. I felt a lot more confident in this harness than I’d expected to and couldn’t wait to test it all out with my partner.

And test we did. My partner and I had used her dildo during sex before, and I’d even pressed it up against my pelvis and upper thigh while fucking her with it to simulate the feel of a strap-on. But getting to have my hands free while we were having this kind of penetrative sex was a game-changer. The harness felt sturdy and supportive, so I wasn’t worried about it ripping or shifting during sex, even when she tugged on it. While the stimulation from the dildo’s base didn’t get me off on its own, the b.cush certain helped soften the impact on my pelvis during fucking, and the harness stayed in place even better than I could’ve hoped, with very few adjustments needed (plus, it’s very easy — and sexy — to take off when you’re ready to move to other activities).

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, fancy harness that makes fucking hot, fun, and pleasurable, or if you want to add increased excitement and stability for the strap-wearing partner with your favorite dildo, these items should go right to the top of your shopping list.